Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 9-16:
Permits issued
Parker Brothers Electric Inc., 6300 Tenneryville Road, commercial electric permit
Joe Mello, 701 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Mike's S and K Electrical LLC., 4511 and 4513 Lone Oak, new residential electric permits
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 907 Sunshine Square, new residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 602 Timberline Drive Apt. A and B, new residential electric permits
Paul Saccoccio, 100 S. Access Road, commercial gas permit
Iliff Heating & Air, 2900 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 305 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
C&C Heating and Air LLC., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 612 Timberline Drive, new residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1001 Camellia, new residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, new residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1016 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1501 San Augustine Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Gill Electric, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 4515 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Moxie Plumbing Contractors, 108 E. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit