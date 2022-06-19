Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 6-10:

Permits issued

FPS Fire Protection Specialist LP., 3520 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,500

Crown Castle USA Inc., 2910A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 4401 Gilmer Road Unit 101, commercial electric permit

Imperial Electric, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit

Official Electric LLC., 317 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 307 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial gas permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 2338 Mobberly Avenue, commercial gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2910 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2400 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Royal Plumbing, 1204 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Pisces Plumbing, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2505, 2507 and 2509 Maggie Lane, new residential plumbing permits

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 4004 Wesley St., residential new permit

Conaway’s Home Group Ltd., 124 Mia Lane, residential new permit

Applications filed

TCMC Inc., 3325 Gilmer Road, commercial addition permit, $20,000

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial fire alarm permit, $6,800

East Texas Homes LLC., 4004 Wesley St., development permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 4523 Lone Oak Lane, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 1713 Baxter Avenue, development permit

Conaway’s Home Group Ltd., 124 Mia Lane, development permit

Stiles Electric, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 3607 S. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit

Southwest Solution, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 3052 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Blair Design & Construction, 2920 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1521, 1523, 1528, 1530 Mahlow Drive, residential plumbing permits

East Texas Homes LLC., 4523 Lone Oak Lane, residential new permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 4352 McCann Road, residential new permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 1713 Baxter Avenue, residential new permit

Woodmont Longview Estes LP, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit

