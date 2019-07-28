Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 18 to 24:

Permits issued

J.B.S. Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, build 21,000-square-foot addition to existing Hospitality ER building, $4,000,000

Quality Concrete Construction, 2518 Maggie Lane, driveway permit

Stiles Electric, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., commercial electrical permit

BNK Services, 1507 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electrical permit

Miranda Electric Co., 401 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit

Imperial Electric, 4700 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

A&A Electric, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Byte Electric LLC, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 626 Glaske Drive, commercial electrical permit

David Welch, 8 S. Stonegate Court, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1505 Northwood Court, residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 1004 Terra Place, residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 1006 Terra Place, residential electrical permit

BNK Services, 3009 Chase Wood Way, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1000 Chateau Court, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1202 Jasmine Lane, residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 2204 Live Oak Drive, residential electrical permit

Sears Electric Service, 207 Oxford Drive, residential electrical permit

Collie Enterprise, 1305 Inwood Road, residential electrical permit

Excel Electric, 603 Sheffield Drive, residential electrical permit

Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 600 Sheffield, Drive, residential electrical permit

Cooper C&E, 411 Terrace Drive, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 706 Gemi Drive, residential electrical permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 815 Birch Drive, commercial gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 2204 Live Oak Drive, residential gas permit

Arrow Plumbing, 3408 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 204 W. Hoyt Drive, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 202 Hampton Court, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 1000 Chateau Court, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 1202 Jasmine Lane, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 501 Pine Tree Road, Section A-2, commercial mechanical permit

Alco Air, 1505 McCann Road, residential mechanical permit, $6,000

Air Texas AC and Heating, 2500 Lilly St., residential mechanical permit, $4,500

Mission Heat & A/C, 146 Jester Circle, residential mechanical permit, $3,000

A.C. Contractors, 1406 Evergreen St., residential mechanical permit, $10,200

A.C. Contractors, 4040 Castle Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,200

Bird Dog Plumbing, 6 Lexington Court, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1705 Judson Road, D2 and D3, commercial plumbing permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 2204 Live Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1227 Trailwood Lane, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1206 LeDuke Blvd., residential plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 3408 Celebration Ways, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 904 Happiness St., residential plumbing permit

Muller Roofing, 1109 Seminole Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,200

Gomez Roofing, 3731 Dowell Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,600

Longview Roofing LLC, 100 Cactus St., tear off and reroof house, $4,980

Longview Roofing LLC, 1404 Sleepy Hollow Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,590

Longview Roofing LLC, 2400 Smith Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,600

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 2008 W. Warwick Circle, repair house due to storm damage, $65,240

Longview Roofing LLC, 2606 E. George Richey Road, tear off and reroof house, $3,250

Supreme Stich Roofing, 103 Cummings St., install new windows, replace 2 metal storm doors, $6,750

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 206 N. Lane Wells Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,666

Jesus Benitez LLC, 819 Pinegrove Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,500

Steve Pirtle Construction, 508 Hampshire St., tear off and reroof house, $8,150

PCF Construction, 3220 Crenshaw St., remove interior wall in house, $6,000

PCF Construction, 5204 Whitaker Circle, repair house due to fire damage, $60,000

Sanchez Roofing, 207 Oxford Lane, remodel house, $18,552

Sawyer Roofing, 505 N. Jean Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Standard Roofing Co. LLC, 3900 Brent Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Standard Roofing Co. LLC, 1007 Lovers Lane, tear off and reroof house, $14,645

Raymond Hardin Roofing, 3500 Gene Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

East Texas Sign Service, 1400 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $14,375

Applications filed

Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000

CHJ Equipment Solutions, 3103 W. Loop 281, install paint booth at One Stop Automotive, $104,142

Regions Bank, 722 W. Marshall Ave., install electronic access control lock on two doors at Regions Bank commercial building, $2,000

Muller Roofing, 202 W. Niblick St., replace paneling, install new walls and sheet rock at existing commercial building, $2,052

JC Drywall N Acoustics, 1725 S. High St., remodel Boost Mobile, $21,000

BXC Roofing LLC, 1412 Preston Drive, tear off and reroof commercial building, $26,993

Longview Heritage Tower LP, 208 N. Green St., Fourth Floor, commercial demolition permit

Longview Heritage Tower LP, 208 N. Green St., Fifth Floor, commercial demolition permit

Longview Heritage Tower LP, 208 N. Green St., Sixth Floor, commercial demolition permit

R. Hughes Construction, 1405 W. Cotton St., Suite 100, commercial demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 102 Hwy 31, commercial demolition permit

Holden Family Enterprises LLC, 108 Ryan Drive, development permit

Linda Heard, 1500 Grayson Drive, development permit

Look Development & Construction, Nealy Way Temp 1, development permit

Cliff Phoenix General Contracting Inc., 2204 Bandera Trail, development permit

Tiffany Tweedle, 1004 Coleman Drive, development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 113 E. Hope Drive, development permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential mechanical permit, $6,000

Tyler HVAC, 2213 Fourteenth St., residential mechanical permit, $4,200

Holden Family Enterprises LLC, 108 Ryan Drive, build new 200-square-foot pre-fab storage building to rear-center of house, $5,275

Linda Heard, 1500 Grayson Drive, build new free-standing carport on existing slab driveway to front of house, $3,500

FDR Custom Enclosures LLC, 901 Bill Owens Parkway, install new aluminum pool enclosure at house, $16,200

Tiffany Tweedle, 1004 Coleman Drive, build new pre-fab aluminum gazebo to left of house, $3,000

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 113 E. Hope Drive, install storage building to back of dwelling, $3,925

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1320 Carnegie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,883

Clint Tuel Roofing, 313 Englewood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,091

Infinity Solar, 701 Duncan St., install 40 solar panels on roof of house, $44,260

Greg Lowrey, 1608 McCann Road, repair house due to storm damage, $16,000

Cliff Phoenix General Contracting Inc., 2204 Bandera Trail, build new 13 room house, $320,000

Comet Signs LLC, 1020 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,100

Steve Craig, 1511 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $4,000

All Season’s Landscaping, 1110 Richwood St., residential sprinkler permit

C&C Irrigation, 309 Ruthlynn Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Scott Hamilton, 4344 Harley Ridge Road, water/sewer new commercial permit

Arrow Plumbing, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3523 Thompson Road, water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3521 Thompson Road, water/sewer new residential permit