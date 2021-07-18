Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 7 to July 14:

Permits issued

New Beginnings, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial addition permit, $183,818

New Beginnings, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial alteration permit, $270,525

New Beginnings, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial alteration permit, $505,166

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 421 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $10,000

Cano Electric, 614 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Transet Company, 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Smith Electric, 2718 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 1301 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 1201 Park Lane, commercial electric permit

E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 200 Holland St., commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 1002 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential gas permit

Air Perfection Heating & A/C, 800 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

A&R Service, 115 Rice Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1313 and 1315 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permits

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2154 and 2156 Page Creek TR., residential plumbing permits

Boogie’s Plumbing, 1327 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 408 Twelfth St. Units 100 and 101, residential plumbing permits

Garrett Plumbing, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

Hugman Construction Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial addition permit, $240,000

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $11,500

Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite F, commercial alteration permit, $120,000

Titus Pump Service, 1801 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $12,000

Juan Cervantes, 4403 Windrush Boulevard, development permit

JVD General Contractors, 110 and 112 Hudson Avenue, development permits

Conaway & Sons, 1123, 1126, 1128 Mission Creek Drive, development permits

Conaway & Sons, 408, 410 and 412 Caprock Drive, development permits

Conaway & Sons, 402 Claire Lane, development permit

H&K Electric Inc., 5910 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1505 Booker St., residential electric permit

Palmer Services LLC., 2501 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Juan Cervantes, 4403 Windrush Boulevard, residential new construction permit

JVD General Contractors, 110 and 112 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 1123, 1126 and 1128 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 408, 410 and 412 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 402 Claire Lane, residential new construction permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 2801 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential new construction permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit

