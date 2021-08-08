Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 28 to Aug. 4:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $10,900

East Texas Electric of Longview, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

JMH Electric, 2500 Judson Road Suite F, commercial electric permit

Woodbine Electric Company, Irving and Simmons streets, commercial electric permit

Sears Electric Service, 2002 Judson Road Suite 103, commercial electric permit

Smith Electric, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit

P&P Enterprises, 3080 N. Eastman Road Unit 115, commercial electric permit

Mr. Plumber, 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

A.C. Contractors, 1909 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3308 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 2834 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential mechanical permit

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential mechanical permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 200 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3100 Mona Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 2834 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Spring Hill Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 2403 Sago Court, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 108 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 112 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 110 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 305 Hailey Drive, residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Chick-fil-A, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial addition permit, $70,000

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $21,432

Service Fire & Industrial Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Service Fire & Industrial Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Crafton Communications, 1620 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $15,000

Cox Builders Too, Inc., 3302 Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $200,000

Ameritex Homes, 601 S. Harrison St., development permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial gas permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 113 W. South St., commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 601 S. Harrison St., residential new single-family construction permit

Hugman Design/Build, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial new water/sewer permit

