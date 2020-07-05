Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 25 to July 2:
Permits issued
Alton Bradley, 706 W. Cotton St., construct new arboretum Phase II for Longview Arboretum & Nature Center
East Texas Alarm Inc., 105 Rothrock Drive, Building 2, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 3814 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof First National Bank of Linden, $19,918
Anita Scribner, 900 Second St., development permit
Victor’s Concrete, 517 Sabine St., driveway permit
Nexxus Electrical Contractors, 1130 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 907 S. Fredonia St., residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 1304 Monctclair St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 1106 Lake Drive, residential electrical permit
Kee Electric Inc., 106 Colt St., residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 223 Strait Lane, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 4010 Water View Drive, residential electrical permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, residential electrical permit
D&R Electric, 1008 N. Court St., residential electrical permit
D&R Electric, 1010 N. Court St., residential electrical permit
Politi Electric, 204 Delwood Drive, residential electrical permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 34 Palisades Blvd., residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1021 Riverwood Drive, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3715 Camelot Drive, residential gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 3100 Pinnacle Drive, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 707 Bonnita St., residential gas permit
JD’s AC LLC, 1208 Reel Road, Suite B, commercial mechanical permit, $4,5000
East Texas Cooling Systems, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $7,000
Allen’s Industrial Refrigeration Service, 900 Jordan Valley Road, commercial mechanical permit, $54,619
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2309 Smith Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,950
East Texas Refrigeration, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 101, residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1113 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1119 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1117 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1115 E. Birdsong St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
Iliff Heating & Air, 205 Rowe Ave., residential mechanical permit, $3,500
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2201 Woodgrove Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,325
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 301 Lancaster St., residential mechanical permit, $5,425
Right Temp, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Right Temp, 408 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Hays Heating and Air, 123 E. Berkley St., residential mechanical permit, $4,900
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 421 Diane Drive, residential mechanical permit, $320
Super Plumbers, 807 Windemere Circle, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 517 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 817 W. Fairmont St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 107 Elm Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 907 Memphis St., residential plumbing permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 4500 Sunnyside St., tear off and reroof house, $10,218
Clean Cut General Contractors, 500 Loraine Court, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
Clean Cut General Contractors, 1102 America Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Clean Cut General Contractors, 307 Bridgers Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Longview Roofing LLC, 1509 Spyglass Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,750
Jesus Benitez LLC, 104 Fountainview Circle, tear off and reroof house, $20,000
AVCO Roofing, 105 Alma St., tear off and reroof house, $5,344
AVCO Roofing, 2903 Ruidosa St., tear off and reroof house, $10,312
AVCO Roofing, 303 Bridgers Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $18,401
AVCO Roofing, 2310 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $6,371
AVCO Roofing, 1301 Chad St., tear off and reroof house, $9,625
AVCO Roofing, 604 Fenton Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,530
AVCO Roofing, 117 Meadowview Road, tear off and reroof house, $26,017
AVCO Roofing, 1502 McCann Road, tear off and reroof house, $8,312
Longview Roofing, 403 Oak St., tear off and reroof house, $5,575
BXC Roofing LLC, 2522 Oasis Drive, tear off and reroof houes, $17,090
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1805 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $15,251
J.A. Kay Roofing, 136 Amy St., tear off and reroof house, $6,846
Supreme Stich Roofing, 209 Hailey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $1,000
Bermudx Construction Group LLC, 311 Bogie Drive, remodel house, $13,000
Three III Enterprise LLC, 1505 Booker St., build 8 room house, $150,000
Anita Scribner, 900 Second St., build 4 room house, $80,000
Sweetilu Inc., 3812 Suren Way, build 14 room house, $300,000
Lewis Sign, 3500 McCann Road, sign permit, $120,000
Marsh Irrigation Services, 2107 Sophia Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Tucker & Assoc., 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Kane Security, 515 N. Court St., commercial fire alarm permit, $6,600
Skiles Group, 2901 N. Fourth St., interior renovation of the pharmacy area of Longview Regional Medical Center, $130,524
Titus Pump Service Inc., 4700 Judson Road, tank removal and new tank installation at Go Fast Foods, $120,000
Three III Enterprise LLC, 1505 Booker St., development permit
Titus Pump Service Inc., 4700 Judson Road, development permit
Sweetilu Inc., 3812 Suren Way, development permit
Finch Korwall Panel Homes, 3046 LeTourneau Drive, development permit
Miguel Hernandez, 201 Betty Drive, development permit
Eastex Tower LLC, 336 W. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit
Eastex Tower LLC, 908 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electrical permit
C. Woods Co., 34 Palisades Blvd., residential gas permit
Stanton Windows & More, 1505 Willow Oak Drive, build 12-foot by 24-foot stand alone patio cover, $4,700
Jazilyn Maxwell, 1807 Woodvine St., install shed at house, $4,200
Miguel Hernandez, 201 Betty Drive, install new carport at house, $2,000
Finch Korwall Panel Homes, 3046 LeTourneau Drive, new room addition to house, $15,000
All Seasons Windows & Door MFG, 200 Solti Drive, replace 12 windows, $7,026
Larry Gilliam Construction, 1605 Willow Oak Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $75,503
Sign Masters of Tyler, 414 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $5,000