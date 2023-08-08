Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 21-28:
Permits issued
Koetter Fire Protection LLC., 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $19,000
F5 Electric LLC., 114 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 522 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 2001 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 410 N. Center St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 302 Huntsman Way, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1001 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2815 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1920 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 1300 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Diversified Plumbing, 348 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2918 Tryon Road, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1409 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1519 and 1521 Wellington Lane, new residential plumbing permits
Marsh Irrigation Services, 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Interface Security Systems, 2300 Bill Owens Parkway Building 5, commercial fire alarm permit, $28,478.50
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 615 City Center Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,500
Johnson Controls Security Solutions, 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit, $7,073.52
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $70,528
Arman Solutions LLC., 1900, 1901, 1903, 1905, 1907, 1909 Greenleaf St., development permits
4F Investments LLC., 111 Mitzi Road, development permit
Victor Rodriguez, 809 Pecan St., development permit
Touchdown LLC., 5700 Grey Hawk Lane, development permit
4T Enterprises, 1525 Wellington Lane, development permit
EV Fleming Enterprises LLC., 2001 Lafamo Road, commercial electric permit
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1409 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit