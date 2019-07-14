Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 4 to 10:

Permits issued

Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, 515 E. Loop 281, removal and relocation of new apparel fixtures; add power to fitting rooms and fixtures in Walmart, $25,314

John Ferrell Construction, 1414 McCann Road, alteration of Brookwood Shopping Center, $70,000

Wildts Wiring, 1101 W. Harrison Road, commercial electrical permit

Harber Electric, 3 Bancroft Circle, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 2008 W. Warwick Circle, residential electrical permit

M.D. Electrical Contractors, 1306 Inverness St., residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 707 Willow Drive, residential electrical permit

Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 201 W. Brentwood St., residential electrical permit

TDP Electric, 4216 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electrical permit

Triple G Plumbing, 407 Garfield Drive, residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1907 W. Warwick Circle, residential gas permit

Goettle Plumbing, 106 E. Hope Drive, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 606 Hampshire St., residential gas permit

Acme Air Conditioning, 2539 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $120,000

Air Cybernetics, 913 W. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial mechanical permit, $3,500

Air Cybernetics, 2409 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,200

JD’s AC LLC, 1822 Northwood Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,300

RES Air Conditioning, 1203 Independence Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,196

Mission Heat & A/C, 106 E. Hope Drive, residential mechanical permit, $100

Stone Bridge Heating and AC, 1004 Delwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,398

Air Texas AC and Heating, 2905 Page Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,800

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 300 Houston St., commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 121 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 102 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 34, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 23 Iris Circle, residential plumbing permit

Randy Langford Construction, 401 Thelma St., tear off and reroof house, $4,500

J.A. Kay Roofing, 16 Bermuda Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,781

Brownlee Roofing & Gutters, 1117 Pine Bluff Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,600

Brownlee Roofing & Gutters, 504 W. Cheryl St., tear off and reroof house, $9,500

Red Rocks Roofing, 306 Montclair St., tear off and reroof house, $7,786

J.H. Home Renovations, 602 Birch Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,780

Stonewater Roofing, 2025 Cumberland Drive, tear off and reroof house, $3,311

Stonewater Roofing, 403 Norcross St., tear off and reroof house, $2,376

Randy Langford Construction, 3 Amherst Circle, tear off and reroof house, $3,200

El Paso Roofing, 505 Deerwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,950

Davidson Builders, 13 Bramlette Place, tear off and reroof house, $8,450

Cruz Perez, 507 Mobberly Ave., replace roof, changing pitch, $5,000

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 109 Dellbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,916

BXC Roofing LLC, 1611 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $11,878

Stonewater Roofing, 1403 Northglen Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,272

Salvador Araujo Construction, 3013 Dundee Road, repair roof from storm damage, $6,500

Barry Lansford, 28 Cedar Hill Road, repair house from storm damage, $55,000

Dynamic Construction Services, 1312 Vanderbilt Drive, repair roof from storm damage, $10,000

Cobalt Services LLC, 1202 Harvest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,035

Stanton Windows & More, 1212 Pine St., install vinyl siding at house, $14,000

Gomez Roofing, 1600 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $2,800

Stonewater Roofing, 108 Hallie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,698

Stonewater Roofing, 310 Rick Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,623

Ronnie Hardwick, 1615 Centenary Drive, repair roof and garage from storm damage, $16,000

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 900 Pierce Lane, commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4023 Hidden Hill Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

AVCO Roofing, 137 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof Carruth Nursery, $11,436

Tuff Shed, 909 Windemere Circle, development permit

Wade Johnson, Page Road and Victor Drive, development permit

Hays Heating and Air, 2628 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit, $8,953

C&D Plumbing, 1821 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $101,000

Tuff Shed, 909 Windemere Circle, install metal 10-square-foot by 16-square-foot storage shed to rear of house, $5,951

Farroukh Shams, 3700 Kriss Drive, addition of 5 rooms to existing house, $15,000

Danny Bryson, 1808 Woodvine St., renovation of kitchen in existing house, $10,000

CBH Inc., 1301 Secluded Lane, build new 2 story 14 room house, $490,000

Comet Signs LLC, 2001 Judson Road, sign permit, $7,300

Jeff Hamilton, 2101 W. Marshall Ave., site review plan

Elwin Morad, 301 E. Loop 281, site review plan, $700,000

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 308 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 310 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit

Haws Plumbing Co., 1002 Terra Place, water/sewer new residential permit

Haws Plumbing Co., 1004 Terra Place, water/sewer new residential permit

Haws Plumbing Co., 1006 Terra Place, water/sewer new residential permit