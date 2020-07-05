Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 25 to July 2:

Permits issued

Alton Bradley, 706 W. Cotton St., construct new arboretum Phase II for Longview Arboretum & Nature Center

East Texas Alarm Inc., 105 Rothrock Drive, Building 2, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000

Clint Tuel Roofing, 3814 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof First National Bank of Linden, $19,918

Anita Scribner, 900 Second St., development permit

Victor’s Concrete, 517 Sabine St., driveway permit

Nexxus Electrical Contractors, 1130 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 907 S. Fredonia St., residential electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 1304 Monctclair St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 1106 Lake Drive, residential electrical permit

Kee Electric Inc., 106 Colt St., residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 223 Strait Lane, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 4010 Water View Drive, residential electrical permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, residential electrical permit

D&R Electric, 1008 N. Court St., residential electrical permit

D&R Electric, 1010 N. Court St., residential electrical permit

Politi Electric, 204 Delwood Drive, residential electrical permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 34 Palisades Blvd., residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1021 Riverwood Drive, residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3715 Camelot Drive, residential gas permit

Royal Plumbing, 3100 Pinnacle Drive, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 707 Bonnita St., residential gas permit

JD’s AC LLC, 1208 Reel Road, Suite B, commercial mechanical permit, $4,5000

East Texas Cooling Systems, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $7,000

Allen’s Industrial Refrigeration Service, 900 Jordan Valley Road, commercial mechanical permit, $54,619

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2309 Smith Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,950

East Texas Refrigeration, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 101, residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1113 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1119 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1117 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1115 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

Iliff Heating & Air, 205 Rowe Ave., residential mechanical permit, $3,500

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2201 Woodgrove Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,325

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 301 Lancaster St., residential mechanical permit, $5,425

Right Temp, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Right Temp, 408 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Hays Heating and Air, 123 E. Berkley St., residential mechanical permit, $4,900

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 421 Diane Drive, residential mechanical permit, $320

Super Plumbers, 807 Windemere Circle, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 517 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 817 W. Fairmont St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 107 Elm Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 907 Memphis St., residential plumbing permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 4500 Sunnyside St., tear off and reroof house, $10,218

Clean Cut General Contractors, 500 Loraine Court, tear off and reroof house, $9,000

Clean Cut General Contractors, 1102 America Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500

Clean Cut General Contractors, 307 Bridgers Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Longview Roofing LLC, 1509 Spyglass Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,750

Jesus Benitez LLC, 104 Fountainview Circle, tear off and reroof house, $20,000

AVCO Roofing, 105 Alma St., tear off and reroof house, $5,344

AVCO Roofing, 2903 Ruidosa St., tear off and reroof house, $10,312

AVCO Roofing, 303 Bridgers Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $18,401

AVCO Roofing, 2310 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $6,371

AVCO Roofing, 1301 Chad St., tear off and reroof house, $9,625

AVCO Roofing, 604 Fenton Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,530

AVCO Roofing, 117 Meadowview Road, tear off and reroof house, $26,017

AVCO Roofing, 1502 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $8,312

Longview Roofing, 403 Oak St., tear off and reroof house, $5,575

BXC Roofing LLC, 2522 Oasis Drive, tear off and reroof houes, $17,090

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1805 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $15,251

J.A. Kay Roofing, 136 Amy St., tear off and reroof house, $6,846

Supreme Stich Roofing, 209 Hailey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $1,000

Bermudx Construction Group LLC, 311 Bogie Drive, remodel house, $13,000

Three III Enterprise LLC, 1505 Booker St., build 8 room house, $150,000

Anita Scribner, 900 Second St., build 4 room house, $80,000

Sweetilu Inc., 3812 Suren Way, build 14 room house, $300,000

Lewis Sign, 3500 McCann Road, sign permit, $120,000

Marsh Irrigation Services, 2107 Sophia Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Tucker & Assoc., 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Kane Security, 515 N. Court St., commercial fire alarm permit, $6,600

Skiles Group, 2901 N. Fourth St., interior renovation of the pharmacy area of Longview Regional Medical Center, $130,524

Titus Pump Service Inc., 4700 Judson Road, tank removal and new tank installation at Go Fast Foods, $120,000

Three III Enterprise LLC, 1505 Booker St., development permit

Titus Pump Service Inc., 4700 Judson Road, development permit

Sweetilu Inc., 3812 Suren Way, development permit

Finch Korwall Panel Homes, 3046 LeTourneau Drive, development permit

Miguel Hernandez, 201 Betty Drive, development permit

Eastex Tower LLC, 336 W. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit

Eastex Tower LLC, 908 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electrical permit

C. Woods Co., 34 Palisades Blvd., residential gas permit

Stanton Windows & More, 1505 Willow Oak Drive, build 12-foot by 24-foot stand alone patio cover, $4,700

Jazilyn Maxwell, 1807 Woodvine St., install shed at house, $4,200

Miguel Hernandez, 201 Betty Drive, install new carport at house, $2,000

Finch Korwall Panel Homes, 3046 LeTourneau Drive, new room addition to house, $15,000

All Seasons Windows & Door MFG, 200 Solti Drive, replace 12 windows, $7,026

Larry Gilliam Construction, 1605 Willow Oak Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $75,503

Sign Masters of Tyler, 414 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $5,000