Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 9 to 16:
Permits issued
American Fire Protection Group, 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,642
Kelsey Haynes, 2718 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $400
Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite F, commercial alteration permit, $8,500
Roof Care, 3010 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $23,275
Woodbine Electric Company, 2301 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road No. 219, commercial electric permit
Ware Electrical Services, 1005 W. Fairmont St., commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1505 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 409 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1148 Mission Creek, residential electric permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1750 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Fire Mekanix, 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1301 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
All Seasons Heating And Air Conditioning, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial mechanical permit
Spring Hill Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 407 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 2017 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 2018 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 2104 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit
Cerda-Fied Lawn Care, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
HGR General Contractor LP., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial addition permit, $1,700,000
Kane Security, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial alteration permit, $6,000
HGR General Contractor LP., 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial alteration permit, $5,000,000
Roof Care, 110 E. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $28,745
Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial accessory new construction permit, $2,505
Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial accessory new construction permit, $36,982
Heartland Park & Recreation LLC., 706 W. Cotton St., commercial accessory new construction permit, $21,591
Wood-N-1 LLC., 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial demolition permit
Gray Construction Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial new construction permit
H5 General Contractors, 1408 Seventh St., development permit
Anup Patel, 507 Powers Court, development permit
SSC Signs & Lighting, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Diversified Plumbing, 1009 Fourth St., commercial gas permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 3603 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
H5 General Contractors, 1408 Seventh St., residential new construction permit, $40,000
Anup Patel, 507 Powers Court, residential new construction permit
Precision Pools Inc., 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential swimming pool construction
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial new water/sewer permit
Victor Romero, 411 S. High St., commercial new water/sewer permit