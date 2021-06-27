Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 16 to 23:
Permits issued
Jesus Benitez LLC, 3103 Estes Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $75,000
Oh My Glamorous Hair Studio LLC, 3008 Gilmer Road Suite 102, commercial alteration permit, $3,300
Sentry Protection Services LLC, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $3,000
Byte Electric LLC, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 4905 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Hai Services Inc., 3603 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 2901 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1313 and 1315 Frankie Lane, residential electric permits
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 725 and 727 Cove Place, residential electric permits
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 507 Powers Court, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4905 Judson Road, commercial gas permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3347 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., residential gas permits
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4905 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3347 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
RGB Plumbing, 704 Cove Place, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., residential plumbing permits
Reich Builders LTD, 3802 Hidden Trails Lane, residential new construction permit, $285,000
Applications filed
Chick-Fil-A, 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial addition permit, $770,000
Longview Alarms LLC, 1605 Pine Tree Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,555
East Texas Alarm Inc., 2001 Judson Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000
American Fire Protection Group, 116 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,520
Jana Gray, 2820 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $340,000
VCC LLC., 3500 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $1,500,000
Texas Builtwell Group LLC, 2305 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $3,500
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, commercial new accessory permit, $100,000
Royal Tire and Off Road, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory permit, $450,000
Reflective Image Auto Spa, 2518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory permit, $32,028
Conaway & Sons, 401 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1130 and 1132 Mission Creek Drive, development permits
Conaway & Sons, 414 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 406 and 413 Claire Lane, development permits
Reich Builders LTD, 3802 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit
Ciro Landin Garcia, 1201 Ridgelea Avenue, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., development permit
Castanon Enterprises LLCbir, 000 Hailey Drive, development permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 400 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit
Conaway & Sons, 1130 and 1132 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 406 and 413 Claire Lane, residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 401 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 414 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit
Ciro Landin Garcia, 1210 Ridgelea Avenue, residential new construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., residential new construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., residential new construction permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 3817 Killingsworth Court, residential new construction permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC, 000 Hailey Drive, residential new construction permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 301 Mamon Drive, commercial existing water/sewer permit