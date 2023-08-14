Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 28-Aug. 4:
Permits issued
JEV Electric, 1409 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Service LLC., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit
Anzak Inc., 615 Sabine St., new residential electric permit
Anzak Inc., 906 Walnut St., new residential electric permit
Royal Plumbing, 3300 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
A.C. Contractors, 3001 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
JD's AC LLC., 3123 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Byrnes Mechanical Contractors Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Tate Plumbco, 616 City Center Way, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2103 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1011 Lorin Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
APSFireco, 113 Magnolia Lane, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,000
Isaac Design & Construction, 1200 Jordan St., development permit
Fuller Electric, 302 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
United Plumbing Inc., 3201 N. Eastman Road, commercial new water/sewer permit