Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 18 to 24:

Permits issued

Woodworking Professional Installation, 1305 Oden St., demolition of storage building to rear of existing commercial building

Quality Concrete Construction, 2516 Maggie Lane, driveway permit

MN Concrete, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, driveway permit

MN Concrete, 2704 Fleetwood Drive, driveway permit

Cantero Concrete, 1508 Pineridge St., driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 2102 Royal Lane, driveway permit

Gill Electric, 4006 Estes Parkway, commercial electrical permit

TDR Contractors Inc., 3310 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Ware Electrical Services, 1125 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit

BNK Services, 1003 Quiet Shadows St., residential electrical permit

Collie Enterprise, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 3003 Chase Wood Way, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 907 Memphis St., residential electrical permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1305 Montclair St., commercial gas permit

A-1 Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential gas permit

Arrow Plumbing, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1304 Montclair St., residential gas permit

Wendell Shelton, 5307 Gregg Tex Road, residential gas permit

A.C. Contractors, 920 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $15,000

TDR Contractors Inc., 3310 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $40,000

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 108 Fairview Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,045

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 1422 Mary Lee Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,185

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1604 Sweetbriar St., residential mechanical permit, $950

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2102 Boston Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,900

A.C. Contractors, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,500

A.C. Contractors, 1503 Springdale St., residential mechanical permit, $9,257

Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 1300 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,900

East Texas Refrigeration, 1108 Bertha Ave., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 3307 Johnson St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1111 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1109 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

Hays Heating and Air, 1801 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,500

Hays Heating and Air, 1803 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,500

Right Temp, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 902 Camille Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,595

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 107 Elm Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $2,000

CD Thomas Utilities, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

A-1 Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1123 Chappell St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1509 Alpine Road, residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1112 Second St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit

Rebath, 1606 Glenrose St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 618 Williams St., residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1101 Apache Court, residential plumbing permit

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 3 Dawn Circle, tear off and reroof existing duplex, $7,276

Tuff Shed Inc., 407 Church St., install storage shed at house, $3,037

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 401 Deerwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,562

Stonewater Roofing, 104 Fountainview Circle, install mod-bit on house, $62,134

Lampin & Son’s, 1700 Clearwood Drive, replace 4 windows in house, $2,072

Lampin & Son’s, 3606 Doublewood Drive, replace 2 windows in house, $1,637

Jose Juarez, 4512 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 409 Woodcrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,220

AVCO Roofing, 313 E. Twilight Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,442

AVCO Roofing, 601 Ruthlynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,388

AVCO Roofing, 2601 Northridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,629

AVCO Roofing, 2103 Cardinal St., tear off and reroof house, $12,270

AVCO Roofing, 1105 Woodway Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,633

Randy Langford Construction, 405 Kenwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,200

JPI Development LP, 2137 Page Creek Trail, build 10 room house, $150,000

JPI Development LP, 2135 Page Creek Trail, build 10 room house, $150,000

HFH Construction LLC, 517 Sabine St., build 10 room house, $110,000

Demetrio Rodriguez, 721 Fisher Road, sign permit, $480

Rick’s Sign Co., 100 Pine Tree Road, sign permit, $2,200

A.A. Sign Neon, 2517 Judson Road, sign permit, $350

A.A. Sign Neon, 1119 W. Cotton St., sign permit, $250

Longhorn Lawn & Sprinkler, 1203 Masters Way, residential sprinkler permit

Encino Landscape Inc., Judson Road and Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit

Applications filed

Firetol Protection Systems Inc., 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $40,835

Firetrol protection Systems Inc., 305 Simms St., commercial fire sprinkler permit

Roofscapes Exteriors, 906 Padon St., tear off and reroof Trinity Episcopal Church

Theresa Smith, 1405 Miami Drive, development permit

JPI Development LP, 2135 Page Creek Trail, development permit

Laurell Harris, 1219 Clover Lane, development permit

JPI Development LP, 2137 Page Creek Trail, development permit

HFH Construction LLC, 517 Sabine St., development permit

Trinity Valley Blue Haven Pools, 106 Colt St., development permit

Texwin Carports, 1217 Tenth St., development permit

David Sellers, 1607 Glenrose St., development permit

DHR Engineering Inc., 330 N. Spur 63, development permit

4T Enterprises LLC, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Can Do Electric, 2728 S. Green St., commercial electrical permit

Ware Electrical Services, 6100 Tenneryville Road, commercial electrical permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 1305 Monclair St., residential electrical permit

Pither Plumbing, 1000 Meadowbrook Drive, residential gas permit

Absolute Protection, 1626 S. Green St., commercial mechanical permit, $4,000

Laurell Harris, 1219 Clover Lane, add carport to existing garage at house, $300

Theresa Smith, 1405 Miami Drive, install above ground pool at house, $9,814

Trinity Valley Blue Haven Pools, 106 Colt St., install swimming pool at house, $67,500

Texwin Carports, 1217 Tenth St., install 10-foot by 16-foot shed at house, $3,095

David Sellers, 1607 Glenrose St., build 1200-square-foot shop at house, $14,000

Davis Property Management, 403 Church St., tear off and reroof house, $8,500

AVCO Roofing, 803 Charlotte Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,987

Victor Rodriguez, 29 Covington Drive, remodel house, $18,000

4T Enterprises LLC, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, build 14 room house, $230,000

Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 2904 Tuttle Blvd., sign permit, $6,000

Leon’s Signs Inc., 400 Pine Tree Road, sign permit, $58,000

Wright-Way Plumbing, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit