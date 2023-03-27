Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 10-17:
Permits issued
Western States Fire Protection, 422 W. Loop 281 Suite 100, commercial fire alarm permit, $28,500
Muller Roofing, 1501 Judson Road, commercial alterations permit, $10,000
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial alteration permit, $65,650
East Texas Electric of Longview, 448 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 3100 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2505 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1408, 1410, 1411, 1413, 1428 and 1430 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 301 N. High St., commercial gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3700 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Jack's Air Conditioning, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 131 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1217 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Iliff Heating & Air, 2900 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 301 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1300 Mobberly Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 433 Larry Drive, new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1002 Bucks Way, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
FPS Fire Protection Specialist, 3110 Nealy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,500
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial alterations permit, $202,000
RLM Enterprises Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $21,000
RLM Enterprises Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $21,450
CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $100,000
Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 440 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $30,000
Berry and Clay Inc., 815 Birch Drive, commercial alterations permit, $1,054,452.50
Berry and Clay Inc., 601 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $1,054,452.50
Precision Pools Inc., 3037 N. Eastman Road, commercial new permit, $170,000
Shelton Construction, 2101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $15,000
Forecast Vantures LLC., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, development permit
BTO Properties, 1701 Eastwood Road, development permit
BTO Properties, 5718 and 5720 Yarborough Road, development permits
Charles Electrical Services, 1300 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Ezzi Signs, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Terry Ramsey, 414 W. Loop 281 Suite 12, commercial electric permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial existing water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit