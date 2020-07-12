Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 2 to 8:

Permits issued

Wildts Wiring, northwest corner of Methvin and Green Streets, balloon install for One Hundred Acres of Heritage

Bryant Electric LLC, 212 Industrial Drive, commercial electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 109 E. Twilight Drive, residential electrical permit

J. Goodeman, 2908 Crossroads Drive, residential electrical permit

TDP Electric, 1801 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit

TDP Electric, 1803 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit

TDP Electric, 1805 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit

TDP Electric, 1807 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit

Elite Electric Service, 3200 Danville Court, residential electrical permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 1203 Mockingbird Lane, commercial gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1303 Inwood Road, residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 900 Second St., residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 709 Willowood St., residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2405 Clayton St., residential gas permit

Good Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 3544 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $20,000

ERA Climate Technologies, 205 Dellbrook Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,900

C. Woods Co., 301 Hughes St., residential mechanical permit, $7,660

Pither Plumbing, 307 Alta St., residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 900 Second St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 900 Glenda Drive, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2405 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit

Jose Rodriguez, 607 N. Eastman Road, addition of storage closet to carport, $400

Longview Roofing LLC, 118 Southcastle St., tear off and reroof house, $6,075

Home Depot USA Inc., 10 Bramlette Place, replacement of 1 window at house, $2,131

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 109 E. Twilight Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,500

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 612 Noel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,500

Kenneth Sapp, 1608 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $18,000

Holloway Construction, 1118 Windsong Lane, replacement of 2 windows, front door, and siding at house, $75,000

Manuel Esquivel, 603 Idylwood Drive, add brick to exterior of house, $1,200

AVCO Roofing, 5202 Whitaker Circle, tear off and reroof house, $17,857

AVCO Roofing, 515 Noel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,000

AVCO Roofing, 1909 Lilly St., tear off and reroof house, $11,577

AVCO Roofing, 3023 Keystone St., tear off and reroof house, $5,834

AVCO Roofing, 5203 Ringo Circle, tear off and reroof house, $6,800

AVCO Roofing, 116 Sherwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,714

Solutions Roofing LLC, 823 Butler Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,500

JVD General Contractors, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., build 9 room house, $70,000

JVD General Contractors, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., build 9 room house, $70,000

Tucker & Associates, 3408 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit

Tucker & Associates, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Tucker & Associates, 3333 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit

Tucker & Associates, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1220 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1218 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

213 Investments, 213 N. Fredonia St., commercial demolition permit

Eastex Tower LLC, 308 Fifth St., placement of a modular utility building for fiber optic, addition of a fence and a generator for Sparklight, $55,000

Laxton Electric, 1605 HG Mosley Parkway, residential electric permit

Super Plumbers, 2131 Tryon Road, residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 3209 Crenshaw St., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 112 Skyline Drive, residential plumbing permit

American Pool Service, 3200 Danville Court, installation of swimming pool at house, $53,000

Cleornis Fitzpatrick, 2007 Stardust Drive, build storage shed at house, $600

Ashley Lockhart, 502 Oak St., deck addition to house, $800

Magness Construction & Remodel, 1225 Marigold Lane, build attached patio cover to house, $4,000

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1309 Princeton Ave., tear off and reroof house, $7,500

James Varner, 1109 Victoria Drive, build 10 room house, $230,000

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2421 Clayton St., build 13 room house, $170,000

Petty’s Irrigation & Landscape Ltd., 811 Alta St., residential sprinkler permit

Pither Plumbing, 307 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1109 Victoria Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, water/sewer new residential permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 56011 Palladio Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Rita F. Barbosa, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, water/sewer new residential permit

Casey Beddingfield, 223 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2421 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit