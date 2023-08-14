Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 28-Aug. 4:

Permits issued

JEV Electric, 1409 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Service LLC., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit

Anzak Inc., 615 Sabine St., new residential electric permit

Anzak Inc., 906 Walnut St., new residential electric permit

Royal Plumbing, 3300 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

A.C. Contractors, 3001 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

JD's AC LLC., 3123 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Byrnes Mechanical Contractors Inc., 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Tate Plumbco, 616 City Center Way, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2103 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1011 Lorin Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

APSFireco, 113 Magnolia Lane, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,000

Isaac Design & Construction, 1200 Jordan St., development permit

Fuller Electric, 302 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

United Plumbing Inc., 3201 N. Eastman Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

