Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 18 to 24:
Permits issued
J.B.S. Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, build 21,000-square-foot addition to existing Hospitality ER building, $4,000,000
Quality Concrete Construction, 2518 Maggie Lane, driveway permit
Stiles Electric, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., commercial electrical permit
BNK Services, 1507 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Miranda Electric Co., 401 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit
Imperial Electric, 4700 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
A&A Electric, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Byte Electric LLC, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 626 Glaske Drive, commercial electrical permit
David Welch, 8 S. Stonegate Court, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1505 Northwood Court, residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 1004 Terra Place, residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 1006 Terra Place, residential electrical permit
BNK Services, 3009 Chase Wood Way, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1000 Chateau Court, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1202 Jasmine Lane, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 2204 Live Oak Drive, residential electrical permit
Sears Electric Service, 207 Oxford Drive, residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 1305 Inwood Road, residential electrical permit
Excel Electric, 603 Sheffield Drive, residential electrical permit
Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 600 Sheffield, Drive, residential electrical permit
Cooper C&E, 411 Terrace Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 706 Gemi Drive, residential electrical permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 815 Birch Drive, commercial gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 2204 Live Oak Drive, residential gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3408 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 204 W. Hoyt Drive, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 202 Hampton Court, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 1000 Chateau Court, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 1202 Jasmine Lane, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 501 Pine Tree Road, Section A-2, commercial mechanical permit
Alco Air, 1505 McCann Road, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
Air Texas AC and Heating, 2500 Lilly St., residential mechanical permit, $4,500
Mission Heat & A/C, 146 Jester Circle, residential mechanical permit, $3,000
A.C. Contractors, 1406 Evergreen St., residential mechanical permit, $10,200
A.C. Contractors, 4040 Castle Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,200
Bird Dog Plumbing, 6 Lexington Court, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1705 Judson Road, D2 and D3, commercial plumbing permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 2204 Live Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1227 Trailwood Lane, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1206 LeDuke Blvd., residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3408 Celebration Ways, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 904 Happiness St., residential plumbing permit
Muller Roofing, 1109 Seminole Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,200
Gomez Roofing, 3731 Dowell Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,600
Longview Roofing LLC, 100 Cactus St., tear off and reroof house, $4,980
Longview Roofing LLC, 1404 Sleepy Hollow Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,590
Longview Roofing LLC, 2400 Smith Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,600
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 2008 W. Warwick Circle, repair house due to storm damage, $65,240
Longview Roofing LLC, 2606 E. George Richey Road, tear off and reroof house, $3,250
Supreme Stich Roofing, 103 Cummings St., install new windows, replace 2 metal storm doors, $6,750
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 206 N. Lane Wells Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,666
Jesus Benitez LLC, 819 Pinegrove Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,500
Steve Pirtle Construction, 508 Hampshire St., tear off and reroof house, $8,150
PCF Construction, 3220 Crenshaw St., remove interior wall in house, $6,000
PCF Construction, 5204 Whitaker Circle, repair house due to fire damage, $60,000
Sanchez Roofing, 207 Oxford Lane, remodel house, $18,552
Sawyer Roofing, 505 N. Jean Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Standard Roofing Co. LLC, 3900 Brent Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Standard Roofing Co. LLC, 1007 Lovers Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,645
Raymond Hardin Roofing, 3500 Gene Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
East Texas Sign Service, 1400 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $14,375
Applications filed
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000
CHJ Equipment Solutions, 3103 W. Loop 281, install paint booth at One Stop Automotive, $104,142
Regions Bank, 722 W. Marshall Ave., install electronic access control lock on two doors at Regions Bank commercial building, $2,000
Muller Roofing, 202 W. Niblick St., replace paneling, install new walls and sheet rock at existing commercial building, $2,052
JC Drywall N Acoustics, 1725 S. High St., remodel Boost Mobile, $21,000
BXC Roofing LLC, 1412 Preston Drive, tear off and reroof commercial building, $26,993
Longview Heritage Tower LP, 208 N. Green St., Fourth Floor, commercial demolition permit
Longview Heritage Tower LP, 208 N. Green St., Fifth Floor, commercial demolition permit
Longview Heritage Tower LP, 208 N. Green St., Sixth Floor, commercial demolition permit
R. Hughes Construction, 1405 W. Cotton St., Suite 100, commercial demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 102 Hwy 31, commercial demolition permit
Holden Family Enterprises LLC, 108 Ryan Drive, development permit
Linda Heard, 1500 Grayson Drive, development permit
Look Development & Construction, Nealy Way Temp 1, development permit
Cliff Phoenix General Contracting Inc., 2204 Bandera Trail, development permit
Tiffany Tweedle, 1004 Coleman Drive, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 113 E. Hope Drive, development permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
Tyler HVAC, 2213 Fourteenth St., residential mechanical permit, $4,200
Holden Family Enterprises LLC, 108 Ryan Drive, build new 200-square-foot pre-fab storage building to rear-center of house, $5,275
Linda Heard, 1500 Grayson Drive, build new free-standing carport on existing slab driveway to front of house, $3,500
FDR Custom Enclosures LLC, 901 Bill Owens Parkway, install new aluminum pool enclosure at house, $16,200
Tiffany Tweedle, 1004 Coleman Drive, build new pre-fab aluminum gazebo to left of house, $3,000
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 113 E. Hope Drive, install storage building to back of dwelling, $3,925
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1320 Carnegie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,883
Clint Tuel Roofing, 313 Englewood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,091
Infinity Solar, 701 Duncan St., install 40 solar panels on roof of house, $44,260
Greg Lowrey, 1608 McCann Road, repair house due to storm damage, $16,000
Cliff Phoenix General Contracting Inc., 2204 Bandera Trail, build new 13 room house, $320,000
Comet Signs LLC, 1020 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,100
Steve Craig, 1511 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $4,000
All Season’s Landscaping, 1110 Richwood St., residential sprinkler permit
C&C Irrigation, 309 Ruthlynn Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Scott Hamilton, 4344 Harley Ridge Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3523 Thompson Road, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3521 Thompson Road, water/sewer new residential permit