Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 22-29:

Permits issued

AssureTech Inc., 300 E. Tyler St., commercial fire alarm permit, $8,000

Scottie’s Bistro, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway Suite 100, commercial new permit, $12,000

Camus Electric Company Inc., 4401 West Loop 281, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 2005 Winding Run Lane, new residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 116 Blaine Trail, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 2505 Maggie Lane, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 124 Mia Lane, new residential electric permit

TDP Electric, 2611 Mohawk St., new residential electric permit

Slater Air & Refrigeration, 607 Roenia Circle, commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

DMR Mechanical, 4401 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 3004 Lismore Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

USA Canvas Shoppe, 1400 Fourth St., commercial accessor structure addition permit, $76,948

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $177,000

Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $26,210

Dish Wireless, 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $50,000

Lake Lamon LLC., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $1,200,000

Scooter’s Coffee, Fredonia and Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $350,000

Oak Forest Country Club Golf Course, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial new permit, $35,000

Kenny Sims Electric, 823 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Income Power LLC., 3302 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Hooglands Landscape, 600 East Hawkins Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit

C&C Irrigation, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Recommended for You