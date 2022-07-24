Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 8-15:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1013 Wal St. Suite 105, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,700
Black Dog Builders, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 440, commercial alteration permit, $2,500
Stiles Electric, 100 Grand Blvd., commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial electric permit
Triple T Services, 3100 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 405 W. Loop 281 Suite I, commercial electric permit
Nextgen Industrial Services LLC., 2105 Big Oak, commercial electric permit
Schroder Electric, 405 W. Loop 281 Unit 450J, commercial electric permit
Schroder Electric, 615 Sylvan Drive, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 112 and 114 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits
Circle S Electric, 401 and 403 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permits
Elite Electric Service, 1525 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 801 Palms Lane, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 901 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 3110 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 300 Lake Lamond Road, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 405 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 802 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 350 W. Tyler St., commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Western States, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $171,160
JBS Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, commercial new permit, $1,000,000
Lofts on Toler LLC., 2006 Toler Road, commercial new permit, $200,000
Rockdale Apartments, 504 Rockdale St., commercial new permit, $130,000
F&H Builders, 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, development permit
Lofts on Toler LLC., 2006 Toler Road, development permit
BTO Properties, Yarborough Road, five development permits
Lofts on Toler LLC., 2006 Toler Road, 12 residential new permits, $700,000 each
F&H Builders, 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential permit
BTO Properties, Harley Ridge Road, two residential new permits
BTO Properties, 5708, 5712 and 5714 Yarborough Road, residential new permits
Royal Plumbing, 1204 Alpine Road, commercial existing water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3110 Nealy Way, two commercial new water/sewer permits