Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 21 to 28:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,688
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,662
AVCO Roofing, 314 E. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $17,290
Texas Solar Integrated LLC., 1612 Sweetbriar St., commercial electric permit
Red J LLC. doing business as Cherokee Electrical Contractors, 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
AMTECK, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial electric permit
JP Electric, 1408 Seventh St., residential electric permit
JD’s AC LLC., 1111 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 4905 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permits
Mr. Plumber, 1408 Seventh St., residential plumbing permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Johnson Controls, 2402 Alpine Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,178
Johnson Controls, 2402 Alpine Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,048
Jason and Hailey Davis, 116 E. South St., commercial alteration permit, $500
Mastec Network Solutions LLC., 2910 A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $10,000
Logos Construction Services LLC., 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new accessory structure permit, $136,322
TCMC Inc., 3325 Gilmer Road, commercial new construction permit, $500,000
Kranz Construction LLC., 1307 Yates Drive, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 4525 Lone Oak Lane, development permit
Gill Electric, 102 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 601 Hollybrook Drive, commercial gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2309 N. Eastman Road Suite 3, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Vogel Plumbing Inc., 3310 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St. Unit 100, 101, residential two-family construction permits
Kranz Construction LLC., 1307 Yates Drive, residential new construction permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 4525 Lone Oak Lane, residential new construction permit