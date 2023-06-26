Roof Repair
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from June 9-16:

Permits issued

Parker Brothers Electric Inc., 6300 Tenneryville Road, commercial electric permit

Joe Mello, 701 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Mike's S and K Electrical LLC., 4511 and 4513 Lone Oak, new residential electric permits

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 907 Sunshine Square, new residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 602 Timberline Drive Apt. A and B, new residential electric permits

Paul Saccoccio, 100 S. Access Road, commercial gas permit

Iliff Heating & Air, 2900 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 305 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

C&C Heating and Air LLC., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 612 Timberline Drive, new residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1001 Camellia, new residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, new residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1016 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1501 San Augustine Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Gill Electric, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 4515 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Moxie Plumbing Contractors, 108 E. Marshall Avenue, new commercial water/sewer permit

