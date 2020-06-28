Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 18 to 24:
Permits issued
Woodworking Professional Installation, 1305 Oden St., demolition of storage building to rear of existing commercial building
Quality Concrete Construction, 2516 Maggie Lane, driveway permit
MN Concrete, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, driveway permit
MN Concrete, 2704 Fleetwood Drive, driveway permit
Cantero Concrete, 1508 Pineridge St., driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 2102 Royal Lane, driveway permit
Gill Electric, 4006 Estes Parkway, commercial electrical permit
TDR Contractors Inc., 3310 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 1125 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
BNK Services, 1003 Quiet Shadows St., residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3003 Chase Wood Way, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 907 Memphis St., residential electrical permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1305 Montclair St., commercial gas permit
A-1 Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1304 Montclair St., residential gas permit
Wendell Shelton, 5307 Gregg Tex Road, residential gas permit
A.C. Contractors, 920 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $15,000
TDR Contractors Inc., 3310 N. Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $40,000
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 108 Fairview Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,045
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 1422 Mary Lee Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,185
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1604 Sweetbriar St., residential mechanical permit, $950
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2102 Boston Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,900
A.C. Contractors, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,500
A.C. Contractors, 1503 Springdale St., residential mechanical permit, $9,257
Tony’s Now A/C & Heating LLC, 1300 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,900
East Texas Refrigeration, 1108 Bertha Ave., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 3307 Johnson St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1111 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1109 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
Hays Heating and Air, 1801 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,500
Hays Heating and Air, 1803 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,500
Right Temp, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 902 Camille Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,595
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 107 Elm Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $2,000
CD Thomas Utilities, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
A-1 Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1123 Chappell St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1509 Alpine Road, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1112 Second St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rebath, 1606 Glenrose St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 618 Williams St., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1101 Apache Court, residential plumbing permit
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 3 Dawn Circle, tear off and reroof existing duplex, $7,276
Tuff Shed Inc., 407 Church St., install storage shed at house, $3,037
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 401 Deerwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,562
Stonewater Roofing, 104 Fountainview Circle, install mod-bit on house, $62,134
Lampin & Son’s, 1700 Clearwood Drive, replace 4 windows in house, $2,072
Lampin & Son’s, 3606 Doublewood Drive, replace 2 windows in house, $1,637
Jose Juarez, 4512 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 409 Woodcrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,220
AVCO Roofing, 313 E. Twilight Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,442
AVCO Roofing, 601 Ruthlynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,388
AVCO Roofing, 2601 Northridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,629
AVCO Roofing, 2103 Cardinal St., tear off and reroof house, $12,270
AVCO Roofing, 1105 Woodway Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,633
Randy Langford Construction, 405 Kenwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,200
JPI Development LP, 2137 Page Creek Trail, build 10 room house, $150,000
JPI Development LP, 2135 Page Creek Trail, build 10 room house, $150,000
HFH Construction LLC, 517 Sabine St., build 10 room house, $110,000
Demetrio Rodriguez, 721 Fisher Road, sign permit, $480
Rick’s Sign Co., 100 Pine Tree Road, sign permit, $2,200
A.A. Sign Neon, 2517 Judson Road, sign permit, $350
A.A. Sign Neon, 1119 W. Cotton St., sign permit, $250
Longhorn Lawn & Sprinkler, 1203 Masters Way, residential sprinkler permit
Encino Landscape Inc., Judson Road and Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit
Applications filed
Firetol Protection Systems Inc., 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $40,835
Firetrol protection Systems Inc., 305 Simms St., commercial fire sprinkler permit
Roofscapes Exteriors, 906 Padon St., tear off and reroof Trinity Episcopal Church
Theresa Smith, 1405 Miami Drive, development permit
JPI Development LP, 2135 Page Creek Trail, development permit
Laurell Harris, 1219 Clover Lane, development permit
JPI Development LP, 2137 Page Creek Trail, development permit
HFH Construction LLC, 517 Sabine St., development permit
Trinity Valley Blue Haven Pools, 106 Colt St., development permit
Texwin Carports, 1217 Tenth St., development permit
David Sellers, 1607 Glenrose St., development permit
DHR Engineering Inc., 330 N. Spur 63, development permit
4T Enterprises LLC, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Can Do Electric, 2728 S. Green St., commercial electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 6100 Tenneryville Road, commercial electrical permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 1305 Monclair St., residential electrical permit
Pither Plumbing, 1000 Meadowbrook Drive, residential gas permit
Absolute Protection, 1626 S. Green St., commercial mechanical permit, $4,000
Laurell Harris, 1219 Clover Lane, add carport to existing garage at house, $300
Theresa Smith, 1405 Miami Drive, install above ground pool at house, $9,814
Trinity Valley Blue Haven Pools, 106 Colt St., install swimming pool at house, $67,500
Texwin Carports, 1217 Tenth St., install 10-foot by 16-foot shed at house, $3,095
David Sellers, 1607 Glenrose St., build 1200-square-foot shop at house, $14,000
Davis Property Management, 403 Church St., tear off and reroof house, $8,500
AVCO Roofing, 803 Charlotte Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,987
Victor Rodriguez, 29 Covington Drive, remodel house, $18,000
4T Enterprises LLC, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, build 14 room house, $230,000
Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 2904 Tuttle Blvd., sign permit, $6,000
Leon’s Signs Inc., 400 Pine Tree Road, sign permit, $58,000
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit