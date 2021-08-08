Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 28 to Aug. 4:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $10,900
East Texas Electric of Longview, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
JMH Electric, 2500 Judson Road Suite F, commercial electric permit
Woodbine Electric Company, Irving and Simmons streets, commercial electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 2002 Judson Road Suite 103, commercial electric permit
Smith Electric, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit
P&P Enterprises, 3080 N. Eastman Road Unit 115, commercial electric permit
Mr. Plumber, 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
A.C. Contractors, 1909 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3308 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 2834 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential mechanical permit
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential mechanical permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 200 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3100 Mona Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 2834 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Spring Hill Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2403 Sago Court, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 108 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 112 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 110 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 305 Hailey Drive, residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Chick-fil-A, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial addition permit, $70,000
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $21,432
Service Fire & Industrial Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Service Fire & Industrial Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Crafton Communications, 1620 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
Cox Builders Too, Inc., 3302 Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $200,000
Ameritex Homes, 601 S. Harrison St., development permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial gas permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 113 W. South St., commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 601 S. Harrison St., residential new single-family construction permit
Hugman Design/Build, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial new water/sewer permit