Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 4 to 10:
Permits issued
Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, 515 E. Loop 281, removal and relocation of new apparel fixtures; add power to fitting rooms and fixtures in Walmart, $25,314
John Ferrell Construction, 1414 McCann Road, alteration of Brookwood Shopping Center, $70,000
Wildts Wiring, 1101 W. Harrison Road, commercial electrical permit
Harber Electric, 3 Bancroft Circle, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 2008 W. Warwick Circle, residential electrical permit
M.D. Electrical Contractors, 1306 Inverness St., residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 707 Willow Drive, residential electrical permit
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 201 W. Brentwood St., residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 4216 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electrical permit
Triple G Plumbing, 407 Garfield Drive, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1907 W. Warwick Circle, residential gas permit
Goettle Plumbing, 106 E. Hope Drive, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 606 Hampshire St., residential gas permit
Acme Air Conditioning, 2539 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $120,000
Air Cybernetics, 913 W. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial mechanical permit, $3,500
Air Cybernetics, 2409 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,200
JD’s AC LLC, 1822 Northwood Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,300
RES Air Conditioning, 1203 Independence Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,196
Mission Heat & A/C, 106 E. Hope Drive, residential mechanical permit, $100
Stone Bridge Heating and AC, 1004 Delwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,398
Air Texas AC and Heating, 2905 Page Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,800
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 300 Houston St., commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 121 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 102 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 34, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 23 Iris Circle, residential plumbing permit
Randy Langford Construction, 401 Thelma St., tear off and reroof house, $4,500
J.A. Kay Roofing, 16 Bermuda Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,781
Brownlee Roofing & Gutters, 1117 Pine Bluff Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,600
Brownlee Roofing & Gutters, 504 W. Cheryl St., tear off and reroof house, $9,500
Red Rocks Roofing, 306 Montclair St., tear off and reroof house, $7,786
J.H. Home Renovations, 602 Birch Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,780
Stonewater Roofing, 2025 Cumberland Drive, tear off and reroof house, $3,311
Stonewater Roofing, 403 Norcross St., tear off and reroof house, $2,376
Randy Langford Construction, 3 Amherst Circle, tear off and reroof house, $3,200
El Paso Roofing, 505 Deerwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,950
Davidson Builders, 13 Bramlette Place, tear off and reroof house, $8,450
Cruz Perez, 507 Mobberly Ave., replace roof, changing pitch, $5,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 109 Dellbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,916
BXC Roofing LLC, 1611 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $11,878
Stonewater Roofing, 1403 Northglen Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,272
Salvador Araujo Construction, 3013 Dundee Road, repair roof from storm damage, $6,500
Barry Lansford, 28 Cedar Hill Road, repair house from storm damage, $55,000
Dynamic Construction Services, 1312 Vanderbilt Drive, repair roof from storm damage, $10,000
Cobalt Services LLC, 1202 Harvest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,035
Stanton Windows & More, 1212 Pine St., install vinyl siding at house, $14,000
Gomez Roofing, 1600 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $2,800
Stonewater Roofing, 108 Hallie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,698
Stonewater Roofing, 310 Rick Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,623
Ronnie Hardwick, 1615 Centenary Drive, repair roof and garage from storm damage, $16,000
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 900 Pierce Lane, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4023 Hidden Hill Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
AVCO Roofing, 137 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof Carruth Nursery, $11,436
Tuff Shed, 909 Windemere Circle, development permit
Wade Johnson, Page Road and Victor Drive, development permit
Hays Heating and Air, 2628 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit, $8,953
C&D Plumbing, 1821 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $101,000
Tuff Shed, 909 Windemere Circle, install metal 10-square-foot by 16-square-foot storage shed to rear of house, $5,951
Farroukh Shams, 3700 Kriss Drive, addition of 5 rooms to existing house, $15,000
Danny Bryson, 1808 Woodvine St., renovation of kitchen in existing house, $10,000
CBH Inc., 1301 Secluded Lane, build new 2 story 14 room house, $490,000
Comet Signs LLC, 2001 Judson Road, sign permit, $7,300
Jeff Hamilton, 2101 W. Marshall Ave., site review plan
Elwin Morad, 301 E. Loop 281, site review plan, $700,000
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 308 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 310 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit
Haws Plumbing Co., 1002 Terra Place, water/sewer new residential permit
Haws Plumbing Co., 1004 Terra Place, water/sewer new residential permit
Haws Plumbing Co., 1006 Terra Place, water/sewer new residential permit