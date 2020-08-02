Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 23 to 29:

Permits issued

Casey Slone Construction, 706 W. Cotton St., build new arboretum Phase II — pergolas and ticket booth, $358,000

281 Lodging Host LLC, 2904 Tuttle Blvd., commercial demolition permit

Casey Slone Construction, 707 W. Marshall Ave., build shell building only for Starbucks, $500,009

C&J Concrete Co., 3338 Celebration Way, driveway permit

Sabas Concrete, 412 Glenda Drive, driveway permit

Southeastern Concrete Services LLC, 201 Ford Lane, driveway permit

Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, driveway permit

Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC, 717 Glencrest Lane, commercial electrical permit

Woodbine Electric Co., 3221 Dundee Road, commercial electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit

Circle L. Solar, 406 Alta St., residential electrical permit

Mike Watts Electric, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit

Sears Electric Service, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2110 Nueces Trail, residential electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 1704 Wood Place, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 304 W. Nelson St., residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 215 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1615 Judson Road, commercial gas permit

BH Plumbing, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential gas permit

Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 2100 Mobberly Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $43,400

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 6 Bennington Court, residential mechanical permit

A.C. Contractors, 604 Sylvan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1110 Level St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1214 Beaumont St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1315 N. Ninth St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 201 E. Culver St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1011 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1403 Booker St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 203 E. Culver St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2407 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit, $6,500

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,500

Heritage Plumbing, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1605 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 707 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit

BH Plumbing, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 441 Diane Drive, residential plumbing permit

AVCO Roofing, 4103 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,428

AVCO Roofing, 808 Faircreek Lane, tear off and reroof duplex, $12,079

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1101 Rosedale Dr., install 780-square-foot carport at house, $4,243

Circle L Solar, 406 Alta St., place solar panels at house, $7,000

Stonewater Roofing, 2704 Navajo Trail, tear off and reroof house, $14,316

Redline Roofing, 3730 Teri Lynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,300

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1113 Asaff St., tear off and reroof house, $7,000

AVCO Roofing, 216 Teague St., tear off and reroof house, $21,172

AVCO Roofing, 1804 Livingston St., tear off and reroof house, $7,350

AVCO Roofing, 1300 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $8,812

Top Flite Roofing, 3205 Oakleigh St., tear off and reroof house, $5,000

Gallery Built Roofing Solutions LLC, 1255 Meadowview Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,608

Noble Roofing, 1805 Miles Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,557

Jesus Benitez LLC, 3720 Ben Hogan Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Noble Roofing, 613 Fairway Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 520 Pearl St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 504 Pearl St., residential demolition permit

Sprinkler Express, 1300 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1304 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1308 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3338 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2516 Maggie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2100 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2102 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Casey Slone Construction, 821 Fourth St., replace existing exterior canopy at Alpha Dental Office, $42,000

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1101 Rosedale Dr., development permit

Texwin Carports, 2028 Graystone Road, development permit

Texwin Carports, 3000 Dundee Road, development permit

Roy Buchanan, 3416 Beasley St., development permit

3LS Enterprises, 107 Brooks St., development permit

Texwin Carports, 2804 Ladd Lane, development permit

Holloway Construction, 5605 Grey Hawk Lane, development permit

Official Electric LLC, 1405 Miami Drive, residential electrical permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 1513 Spyglass Drive, residential electrical permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1513 Spyglass Drive, residential gas permit

Gregg Air Conditioning Co., 102 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1405 Hughey Drive, residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1113 Insignia Way, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 700 Premier Road, residential plumbing permit

Texwin Carports, 2028 Graystone Road, build 180-square-foot shed at house, $3,095

Texwin Carports, 3000 Dundee Road, build 12-foot by 20-foot shed at house, $4,675

Roy Buchanan, 3416 Beasley St., install carport at house, $4,100

Texwin Carports, 2804 Ladd Lane, place 8-foot by 18-foot storage building at house, $3,965

Holloway Construction, 5605 Grey Hawk Lane, build 2 decks at rear of house, $26,000

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 701 Gilmer Road, Unit 121, replace 6 windows at complex, $3,430

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 1421 Rosedown St., replace 11 windows at house, $6,187

Hank’s Siding, 4 Bermuda Lane, replace 7 windows at house, $2,950

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 1823 Northwood Court, replace 3 windows at house, $2,960

Maria Garay, 411 Pearl St., residential demolition permit

3LS Enterprises, 107 Brooks St., build 9 room house, $90,000

James A. Williams, 1808 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $138,000

James A. Williams, 1810 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $120,000

James A. Williams, 1812 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $120,000

James A. Williams, 1814 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $120,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $8,000

Leon’s Signs Inc., 300 Tuttle Circle, sign permit, $90,000

Leon’s Signs Inc., 3522 Fourth St., sign permit, $10,000

Leon’s Signs Inc., 2430 S. High St., sign permit, $1,500

Leon’s Signs Inc., 5020 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $9,000