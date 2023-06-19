Roof Repair
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 2-9:

Permits issued

Roofmasters LLC., 201 Kodak Boulevard, commercial alterations permit, $2,000,000

FH Tech LLC., 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

TDP Electric, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 105, commercial electric permit

JP Electric, 425 N. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 103 and 105 Pine Crest Drive, new residential electric permits

Collie Enterprise, 416, 418 and 420 Myra Lynn Lane, new residential electric permits

Jack's Air Conditioning, 1218 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

JD&P A/C Condition & Heat, 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1750 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Comfort Tech Plumbing & Mechanical, 2541 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

Prime Time Plumbing, 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 104 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 200 Airpark Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Boring Plumbing & Heating, 4511 and 4513 Lone Oak, new residential plumbing permits

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1519 and 1520 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1402, 1404, 1406, 1407, 1409 Monterey Drive, development permits

Mejia Construction, 612 Timberline Drive, development permit

F&H Builders, 1016 Windy Ridge Drive, development permit

B&A Electric, 106 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit

Kim Davis, 612 Timberline Drive, new residential electric permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1402, 1404, 1405, 1406 and 1409 Monterey Drive, new residential plumbing permits

