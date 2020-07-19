Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 9 to 15:

Permits issued

Sabas Concrete Driveway, 200 Betty Drive, driveway permit

Salvador Concrete, 2312 Kelly Lynn Lane, driveway permit

Slabs, 200 Solti Drive, driveway permit

Official Electric LLC, 409 W. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial electrical permit

JP Electric, 1402 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Sparkman Electric LLC, 1111 Young St., commercial electrical permit

Anchor Sign Inc., 1022 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit

Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 311 St. Clair Drive, residential electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 204 Shamrock Drive, residential electrical permit

Metcalf Electric, 211 Elm Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Excel Electric, 1605 Willow Oak Drive, residential electrical permit

Alcorn’s Power House Electric, 900 Glenda Drive, residential electrical permit

Hill Power & Controls LLC, 4910 Tenneryville Road, residential electrical permit

C&D Mechanical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 4010 Water View Drive, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2403 Clayton St., residential gas permit

Town East Heating & A/C Co. LLC, 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $189,160

C&D Mechanical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial mechanical permit, $20,000

Hay’s Heating and Air, 409 W. Loop 281, suite 105, commercial mechanical permit, $11,3000

East Texas Climate Control, 1514 Spyglass Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Hay’s Heating and Air, 311 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $6,350

Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 1308 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,800

Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 1304 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,800

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 508 Ruthlynn Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,000

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 903 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

C&D Mechanical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 1402 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

C&D Mechanical LLC, 3500 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit,

Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1130 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 65, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 2403 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit

D&D Roofing, 411 Hughes St., tear off and reroof house, $3,900

AVCO Roofing, 1603 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $12,111

Red Rocks Roofing, 1308 Alice Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800

AVCO Roofing, 305 Beverly St., tear off and reroof house, $14,005

AVCO Roofing, 1007 Lambert Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,966

Torres Roofing and Restoration LLC, 832 Toler Road, tear off and reroof house, $8,500

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 902 Glencrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,000

Davis Property Management, 1202 Booker St., tear off and reroof house, $8,500

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 707 N. Lane Wells Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,591

Cover 3 Roofing, 1003 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $13,473

AVCO Roofing, 3712 Kriss Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,768

AVCO Roofing, 1803 Chestnut Lane, tear off and reroof house, $13,211

AVCO Roofing, 2910 Clinton St., tear off and reroof house, $7,911

AVCO Roofing, 2309 Kelly Lynn Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,622

AVCO Roofing, 1132 Kensington Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,238

Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 431 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $2,500

Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2127 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2133 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2131 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 2129 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Berry Irrigation, 125 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Universal Time Equipment Co., 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial fire alarm, $2,000

HFH Construction LLC, 2318 Judson Road, Suite C, remodel of commercial building, $48,000

Powerhouse Retain Services LLC, 3092 N. Eastman Road, alteration of existing interior area of Target for grocery pickup, $88,419

Pine Tree ISD, 955 Proud Pirate Place, construct canopy for Pete’s Plaza, $34,516

Pine Tree ISD, 1808 Silver Falls Road, construct canopy for playground, $28,299

Chance Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 65, residential electrical permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3716 Loop 281, residential gas permit

Mission Heat & A/C, 1717 Envy Lane, residential mechanical permit, $2,950

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1309 Lawndale Ave., residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 2406 Thirteenth St., residential plumbing permit

J. Stone Enterprises Inc., 1227 Marigold Lane, install swimming pool and pergola at house, $31,800

Raul Hernandez, 515 W. Birdsong St., build 22-foot by 22-foot carport at house, $1,200

Tucker & Associates, 215 Longleaf Drive, install swimming pool at house, $85,000

Charles Lee Henderson, 101 Habitat Court, build 10-foot by 8-foot shed at house, $450

Tuff Shed Inc., 103 Booth St. install 10-foot by 12-foot portable shed at house, $2,831

Robles Construction, 1126 Stillmeadow Lane, build 17-foot by 17-foot addition second story to house, $32,000

MG3 Enterprises, 1803 Spring Hill Road, remodel of house, $75,000

Willie Neal, 1904 Jane St., remodel of house, $10,000

Window World of NE Texas, 1422 Miami Drive, replace 12 windows at house, $6,627

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 1204 Masters Way, build 14 room house, $305,000

Cutters Roofing & Construction, 611 Berkshire Drive, build 11 room house, $134,000

Roof Care, 3812 Hobson Road, build 14 room house, $350,000

Anchor Sign Inc., 1022 McCann Road, Suite 102, sign permit, $2,071

Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 2915 Balsam St., residential sprinkler permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1200 S. Mobberly Ave., water/sewer existing commercial permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, water/sewer new commercial permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 1204 Masters Way, water/sewer new residential permit