Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 9 to 16:

Permits issued

American Fire Protection Group, 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,642

Kelsey Haynes, 2718 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $400

Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite F, commercial alteration permit, $8,500

Roof Care, 3010 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $23,275

Woodbine Electric Company, 2301 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit

Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road No. 219, commercial electric permit

Ware Electrical Services, 1005 W. Fairmont St., commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1505 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 409 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1148 Mission Creek, residential electric permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1750 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Fire Mekanix, 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1301 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

All Seasons Heating And Air Conditioning, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial mechanical permit

Spring Hill Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 407 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 2017 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 2018 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 2104 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit

Cerda-Fied Lawn Care, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

HGR General Contractor LP., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial addition permit, $1,700,000

Kane Security, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial alteration permit, $6,000

HGR General Contractor LP., 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial alteration permit, $5,000,000

Roof Care, 110 E. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $28,745

Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial accessory new construction permit, $2,505

Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial accessory new construction permit, $36,982

Heartland Park & Recreation LLC., 706 W. Cotton St., commercial accessory new construction permit, $21,591

Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial demolition permit

Gray Construction Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial new construction permit

H5 General Contractors, 1408 Seventh St., development permit

Anup Patel, 507 Powers Court, development permit

SSC Signs & Lighting, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Diversified Plumbing, 1009 Fourth St., commercial gas permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 3603 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

H5 General Contractors, 1408 Seventh St., residential new construction permit, $40,000

Anup Patel, 507 Powers Court, residential new construction permit

Precision Pools Inc., 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential swimming pool construction

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

Victor Romero, 411 S. High St., commercial new water/sewer permit

