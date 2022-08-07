Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 22-29:
Permits issued
AssureTech Inc., 300 E. Tyler St., commercial fire alarm permit, $8,000
Scottie’s Bistro, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway Suite 100, commercial new permit, $12,000
Camus Electric Company Inc., 4401 West Loop 281, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 2005 Winding Run Lane, new residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 116 Blaine Trail, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 2505 Maggie Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 124 Mia Lane, new residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 2611 Mohawk St., new residential electric permit
Slater Air & Refrigeration, 607 Roenia Circle, commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
DMR Mechanical, 4401 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 3004 Lismore Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
USA Canvas Shoppe, 1400 Fourth St., commercial accessor structure addition permit, $76,948
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $177,000
Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $26,210
Dish Wireless, 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $50,000
Lake Lamon LLC., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $1,200,000
Scooter’s Coffee, Fredonia and Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $350,000
Oak Forest Country Club Golf Course, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial new permit, $35,000
Kenny Sims Electric, 823 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Income Power LLC., 3302 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Hooglands Landscape, 600 East Hawkins Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit
C&C Irrigation, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial sprinkler permit