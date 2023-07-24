Roof Repair
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 7-14:

Permits issued

B&A Electric, 3110 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 440 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Nextgen Industrial Services LLC., 115 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit

Newstar Electric, 103 Birdie Place, commercial electric permit

Harber Electric, 440 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 4215 Harley Ridge Road, new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 3109 Lismore Lane, new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 303 Jewel Drive, new residential electric permit

Charlson Electrical Services, 4515 Lone Oak Drive, new residential electric permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 318 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Jack's Air Conditioning, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2910 N. Eastman Road Apt. 10, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2910 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Blazer Mechanical Inc., 407 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

U Graves Plumbing, 807 Baylor Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Select Plumbing, 407 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Tettenhorst Plumbing Services, 1730 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 3109 Lismore Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 1507 Dixon St., new residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4215 Harley Ridge Road, new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1437 and 1439 Monterey Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (blast building), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $48,255

Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (main building), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $365,356

Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (fire pump house), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $169,720

Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (parts warehouse upgrade), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $130,500

Scadden Rea Estate Alternatives, 1319 Frankie Lane, development permit

Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1435 Monterey, development permit

Conaway's Home Group LTD., 3006 and 3008 Mesa Drive, development permits

Hunters Electric LLC., 2307 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1514 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 1319 Frankie Drive, new residential plumbing permit

