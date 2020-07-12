Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 2 to 8:
Permits issued
Wildts Wiring, northwest corner of Methvin and Green Streets, balloon install for One Hundred Acres of Heritage
Bryant Electric LLC, 212 Industrial Drive, commercial electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 109 E. Twilight Drive, residential electrical permit
J. Goodeman, 2908 Crossroads Drive, residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 1801 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 1803 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 1805 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 1807 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 3200 Danville Court, residential electrical permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 1203 Mockingbird Lane, commercial gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1303 Inwood Road, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 900 Second St., residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 709 Willowood St., residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2405 Clayton St., residential gas permit
Good Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 3544 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $20,000
ERA Climate Technologies, 205 Dellbrook Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,900
C. Woods Co., 301 Hughes St., residential mechanical permit, $7,660
Pither Plumbing, 307 Alta St., residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 900 Second St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 900 Glenda Drive, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2405 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit
Jose Rodriguez, 607 N. Eastman Road, addition of storage closet to carport, $400
Longview Roofing LLC, 118 Southcastle St., tear off and reroof house, $6,075
Home Depot USA Inc., 10 Bramlette Place, replacement of 1 window at house, $2,131
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 109 E. Twilight Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,500
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 612 Noel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,500
Kenneth Sapp, 1608 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $18,000
Holloway Construction, 1118 Windsong Lane, replacement of 2 windows, front door, and siding at house, $75,000
Manuel Esquivel, 603 Idylwood Drive, add brick to exterior of house, $1,200
AVCO Roofing, 5202 Whitaker Circle, tear off and reroof house, $17,857
AVCO Roofing, 515 Noel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,000
AVCO Roofing, 1909 Lilly St., tear off and reroof house, $11,577
AVCO Roofing, 3023 Keystone St., tear off and reroof house, $5,834
AVCO Roofing, 5203 Ringo Circle, tear off and reroof house, $6,800
AVCO Roofing, 116 Sherwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,714
Solutions Roofing LLC, 823 Butler Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,500
JVD General Contractors, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., build 9 room house, $70,000
JVD General Contractors, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., build 9 room house, $70,000
Tucker & Associates, 3408 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit
Tucker & Associates, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Tucker & Associates, 3333 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit
Tucker & Associates, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1220 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1218 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
213 Investments, 213 N. Fredonia St., commercial demolition permit
Eastex Tower LLC, 308 Fifth St., placement of a modular utility building for fiber optic, addition of a fence and a generator for Sparklight, $55,000
Laxton Electric, 1605 HG Mosley Parkway, residential electric permit
Super Plumbers, 2131 Tryon Road, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 3209 Crenshaw St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 112 Skyline Drive, residential plumbing permit
American Pool Service, 3200 Danville Court, installation of swimming pool at house, $53,000
Cleornis Fitzpatrick, 2007 Stardust Drive, build storage shed at house, $600
Ashley Lockhart, 502 Oak St., deck addition to house, $800
Magness Construction & Remodel, 1225 Marigold Lane, build attached patio cover to house, $4,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1309 Princeton Ave., tear off and reroof house, $7,500
James Varner, 1109 Victoria Drive, build 10 room house, $230,000
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2421 Clayton St., build 13 room house, $170,000
Petty’s Irrigation & Landscape Ltd., 811 Alta St., residential sprinkler permit
Pither Plumbing, 307 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1109 Victoria Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, water/sewer new residential permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 56011 Palladio Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Rita F. Barbosa, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
Casey Beddingfield, 223 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2421 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit