Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 2 to 9:
Permits issued
American Fire Protection Group, 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $5,200
All Good Quality Lawn Care LLC., 1510 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit
SSC Signs & Lighting, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
M&M Electric, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
B.F. Electrical Services LLC., 2501 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1301 Judson Road, commercial gas permit
Hennen Plumbing, 2901 Fourth St., medical gas permit, $36,987
Smith Plumbing, 3665 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Moyer Plumbing Co., 1705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1510 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1044 S. Access Road, commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 314 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 725 and 727 Cove Place, residential plumbing permits
Foster Plumbing LLC., 2803 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
Anderson Lawn & Landscape, 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Kane Security, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,609
Holland Exteriors, 812 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $150,000
Crossbeam Construction LLC., 625 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $88,000
H5 General Contractors, 2001 Judson Road Suite 101, commercial alteration permit, $48,000
Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial alteration permit, $1,147
AVCO Roofing, 2201 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $38,664
Ameritex Homes, 604, 606, 608 and 610 Park St., development permits
Conaway & Sons, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, development permits
Conaway & Sons, 1134, 1136, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek Drive, development permits
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1301 Judson Road, commercial gas permit
Mr. Plumber, 2208 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1307 Whitney St., residential plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 604, 606, 608 and 610 Park St., residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 1134, 1136, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits
Garrett Plumbing, 401 and 404 Claire Lane, new water/sewer permits
Conaway & Sons, 1134, 1136, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek Drive, new water/sewer permits