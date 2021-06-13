Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 2 to 9:

Permits issued

American Fire Protection Group, 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $5,200

All Good Quality Lawn Care LLC., 1510 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit

SSC Signs & Lighting, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

M&M Electric, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

B.F. Electrical Services LLC., 2501 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1301 Judson Road, commercial gas permit

Hennen Plumbing, 2901 Fourth St., medical gas permit, $36,987

Smith Plumbing, 3665 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Moyer Plumbing Co., 1705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1510 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1044 S. Access Road, commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 314 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 725 and 727 Cove Place, residential plumbing permits

Foster Plumbing LLC., 2803 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit

Anderson Lawn & Landscape, 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Kane Security, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,609

Holland Exteriors, 812 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $150,000

Crossbeam Construction LLC., 625 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $88,000

H5 General Contractors, 2001 Judson Road Suite 101, commercial alteration permit, $48,000

Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial alteration permit, $1,147

AVCO Roofing, 2201 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $38,664

Ameritex Homes, 604, 606, 608 and 610 Park St., development permits

Conaway & Sons, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, development permits

Conaway & Sons, 1134, 1136, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek Drive, development permits

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1301 Judson Road, commercial gas permit

Mr. Plumber, 2208 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1307 Whitney St., residential plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 604, 606, 608 and 610 Park St., residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 1134, 1136, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits

Garrett Plumbing, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, new water/sewer permits

Conaway & Sons, 1134, 1136, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek Drive, new water/sewer permits

