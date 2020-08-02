Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 23 to 29:
Permits issued
Casey Slone Construction, 706 W. Cotton St., build new arboretum Phase II — pergolas and ticket booth, $358,000
281 Lodging Host LLC, 2904 Tuttle Blvd., commercial demolition permit
Casey Slone Construction, 707 W. Marshall Ave., build shell building only for Starbucks, $500,009
C&J Concrete Co., 3338 Celebration Way, driveway permit
Sabas Concrete, 412 Glenda Drive, driveway permit
Southeastern Concrete Services LLC, 201 Ford Lane, driveway permit
Boone & Boone Construction, 1100 McCann Road, driveway permit
Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC, 717 Glencrest Lane, commercial electrical permit
Woodbine Electric Co., 3221 Dundee Road, commercial electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit
Circle L. Solar, 406 Alta St., residential electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit
Sears Electric Service, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2110 Nueces Trail, residential electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 1704 Wood Place, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 304 W. Nelson St., residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 215 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1615 Judson Road, commercial gas permit
BH Plumbing, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential gas permit
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 2100 Mobberly Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $43,400
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 6 Bennington Court, residential mechanical permit
A.C. Contractors, 604 Sylvan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1110 Level St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1214 Beaumont St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1315 N. Ninth St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 201 E. Culver St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1011 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1403 Booker St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 203 E. Culver St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2407 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit, $6,500
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,500
Heritage Plumbing, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1605 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 707 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit
BH Plumbing, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 441 Diane Drive, residential plumbing permit
AVCO Roofing, 4103 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,428
AVCO Roofing, 808 Faircreek Lane, tear off and reroof duplex, $12,079
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1101 Rosedale Dr., install 780-square-foot carport at house, $4,243
Circle L Solar, 406 Alta St., place solar panels at house, $7,000
Stonewater Roofing, 2704 Navajo Trail, tear off and reroof house, $14,316
Redline Roofing, 3730 Teri Lynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,300
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1113 Asaff St., tear off and reroof house, $7,000
AVCO Roofing, 216 Teague St., tear off and reroof house, $21,172
AVCO Roofing, 1804 Livingston St., tear off and reroof house, $7,350
AVCO Roofing, 1300 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $8,812
Top Flite Roofing, 3205 Oakleigh St., tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Gallery Built Roofing Solutions LLC, 1255 Meadowview Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,608
Noble Roofing, 1805 Miles Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,557
Jesus Benitez LLC, 3720 Ben Hogan Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Noble Roofing, 613 Fairway Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 520 Pearl St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 504 Pearl St., residential demolition permit
Sprinkler Express, 1300 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1304 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1308 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3338 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2516 Maggie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2100 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2102 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Casey Slone Construction, 821 Fourth St., replace existing exterior canopy at Alpha Dental Office, $42,000
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1101 Rosedale Dr., development permit
Texwin Carports, 2028 Graystone Road, development permit
Texwin Carports, 3000 Dundee Road, development permit
Roy Buchanan, 3416 Beasley St., development permit
3LS Enterprises, 107 Brooks St., development permit
Texwin Carports, 2804 Ladd Lane, development permit
Holloway Construction, 5605 Grey Hawk Lane, development permit
Official Electric LLC, 1405 Miami Drive, residential electrical permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 1513 Spyglass Drive, residential electrical permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1513 Spyglass Drive, residential gas permit
Gregg Air Conditioning Co., 102 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1405 Hughey Drive, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1113 Insignia Way, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 700 Premier Road, residential plumbing permit
Texwin Carports, 2028 Graystone Road, build 180-square-foot shed at house, $3,095
Texwin Carports, 3000 Dundee Road, build 12-foot by 20-foot shed at house, $4,675
Roy Buchanan, 3416 Beasley St., install carport at house, $4,100
Texwin Carports, 2804 Ladd Lane, place 8-foot by 18-foot storage building at house, $3,965
Holloway Construction, 5605 Grey Hawk Lane, build 2 decks at rear of house, $26,000
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 701 Gilmer Road, Unit 121, replace 6 windows at complex, $3,430
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 1421 Rosedown St., replace 11 windows at house, $6,187
Hank’s Siding, 4 Bermuda Lane, replace 7 windows at house, $2,950
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 1823 Northwood Court, replace 3 windows at house, $2,960
Maria Garay, 411 Pearl St., residential demolition permit
3LS Enterprises, 107 Brooks St., build 9 room house, $90,000
James A. Williams, 1808 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $138,000
James A. Williams, 1810 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $120,000
James A. Williams, 1812 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $120,000
James A. Williams, 1814 Yosemite Way, build townhouse, $120,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $8,000
Leon’s Signs Inc., 300 Tuttle Circle, sign permit, $90,000
Leon’s Signs Inc., 3522 Fourth St., sign permit, $10,000
Leon’s Signs Inc., 2430 S. High St., sign permit, $1,500
Leon’s Signs Inc., 5020 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $9,000