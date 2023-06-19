Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 2-9:
Permits issued
Roofmasters LLC., 201 Kodak Boulevard, commercial alterations permit, $2,000,000
FH Tech LLC., 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
TDP Electric, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 105, commercial electric permit
JP Electric, 425 N. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 103 and 105 Pine Crest Drive, new residential electric permits
Collie Enterprise, 416, 418 and 420 Myra Lynn Lane, new residential electric permits
Jack's Air Conditioning, 1218 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
JD&P A/C Condition & Heat, 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1750 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Comfort Tech Plumbing & Mechanical, 2541 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Prime Time Plumbing, 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 104 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 200 Airpark Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Boring Plumbing & Heating, 4511 and 4513 Lone Oak, new residential plumbing permits
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1519 and 1520 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1402, 1404, 1406, 1407, 1409 Monterey Drive, development permits
Mejia Construction, 612 Timberline Drive, development permit
F&H Builders, 1016 Windy Ridge Drive, development permit
B&A Electric, 106 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit
Kim Davis, 612 Timberline Drive, new residential electric permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1402, 1404, 1405, 1406 and 1409 Monterey Drive, new residential plumbing permits