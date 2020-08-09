Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 30 to Aug. 5:
Permits issued
Centimark Corp., 1300 Fourth St., tear off PVC roof and reroof with TPO at existing commercial building, $57,300
Casey Slone Construction, 707 W. Marshall Ave., place concrete retaining wall for Starbucks, $20,000
Slabs, 2102 Katie Lee Lane, driveway permit
Andres Serrano, 1107 Rosedale Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1205 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1207 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
Eastex Tower LLC, 308 Fifth St., commercial electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 955 Proud Pirate Place, commercial electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 1615 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1901 Miria Court, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 16 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 2407 Clayton St., residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 2405 Clayton St., residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 2403 Clayton St., residential electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 2409 Rollingwood Drive, residential electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 406 E. Grand Ave., residential electrical permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, residential gas permit
RGB Plumbing, 522 Ridgelea Ave., residential gas permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 3 Par Court, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 907 S. Fredonia St., residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1204 Masters Way, residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 3724 Teri Lynn Drive, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1109 Victoria Drive, residential gas permit
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 201 Ford Lane, commercial mechanical permit, $584,082
Climate Controls, 721 Fisher Road, Building 2, commercial mechanical permit, $4,500
East Texas Comfort Solutions, 4400 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $2,600
Right Temp, 410 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Right Temp, 412 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Right Temp, 403 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Right Temp, 405 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Arrow Plumbing, 3118 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1209 Mission Creek drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1211 Mission Creek drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1213 Mission Creek drive, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 130 Ivy Lane, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 3731 Mark Drive, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 411 Pearl St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2316 Bates St., residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1204 Masters Way, residential plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1109 Victoria Drive, residential plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 315 Ruthlynn Drive, residential plumbing permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1600 Stonewall Drive, install pre-built building at rear of house, $2,607
Paradise Patios LLC, 1687 Wood Place, install pergola to rear of house, $15,075
Tuff Shed Inc., 103 Country Club Drive, install 8-foot by 10-foot portable shed, $4,381
AVCO Roofing, 1204 Hutchings Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $6,449
Red Rocks Roofing, 702 E. Methvin St., tear off and reroof house, $9,225
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2813 Teakwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,907
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 1803 Holly St., tear off and reroof house, $5,120
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 2011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3522 Fourth St., commercial sprinkler permit
Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 804 E. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4010 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
James A. Williams, 1808 Yosemite Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1814 Yosemite Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1810 Yosemite Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1812 Yosemite Way, development permit
Barry Lansford, 302 Virgie St., development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1600 Stonewall Drive, development permit
Reich Builders Ltd., 1727 Rainbow Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 103 Country Club Drive, development permit
Texas Style Construction, 1130 Hawkins Parkway, development permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 200 Mary Ellen Drive, residential gas permit
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit, $12,000
CD Thomas Utilities, 201 Magnolia Lane, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 6 Lindsey Lane, residential plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 503 Cynthia St., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1805 Clinton St., residential plumbing permit
Texwin Carports, 109 E. Hope Drive, enclose existing RV cover, $3,439
Barry Lansford, 302 Virgie St., build patio cover over existing foundation, $15,00
Reich Builders Ltd., 1727 Rainbow Drive, build 240-square-foot storage building at side of house, $8,000
Texas Style Construction, 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, build new storage for existing apartment complex, $10,000
Michael Newhouse, 513 S. Jean St., residential single-family alteration permit
Pither Plumbing, 1805 Clinton St., water/sewer existing residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., water/sewer new residential permit