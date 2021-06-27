Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 16 to 23:

Permits issued

Jesus Benitez LLC, 3103 Estes Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $75,000

Oh My Glamorous Hair Studio LLC, 3008 Gilmer Road Suite 102, commercial alteration permit, $3,300

Sentry Protection Services LLC, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $3,000

Byte Electric LLC, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 4905 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Hai Services Inc., 3603 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 2901 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1313 and 1315 Frankie Lane, residential electric permits

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 725 and 727 Cove Place, residential electric permits

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 507 Powers Court, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4905 Judson Road, commercial gas permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3347 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., residential gas permits

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4905 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3347 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit

RGB Plumbing, 704 Cove Place, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., residential plumbing permits

Reich Builders LTD, 3802 Hidden Trails Lane, residential new construction permit, $285,000

Applications filed

Chick-Fil-A, 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial addition permit, $770,000

Longview Alarms LLC, 1605 Pine Tree Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,555

East Texas Alarm Inc., 2001 Judson Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000

American Fire Protection Group, 116 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,520

Jana Gray, 2820 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $340,000

VCC LLC., 3500 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $1,500,000

Texas Builtwell Group LLC, 2305 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $3,500

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, commercial new accessory permit, $100,000

Royal Tire and Off Road, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory permit, $450,000

Reflective Image Auto Spa, 2518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory permit, $32,028

Conaway & Sons, 401 Caprock Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1130 and 1132 Mission Creek Drive, development permits

Conaway & Sons, 414 Caprock Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 406 and 413 Claire Lane, development permits

Reich Builders LTD, 3802 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit

Ciro Landin Garcia, 1201 Ridgelea Avenue, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., development permit

Castanon Enterprises LLCbir, 000 Hailey Drive, development permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 400 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit

Conaway & Sons, 1130 and 1132 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 406 and 413 Claire Lane, residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 401 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 414 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit

Ciro Landin Garcia, 1210 Ridgelea Avenue, residential new construction permit

Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., residential new construction permit

Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., residential new construction permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 3817 Killingsworth Court, residential new construction permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC, 000 Hailey Drive, residential new construction permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 301 Mamon Drive, commercial existing water/sewer permit

