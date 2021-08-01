Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 21 to 28:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,688

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,662

AVCO Roofing, 314 E. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $17,290

Texas Solar Integrated LLC., 1612 Sweetbriar St., commercial electric permit

Red J LLC. doing business as Cherokee Electrical Contractors, 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

AMTECK, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial electric permit

JP Electric, 1408 Seventh St., residential electric permit

JD’s AC LLC., 1111 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 4905 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permits

Mr. Plumber, 1408 Seventh St., residential plumbing permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Johnson Controls, 2402 Alpine Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,178

Johnson Controls, 2402 Alpine Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,048

Jason and Hailey Davis, 116 E. South St., commercial alteration permit, $500

Mastec Network Solutions LLC., 2910 A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $10,000

Logos Construction Services LLC., 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new accessory structure permit, $136,322

TCMC Inc., 3325 Gilmer Road, commercial new construction permit, $500,000

Kranz Construction LLC., 1307 Yates Drive, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 4525 Lone Oak Lane, development permit

Gill Electric, 102 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 601 Hollybrook Drive, commercial gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 2309 N. Eastman Road Suite 3, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Vogel Plumbing Inc., 3310 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St. Unit 100, 101, residential two-family construction permits

Kranz Construction LLC., 1307 Yates Drive, residential new construction permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 4525 Lone Oak Lane, residential new construction permit

