Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 8-15:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1013 Wal St. Suite 105, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,700

Black Dog Builders, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 440, commercial alteration permit, $2,500

Stiles Electric, 100 Grand Blvd., commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial electric permit

Triple T Services, 3100 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 405 W. Loop 281 Suite I, commercial electric permit

Nextgen Industrial Services LLC., 2105 Big Oak, commercial electric permit

Schroder Electric, 405 W. Loop 281 Unit 450J, commercial electric permit

Schroder Electric, 615 Sylvan Drive, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 112 and 114 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits

Circle S Electric, 401 and 403 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permits

Elite Electric Service, 1525 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 801 Palms Lane, new residential electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 901 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 3110 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 300 Lake Lamond Road, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 405 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 802 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 350 W. Tyler St., commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Western States, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $171,160

JBS Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, commercial new permit, $1,000,000

Lofts on Toler LLC., 2006 Toler Road, commercial new permit, $200,000

Rockdale Apartments, 504 Rockdale St., commercial new permit, $130,000

F&H Builders, 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, development permit

Lofts on Toler LLC., 2006 Toler Road, development permit

BTO Properties, Yarborough Road, five development permits

Lofts on Toler LLC., 2006 Toler Road, 12 residential new permits, $700,000 each

F&H Builders, 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential permit

BTO Properties, Harley Ridge Road, two residential new permits

BTO Properties, 5708, 5712 and 5714 Yarborough Road, residential new permits

Royal Plumbing, 1204 Alpine Road, commercial existing water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3110 Nealy Way, two commercial new water/sewer permits

