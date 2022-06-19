Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 6-10:
Permits issued
FPS Fire Protection Specialist LP., 3520 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,500
Crown Castle USA Inc., 2910A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 4401 Gilmer Road Unit 101, commercial electric permit
Imperial Electric, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit
Official Electric LLC., 317 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 307 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial gas permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 2338 Mobberly Avenue, commercial gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2910 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2400 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Royal Plumbing, 1204 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Pisces Plumbing, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2505, 2507 and 2509 Maggie Lane, new residential plumbing permits
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 4004 Wesley St., residential new permit
Conaway’s Home Group Ltd., 124 Mia Lane, residential new permit
Applications filed
TCMC Inc., 3325 Gilmer Road, commercial addition permit, $20,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial fire alarm permit, $6,800
East Texas Homes LLC., 4004 Wesley St., development permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 4523 Lone Oak Lane, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 1713 Baxter Avenue, development permit
Conaway’s Home Group Ltd., 124 Mia Lane, development permit
Stiles Electric, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 3607 S. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit
Southwest Solution, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 3052 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Blair Design & Construction, 2920 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1521, 1523, 1528, 1530 Mahlow Drive, residential plumbing permits
East Texas Homes LLC., 4523 Lone Oak Lane, residential new permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 4352 McCann Road, residential new permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 1713 Baxter Avenue, residential new permit
Woodmont Longview Estes LP, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit