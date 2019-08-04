Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 25 to 31:

Permits issued

Josh Johnson, 305 W. Loop 281, Suite 104-A, repair interior wall only in Frameworks and Tuesday Morning due to car crashing into store front, $6,300

Tuff Shed Inc., 825 Blue Ridge Parkway, development permit

Victor’s Concrete, 1106 Eden Drive, driveway permit

National Signs & Service, 2407 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 3528 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

D&R Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial electrical permit

Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 2414 Crosby Way, commercial electrical permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit

Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 202 W. Niblick St., commercial electrical permit

Ware electrical Services, 601 Pine Tree Parkway, commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 705 Vicky Drive, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 2401 Tennessee St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 3030 Bull Run Trail, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 3889 Harley Ridge Road, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 3404 Oak Hill Trail, residential electrical permit

Laxton Electric, 1215 Fox Lane, residential electrical permit

Kim Davis, 129 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit

Kim Davis, 131 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit

Holey Plumbing, 3538 Fourth St., commercial gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 4005 Falls Creek Drive, residential gas permit

Springhill Plumbing, 706 Gemi Drive, residential gas permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 211 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 1201 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $18,000

A.C. Contractors, 6 Alice Circle, residential mechanical permit, $11,600

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4017 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,300

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 610 Greenridge St., residential mechanical permit, $7,956

Cliff’s Heating & Air, 311 Tealwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,000

South Texas Plumbing Contractors, 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1021 Hwy 31 S., commercial plumbing permit

Holey Plumbing, 3538 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 202 Sixth St., commercial plumbing permit

Attaboy Plumbing Co., 705 Vicky St., residential plumbing permit

Springhill Plumbing, 4 Serendipity Lane, residential plumbing permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 211 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 903 Windemere Circle, residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 307 Choctaw St., residential plumbing permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 825 Blue Ridge Parkway, build 12-square-foot by 20-square-foot storage shed at house, $8,119

J.A. Kay Roofing, 305 E. Brentwood St., tear off and reroof house, $7,062

Randy Langford Construction, 2215 Nixon Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,200

Prime Line Exteriors, 1205 LeDuke Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Chris Langford Roofing, 807 Windemere Circle, tear off and reroof house, $9,000

Chris Langford Roofing, 1000 Sovereign Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

AVCO Roofing, 1008 Orchard St., tear off and reroof house, $7,198

AVCO Roofing, 1401 Wisteria Lane, repair house due to storm damage, $35,000

AVCO Roofing, 616 Fenton Road, tear off and reroof house, $12,941

AVCO Roofing, 2321 Ridgewood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,267

AVCO Roofing, 312 Ithaca Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,430

JCJ & Assoc., 300 Erskine Drive, repair garage due to storm damage, $22,000

JCJ & Assoc., 300 Erskine Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $18,500

AVCO Roofing, 2404 Northbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,770

AVCO Roofing, 1619 Clarendon St., tear off and reroof house, $21,264

Roofmasters LLC, 3207 Charron Ave., repair house due to storm damage, $31,000

Michael Grubbs, 2029 Cumberland Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,000

A-1 Roofing Contractor, 506 Loraine Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,980

Longview Roofing LLC, 328 Tealwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,292

AVCO Roofing, 1505 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,031

AVCO Roofing, 1215 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,968

Stephen Marjason, 100 Hurst Place, repair house due to storm damage, $28,000

Stonewater Roofing, 3211 Player Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,402

Stonewater Roofing, 506 Wain Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,116

Stonewater Roofing, 2013 Wood Place, tear off and reroof house, $19,769

Flores Construction, 706 Helane Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Raymond Hardin Roofing, 1804 W. Hoyt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,200

Jesus Benitez LLC, 2000 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Stonewater Roofing, 1223 Shannon Lane, tear off and reroof house, $21,270

BXC Roofing LLC, 1816 Rodden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,477

BXC Roofing LLC, 411 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,495

Stonewater Roofing, 110 Evergreen St., tear off and reroof house, $8,891

Gomez Roofing, 2320 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $4,500

AVCO Roofing, 117 Fairview Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,287

JV Construction, 312 Ruthlynn Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $25,200

Applications filed

East Texas Homes LLC, 914 W. Loop 281, interior remodeling/addition of 225 square feet at Parkway Family Fitness Center, $10,000

Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,000

American Fire protection Group Inc., 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 34, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,400

Better Fire Protection LLC, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit

American Fire protection Group Inc., 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 34, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Glotel Inc., 2451 N. Eastman Road, cell tower upgrade, $13,000

Casey Slone Construction, 1000 W. Cotton St., build new storage building to rear of Overhead Door Corp., $41,230

D.J. Johnson Co., 3522 Fourth St., build new law office for Goudarzi & Young Attorneys, $1,000,000

Toro Enterprises LP, 1301 Frankie Lane, development permit

Cooltron, 1215 Fox Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Hayes Engineering Inc., 3111 McCann Road, site plan review permit

David Johnson, 3522 Fourth St., site plan review permit, $1,000,000