Building permits
The Toidi // Shutterstock

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 10-17:

Permits issued

Western States Fire Protection, 422 W. Loop 281 Suite 100, commercial fire alarm permit, $28,500

Muller Roofing, 1501 Judson Road, commercial alterations permit, $10,000

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial alteration permit, $65,650

East Texas Electric of Longview, 448 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 3100 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2505 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1408, 1410, 1411, 1413, 1428 and 1430 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 301 N. High St., commercial gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3700 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jack's Air Conditioning, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 131 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1217 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Iliff Heating & Air, 2900 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 301 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1300 Mobberly Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 433 Larry Drive, new residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1002 Bucks Way, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

FPS Fire Protection Specialist, 3110 Nealy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,500

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial alterations permit, $202,000

RLM Enterprises Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $21,000

RLM Enterprises Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $21,450

CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $100,000

Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 440 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $30,000

Berry and Clay Inc., 815 Birch Drive, commercial alterations permit, $1,054,452.50

Berry and Clay Inc., 601 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $1,054,452.50

Precision Pools Inc., 3037 N. Eastman Road, commercial new permit, $170,000

Shelton Construction, 2101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $15,000

Forecast Vantures LLC., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, development permit

BTO Properties, 1701 Eastwood Road, development permit

BTO Properties, 5718 and 5720 Yarborough Road, development permits

Charles Electrical Services, 1300 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Ezzi Signs, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Terry Ramsey, 414 W. Loop 281 Suite 12, commercial electric permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial existing water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial new water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

