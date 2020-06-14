Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 4 to 11:
Permits issued
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building A, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,305
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building B, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building C, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,305
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building D, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building E, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,305
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building F, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,100
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building G, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,100
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building H, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, Building J, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,100
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1515 Comanche St., driveway permit
Surman Construction Co. Inc., 3544 N. Fourth St., driveway permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 716 Glencrest Lane, Suite D, commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 34 Palisades Blvd., residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 31 Pegues Place, residential electrical permit
Sears Electric Service, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
JLR Electric, 502 E. Fairmont St., residential electrical permit
Circle L Solar, 710 Montreal Drive, residential electrical permit
A&A Electrical Services LLC, 1004 Baylor Drive, residential electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 25 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 2403 Pine Tree Road, Lot 308, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 2403 Pine Tree Road, Lot 407, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3715 Camelot Drive, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 3201 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 116 Skyline Drive, residential electrical permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 208 N. Green St., commercial gas permit
Mosby Mechanical, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3 Starwood Drive, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 1900 Huntington St., residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 25 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 311 Alta St., residential gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning, 2105 McDade Place, residential gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 1712 Sunbeam Drive, residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 932 Toler Road, commercial mechanical permit, $8,907
A.C. Contractors, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 107, commercial mechanical permit, $5,900
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $277,782
C. Woods Co., 312 Woodlawn Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,874
ERA Climate Technologies, 705 Vicky Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,600
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2411 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit, $6,900
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2415 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit, $6,900
A.C. Contractors, 504 Lakewood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,224
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2429 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit, $6,900
Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 2918 Ruidosa St., residential mechanical permit, $2,500
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1217 Dixon St., residential mechanical permit, $1,450
Aire Serv of Longview, 3707 Holly Trail, residential mechanical permit, $12,600
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 105 E. Loop 281, Suite 3-F, commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 1414 Big Bend Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 446 Forest Square, commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 409 Davis St., commercial plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 525 Richfield St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 14 Normandy Circle, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 25 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 311 Alta St., residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 907 Sunshine Square, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 706 S. Green St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 706 S. Green St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Napps Air Conditioning, 2105 McDade Place, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1213 Pine St., residential plumbing permit
C. Woods Co., 1211 Trailwood Lane, residential plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 4 Wildwood Court, residential plumbing permit
El Paso Roofing, 405 Hampton Court, tear off and reroof duplex, $23,780
Torres Roofing and Restoration LLC, tear off and reroof duplex, $8,527
Tessa Fowler, 204 Delwood Drive, install detached partially covered deck at house, $25,000
Stonewater Roofing, 1105 Apache Court, tear off and reroof house, $9,855
Noble Roofing, 1109 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,115
Roofmasters LLC, 1702 Pineridge St., tear off and reroof house, $13,000
CBH Inc., 1810 Rodden Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $132,290
D&D Roofing, 1103 E. Cotton St., tear off and reroof house, $13,000
Castanon Enterprises LLC, 1502 Berry Lane, tear off and reroof house, $3,500
Aedifex LLC, 814 Glencrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $4,500
Window World of NE Texas, 712 Lincoln Drive, replace windows and patio door at house, $9,466
Sprinkler Express, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Beer Wells Real Estate, 1130 E. Marshall Ave., install two exterior doors at Dollar Tree, $10,000
Conn’s, 3500 McCann Road, tenant finish out for Conn’s retail store, $2,312,000
Monsour Law Firm, 102 E. Tyler St., move existing rear door over by 4 feet at Roma’s Italian Kitchen
Tommy Loyd, 1615 Judson Road, install stand by generator for Lo-Ann Properties, $27,000
Justin Ferguson, 5908 Old Hwy 80, build new shed on existing slab at rear of Texas Coating Specialist LLC, $2,000
City of Longview Police Department, 518 W. South St., build new police station and associated site work, $27,000,000
Aquatic Art Pools, 223 Strait Lane, development permit
A Few Good Men, 707 E. Birdsong St., development permit
Jackson Pools, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1113 Insignia Way, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 5109 Whitaker Circle, development permit
Paradise Patios LLC, 1605 H.G. Mosley Parkway, development permit
First General Services, 406 E. Grand Ave., development permit
Aldo Vargas, 1202 Park Lane, development permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2403 Clayton St., development permit
MN Concrete, 2108 Sophia Lane, driveway permit
Jerger Electric, 1723 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
BNK Services, 1103 Briarwood Lane, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 1227 Bluebird Drive, residential electrical permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1103 Briarwood Lane, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 1200 Montclair St., residential gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3411 Bronco St., residential plumbing permit
Aquatic Art Pools, 223 Strait Lane, install swimming pool at house, $40,000
Jackson Pools, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, install swimming pool at house, $47,125
Precision Pools Inc., 5109 Whitaker Circle, install swimming pool at house, $52,781
Precision Pools Inc., 1113 Insignia Way, install swimming pool at house, $45,448
Paradise Patios LLC, 1605 H.G. Mosley Parkway, install new deck, outdoor kitchen, pavilion, and landscaping at house, $37,000
Krystal Falls, 1405 Miami Drive, install 3 tier wooden fence at house, $2,600
Aldo Vargas, 1202 Park Lane, install new carport at house, $1,000
Hank’s Siding, 1321 Stanford St., install 6 windows at house, $1,950
Jose Rodriguez, 607 N. Eastman Road, tear down and replace carport at house, $2,000
Circle L Solar, 710 Montreal Drive, install solar panels at house, $12,000
Davis Property Management, 3405 Gladstone Way, enclose patio at house, $15,000
Scott Rich, 410 Sheffield Drive, move wall to shift storage room space into pantry, $2,000
Fernando Cruz and Ivon Martinez, 817 W. Fairmont St., divide current second living room area into new master suite/bathroom at house, $10,000
Platinum Contracting LLC, 901 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $16,583
All Season’s Landscaping, 2406 Northview Drive, replace 22 windows, $10,340
All Season’s Landscaping, 1301 Wisteria Lane, replace 11 windows, $2,961
All Season’s Landscaping, 1100 Rex Lane, replace 12 windows, $2,961
A Few Good Men, 707 E. Birdsong St., build 10 room house, $100,000
SW57 Construction LLC, 410 Ithaca Drive, build 13 room house, $375,000
First General Service, 406 E. Grand Ave., build 8 room house, $125,000
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2403 Clayton St., build 14 room house, $178,000
East Texas Sign Service, 1130 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $2,150
Leon’s Signs Inc., 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, sign permit, $28,000
Bullseye Balloons, 1725 S. High St., sign permit, $475
Monday Sign Service, 5200 Judson Road, sign permit, $1,500
Tucker & Associates, 2905 San Jose Drive, residential sprinkler permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 6100 Tenneryville Road, water/sewer existing commercial permit
JLB Plumbing, 117 E. Tyler St., water/sewer existing commercial permit
Goettle Plumbing, 4 Wildwood Court, water/sewer existing residential permit
Mr. Plumber, 1317 Frankie Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Mr. Plumber, 1323 Frankie Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 406 E. Grand Ave., water/sewer new residential permit
JLB Plumbing, 308 Reel Road, Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit