Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 7 to July 14:
Permits issued
New Beginnings, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial addition permit, $183,818
New Beginnings, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial alteration permit, $270,525
New Beginnings, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial alteration permit, $505,166
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 421 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $10,000
Cano Electric, 614 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Transet Company, 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Smith Electric, 2718 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 1301 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 1201 Park Lane, commercial electric permit
E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 200 Holland St., commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 1002 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential gas permit
Air Perfection Heating & A/C, 800 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
A&R Service, 115 Rice Road, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1313 and 1315 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permits
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2154 and 2156 Page Creek TR., residential plumbing permits
Boogie’s Plumbing, 1327 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 408 Twelfth St. Units 100 and 101, residential plumbing permits
Garrett Plumbing, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
Hugman Construction Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial addition permit, $240,000
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $11,500
Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite F, commercial alteration permit, $120,000
Titus Pump Service, 1801 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $12,000
Juan Cervantes, 4403 Windrush Boulevard, development permit
JVD General Contractors, 110 and 112 Hudson Avenue, development permits
Conaway & Sons, 1123, 1126, 1128 Mission Creek Drive, development permits
Conaway & Sons, 408, 410 and 412 Caprock Drive, development permits
Conaway & Sons, 402 Claire Lane, development permit
H&K Electric Inc., 5910 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1505 Booker St., residential electric permit
Palmer Services LLC., 2501 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Juan Cervantes, 4403 Windrush Boulevard, residential new construction permit
JVD General Contractors, 110 and 112 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 1123, 1126 and 1128 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 408, 410 and 412 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 402 Claire Lane, residential new construction permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 2801 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential new construction permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit