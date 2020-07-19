Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 9 to 15:
Permits issued
Sabas Concrete Driveway, 200 Betty Drive, driveway permit
Salvador Concrete, 2312 Kelly Lynn Lane, driveway permit
Slabs, 200 Solti Drive, driveway permit
Official Electric LLC, 409 W. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial electrical permit
JP Electric, 1402 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Sparkman Electric LLC, 1111 Young St., commercial electrical permit
Anchor Sign Inc., 1022 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit
Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 311 St. Clair Drive, residential electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 204 Shamrock Drive, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 211 Elm Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Excel Electric, 1605 Willow Oak Drive, residential electrical permit
Alcorn’s Power House Electric, 900 Glenda Drive, residential electrical permit
Hill Power & Controls LLC, 4910 Tenneryville Road, residential electrical permit
C&D Mechanical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 4010 Water View Drive, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2403 Clayton St., residential gas permit
Town East Heating & A/C Co. LLC, 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $189,160
C&D Mechanical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial mechanical permit, $20,000
Hay’s Heating and Air, 409 W. Loop 281, suite 105, commercial mechanical permit, $11,3000
East Texas Climate Control, 1514 Spyglass Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Hay’s Heating and Air, 311 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $6,350
Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 1308 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,800
Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 1304 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,800
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 508 Ruthlynn Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 903 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
C&D Mechanical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1402 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
C&D Mechanical LLC, 3500 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit,
Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1130 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 65, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2403 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit
D&D Roofing, 411 Hughes St., tear off and reroof house, $3,900
AVCO Roofing, 1603 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $12,111
Red Rocks Roofing, 1308 Alice Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800
AVCO Roofing, 305 Beverly St., tear off and reroof house, $14,005
AVCO Roofing, 1007 Lambert Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,966
Torres Roofing and Restoration LLC, 832 Toler Road, tear off and reroof house, $8,500
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 902 Glencrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,000
Davis Property Management, 1202 Booker St., tear off and reroof house, $8,500
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 707 N. Lane Wells Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,591
Cover 3 Roofing, 1003 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $13,473
AVCO Roofing, 3712 Kriss Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,768
AVCO Roofing, 1803 Chestnut Lane, tear off and reroof house, $13,211
AVCO Roofing, 2910 Clinton St., tear off and reroof house, $7,911
AVCO Roofing, 2309 Kelly Lynn Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,622
AVCO Roofing, 1132 Kensington Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,238
Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 431 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $2,500
Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2127 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2133 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2131 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2129 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Berry Irrigation, 125 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Universal Time Equipment Co., 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial fire alarm, $2,000
HFH Construction LLC, 2318 Judson Road, Suite C, remodel of commercial building, $48,000
Powerhouse Retain Services LLC, 3092 N. Eastman Road, alteration of existing interior area of Target for grocery pickup, $88,419
Pine Tree ISD, 955 Proud Pirate Place, construct canopy for Pete’s Plaza, $34,516
Pine Tree ISD, 1808 Silver Falls Road, construct canopy for playground, $28,299
Chance Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 65, residential electrical permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3716 Loop 281, residential gas permit
Mission Heat & A/C, 1717 Envy Lane, residential mechanical permit, $2,950
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1309 Lawndale Ave., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2406 Thirteenth St., residential plumbing permit
J. Stone Enterprises Inc., 1227 Marigold Lane, install swimming pool and pergola at house, $31,800
Raul Hernandez, 515 W. Birdsong St., build 22-foot by 22-foot carport at house, $1,200
Tucker & Associates, 215 Longleaf Drive, install swimming pool at house, $85,000
Charles Lee Henderson, 101 Habitat Court, build 10-foot by 8-foot shed at house, $450
Tuff Shed Inc., 103 Booth St. install 10-foot by 12-foot portable shed at house, $2,831
Robles Construction, 1126 Stillmeadow Lane, build 17-foot by 17-foot addition second story to house, $32,000
MG3 Enterprises, 1803 Spring Hill Road, remodel of house, $75,000
Willie Neal, 1904 Jane St., remodel of house, $10,000
Window World of NE Texas, 1422 Miami Drive, replace 12 windows at house, $6,627
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 1204 Masters Way, build 14 room house, $305,000
Cutters Roofing & Construction, 611 Berkshire Drive, build 11 room house, $134,000
Roof Care, 3812 Hobson Road, build 14 room house, $350,000
Anchor Sign Inc., 1022 McCann Road, Suite 102, sign permit, $2,071
Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 2915 Balsam St., residential sprinkler permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1200 S. Mobberly Ave., water/sewer existing commercial permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, water/sewer new commercial permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1204 Masters Way, water/sewer new residential permit