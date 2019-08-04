Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 25 to 31:
Permits issued
Josh Johnson, 305 W. Loop 281, Suite 104-A, repair interior wall only in Frameworks and Tuesday Morning due to car crashing into store front, $6,300
Tuff Shed Inc., 825 Blue Ridge Parkway, development permit
Victor’s Concrete, 1106 Eden Drive, driveway permit
National Signs & Service, 2407 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 3528 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
D&R Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial electrical permit
Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 2414 Crosby Way, commercial electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit
Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 202 W. Niblick St., commercial electrical permit
Ware electrical Services, 601 Pine Tree Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 705 Vicky Drive, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 2401 Tennessee St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 3030 Bull Run Trail, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 3889 Harley Ridge Road, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 3404 Oak Hill Trail, residential electrical permit
Laxton Electric, 1215 Fox Lane, residential electrical permit
Kim Davis, 129 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit
Kim Davis, 131 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit
Holey Plumbing, 3538 Fourth St., commercial gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 4005 Falls Creek Drive, residential gas permit
Springhill Plumbing, 706 Gemi Drive, residential gas permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 211 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 1201 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $18,000
A.C. Contractors, 6 Alice Circle, residential mechanical permit, $11,600
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4017 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,300
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 610 Greenridge St., residential mechanical permit, $7,956
Cliff’s Heating & Air, 311 Tealwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,000
South Texas Plumbing Contractors, 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1021 Hwy 31 S., commercial plumbing permit
Holey Plumbing, 3538 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 202 Sixth St., commercial plumbing permit
Attaboy Plumbing Co., 705 Vicky St., residential plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 4 Serendipity Lane, residential plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 211 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 903 Windemere Circle, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 307 Choctaw St., residential plumbing permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 825 Blue Ridge Parkway, build 12-square-foot by 20-square-foot storage shed at house, $8,119
J.A. Kay Roofing, 305 E. Brentwood St., tear off and reroof house, $7,062
Randy Langford Construction, 2215 Nixon Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,200
Prime Line Exteriors, 1205 LeDuke Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 807 Windemere Circle, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 1000 Sovereign Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
AVCO Roofing, 1008 Orchard St., tear off and reroof house, $7,198
AVCO Roofing, 1401 Wisteria Lane, repair house due to storm damage, $35,000
AVCO Roofing, 616 Fenton Road, tear off and reroof house, $12,941
AVCO Roofing, 2321 Ridgewood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,267
AVCO Roofing, 312 Ithaca Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,430
JCJ & Assoc., 300 Erskine Drive, repair garage due to storm damage, $22,000
JCJ & Assoc., 300 Erskine Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $18,500
AVCO Roofing, 2404 Northbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,770
AVCO Roofing, 1619 Clarendon St., tear off and reroof house, $21,264
Roofmasters LLC, 3207 Charron Ave., repair house due to storm damage, $31,000
Michael Grubbs, 2029 Cumberland Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
A-1 Roofing Contractor, 506 Loraine Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,980
Longview Roofing LLC, 328 Tealwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,292
AVCO Roofing, 1505 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,031
AVCO Roofing, 1215 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,968
Stephen Marjason, 100 Hurst Place, repair house due to storm damage, $28,000
Stonewater Roofing, 3211 Player Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,402
Stonewater Roofing, 506 Wain Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,116
Stonewater Roofing, 2013 Wood Place, tear off and reroof house, $19,769
Flores Construction, 706 Helane Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Raymond Hardin Roofing, 1804 W. Hoyt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,200
Jesus Benitez LLC, 2000 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Stonewater Roofing, 1223 Shannon Lane, tear off and reroof house, $21,270
BXC Roofing LLC, 1816 Rodden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,477
BXC Roofing LLC, 411 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,495
Stonewater Roofing, 110 Evergreen St., tear off and reroof house, $8,891
Gomez Roofing, 2320 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $4,500
AVCO Roofing, 117 Fairview Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,287
JV Construction, 312 Ruthlynn Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $25,200
Applications filed
East Texas Homes LLC, 914 W. Loop 281, interior remodeling/addition of 225 square feet at Parkway Family Fitness Center, $10,000
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,000
American Fire protection Group Inc., 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 34, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,400
Better Fire Protection LLC, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit
American Fire protection Group Inc., 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 34, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Glotel Inc., 2451 N. Eastman Road, cell tower upgrade, $13,000
Casey Slone Construction, 1000 W. Cotton St., build new storage building to rear of Overhead Door Corp., $41,230
D.J. Johnson Co., 3522 Fourth St., build new law office for Goudarzi & Young Attorneys, $1,000,000
Toro Enterprises LP, 1301 Frankie Lane, development permit
Cooltron, 1215 Fox Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Hayes Engineering Inc., 3111 McCann Road, site plan review permit
David Johnson, 3522 Fourth St., site plan review permit, $1,000,000