Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 11 to 17:
Permits issued
Jesus Benitez LLC, 2800 Pine Tree Road, tear off and reroof St. Mathews Catholic Church, $27,000
Bobby’s Portable Buildings, 1212 Pine St., development permit
Humberto Gomez, 1207 Baxley Lane, driveway permit
Boyce Electric, 1705 Judson Road D2 and D3, commercial electrical permit
Gill Electric, Nealy Way Temp 1, commercial electrical permit
All Electric, 2815 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
Faithco Enterprises Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 22, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 1414 Columbia Drive, residential electrical permit
Bryce Hinton, 709 Tullie Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1709 Valley Brook Lane, residential electrical permit
The King’s Electric and Plumbing, 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Goettle Plumbing, 3103 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1507 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 404 S. Jean Drive, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 3216 Lopez Court, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 128 Briarmeadow Drive, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1306 Cornell St., residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1305 Inwood Road, residential gas permit
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC, 901 Jefferson St., commercial mechanical permit, $7,000
Lennox Nas, 1011 Wal St., Suite 300, commercial mechanical permit, $50,000
A.C. Contractors, 512 Second St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500
A.C. Contractors, 2809 Hickory Stick Court, residential mechanical permit, $3,500
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3922 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,900
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1006 Terra Place, residential mechanical permit, $6,500
Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 2204 Live Oak Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Kingdom Plumbing, 201 Jerry Lucy Road, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, Neal Way Temp 1, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2213 Fourteenth St., residential plumbing permit
Bryce Hinton, 709 Tullie Drive, residential plumbing permit
EDP Roofing, 205 W. Whaley St., tear off and reroof Hillside Village Apartments, $65,000
Stonewater Roofing, 2109 Boston Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,339
D&D Roofing, 908 Panola Court, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
JCJ & Assoc., 705 Vicky Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $28,000
Randy Langford Construction, 414 Hillmont Ave., tear off and reroof house, $9,500
El Paso Roofing, 1006 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $7,000
El Paso Roofing, 2 Joaquin Court, tear off and reroof house, $3,500
Stonewater Roofing, 3224 Norma Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,834
Stonewater Roofing, 3831 Castle Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $27,737
All Season Window & Door Manufacturing, 12 Ramblewood Drive, install 14 windows, $8,329
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1218 Baxley Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,650
Stonewater Roofing, 501 Coleman Drive, tear off and reroof house, $15,268
BXC Roofing LLC, 2804 Tryon Road, tear off and reroof house, $14,900
AVCO Roofing, 1410 Whispering Pines Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $9,981
AVCO Roofing, 901 Rose Mount Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,005
AVCO Roofing, 1900 Huntington St., tear off and reroof house, $23,644
AVCO Roofing, 1312 Vanderbilt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
AVCO Roofing, 600 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,500
Rain Doctor LLC, 1711 Eastwood Road, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
David Conner, 444 Forest Square, addition of two operatories to existing Forest Square Dental office, $50,000
Longview Roofing LLC, 1407 W. Loop 281, overlay insulation and thermoplastic roof system to Papa Johns, $51,440
Longview Roofing LLC, 3121 H.G. Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof Vaca and Kirby Dental office, $9,715
Titus Pump Service Inc., 1920 E. Marshall Ave., commercial accessory structure new construction permit
Rainguard Construction, 2808 S. Eastman Road, construct new metal shop and truck wash for D&B Truck Wash, $400,000
Look Development & Construction, Nealy Way Temp 1, install temporary job shack, $2,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 3702 Cabec Drive, development permit
Kevin’s Portable Building, 1514 Northwood Court, development permit
Titus Pump Service Inc., 1920 E. Marshall Ave., development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 3702 Cabec Drive, install 10-square-foot by 14-square-foot shed to rear of house, $4,238
Kevin’s Portable Building, 1514 Northwood Court, install 10-square-foot by 16-square-foot wood storage shed to rear of house, $3,000
Heritage Tower Joint Venture, 208 N. Green St., renovation of 6-story, 36-unit Senior residential building, $5,498,270
Signarama, 3110 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Suite 100, sign permit, $4,500