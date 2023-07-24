Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 7-14:
Permits issued
B&A Electric, 3110 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 440 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Nextgen Industrial Services LLC., 115 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Newstar Electric, 103 Birdie Place, commercial electric permit
Harber Electric, 440 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 4215 Harley Ridge Road, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 3109 Lismore Lane, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 303 Jewel Drive, new residential electric permit
Charlson Electrical Services, 4515 Lone Oak Drive, new residential electric permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 318 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Jack's Air Conditioning, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2910 N. Eastman Road Apt. 10, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2910 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Blazer Mechanical Inc., 407 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
U Graves Plumbing, 807 Baylor Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Select Plumbing, 407 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Tettenhorst Plumbing Services, 1730 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 3109 Lismore Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 1507 Dixon St., new residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4215 Harley Ridge Road, new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1437 and 1439 Monterey Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (blast building), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $48,255
Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (main building), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $365,356
Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (fire pump house), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $169,720
Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 401 Capacity Drive (parts warehouse upgrade), commercial fire sprinkler permit, $130,500
Scadden Rea Estate Alternatives, 1319 Frankie Lane, development permit
Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1435 Monterey, development permit
Conaway's Home Group LTD., 3006 and 3008 Mesa Drive, development permits
Hunters Electric LLC., 2307 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1514 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1319 Frankie Drive, new residential plumbing permit