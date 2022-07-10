Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 24-July 1:
Permits issued
Watson Commercial Construction, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial alteration permit
Tuscan Pig, 401 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $5,000
Laxton Electric, 3052 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 800 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 400 Second St., commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 414 W. Loop 281 Suite 6, commercial electric permit
Official Electric LLC., 401 S. High St., commercial electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2502 and 2503 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 201 and 309 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permits
CD Parker Electric, 1004 and 1006 Bucks Way, new residential electric permits
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3905 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Jack's Air Conditioning, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial mechanical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1715 Mobberly Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 2112 Oak Hollow St. Units A and B, new residential plumbing permits
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Blackwater Communications, 5914 Old Highway 80, commercial alteration permit, $35,000
Sterling Massey, 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial alteration permit, $50,000
NVIM LLC., 3607 S. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 2015 E. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 2511 E. George Richey Road, commercial demolition permit
Jake Bailey, 1400 Fourth St., commercial new permit, $100,000
East Texas Tree Cleaning & Dirt Work, 226 Progress Boulevard, commercial new permit, $5,000
Harco Services LLC., 813 W. Marshall Ave., commercial new permit, $1,301,000
Bedair Electric, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Bryan Electric Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 100, commercial electric permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 3112 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit