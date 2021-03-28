Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 10 to 24:

Permits issued

Harris Fence Co., 606 Rockdale St., commercial addition permit, $10,000

Anup Patel, 615 City Center Way, commercial alteration permit, $200

Beer Wells Real Estate, 119 W. Tyler St. Suite 200, commercial alteration permit, $13,000

D&D Roofing, 1301 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $21,200

Titus Pump Service Inc., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit

L&J Concrete LLC., 405 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

LP Concrete, 400 Thelma St., driveway construction permit

LP Concrete, 402 Thelma St., driveway construction permit

Cornett Construction Company, 212 McKinely St., driveway construction permit

Carlos Solis, 308 Shamrock Drive, driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 1509 Alpine Road, driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 125 Harlem Avenue, driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 2109 Victory St., driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 1123 Chappell St., driveway construction permit

Stiles Electric, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Imperial Electric, 2001 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

DS Electrical LLC., 2000 Toler Road, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 2211 Wainwright Court, residential electric permit

Hunter’s Electric LLC., 903 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential electric permit

Hunter’s Electric LLC., 800 Melinda Lane, residential electric permit

Sears Electric Service, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential electric permit

Sparrow Electric, 902 Lacy Drive, residential electric permit

Laxton Electric, 1412 Lazy Lane, residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 805 Gordon St., residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential electric permit

P&P Enterprises, 908 Seventh St., residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1690 Wood Place, residential electric permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 101 Brooks St., residential electric permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 1681 Wood Place, residential gas permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3332 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1412 Lazy Lane, residential gas permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 411 Ledger St., residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 429 Diane Drive, residential gas permit

Alco Air, 211 N. Center St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 105 N. Spur 63, commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 415 Caprock Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Lane Waters, 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit

ERA Climate Technologies, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 1701 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 1703 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit

RES Air Conditioning, 305 Virgie St., residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 746 Montreal Drive, residential mechanical permit

Artisan Plumbing, 2000 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit

United Plumbing, Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Spring Hill Plumbing, 3328 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1431 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1433 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit

Peter M. Nash, 3704 Bill Owens Parkway, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential plumbing permit

Diversified Plumbing, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1106 Le Duke Boulevard, residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 100 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 104 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit

ALCO Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 117 Bostic Drive, residential plumbing permit

Longview Economic Development Corp., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, pre-submission proposal

PCF Construction, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential single-family alteration permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 314 Alta St., residential single-family new construction permit, $140,000

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1000 Silver Falls Road, residential re-roof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 19 Oak Forest Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1812 McCord St., residential re-roof permit

Longview Roofing LLC., 2912 Bernice Drive, residential re-roof permit

Longview Roofing LLC., 2916 Bernice Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC. 3203 Pat Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 705 Tullie Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 414 Delano St., residential re-roof permit

D&D Roofing, 1301 S. High St., residential re-roof permit

American Pool SRVC, 15 Ramblewood Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Liberty Signs, Inc., 711 Estes Drive, sign permit, $5,000

Rosa & Juan’s Lawn Services, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial sprinkler permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 1309 Miami Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 407 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit

American Fire Protection Group, 2828 Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit, $11,806

Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $438,245

Tomco Retail Construction, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $688,510

Casey Slone Construction, 424 S. Center St., commercial alteration permit, $98,700

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3713 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $20,637

Proficient Concrete LLC., 112 Pinebrook Place, driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 102 W. Pliler St., driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 410 12th St., driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 1611 Timpson St., driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 1104 Oden St., driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete LLC., 100 W. Pliler St., driveway construction permit

Slabs, 1221 Jasmine Lane, driveway construction permit

Slabs, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, driveway construction permit

Slabs, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, driveway construction permit

Tex-Mex Concrete, 2135 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit

Tex-Mex Concrete, 2137 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit

J.R. Concrete, 1800 Eubanks St., driveway construction permit

Humphrey Associates Inc., 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 208 Strait Lane, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 105 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Garcia Electric, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Sears Electric Service, 3015 Keystone St., residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 4516 Lone Oak Lane, residential electric permit

Sears Electric Service, 219 Club Drive, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 3332 Celebration Way, residential electric permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 210 Strait Lane, residential electric permit

Ware Electrical Services, 1310 Princeton Avenue, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 15 Ramblewood Drive, residential electric permit

Gill Electric, 3207 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

MD Electrical Contractors, 3910 Chase Crest Circle, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 4542 W. Loop 281, residential electric permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 2405 Clayton St., residential gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3207 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 1111 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 126 Wingate Lane, commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Climate Control, 1505 Booker St., residential mechanical permit

Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 107 Brooks St., residential mechanical permit

Iliff Heating & Air, 725 Montreal Drive, residential mechanical permit

Iliff Heating & Air, 411 Reel Road, residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1401 Clydesdale Way, residential mechanical permit

Kim Maynard, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 2039 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1600 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 201 Kodak Boulevard, commercial plumbing permit

Guevara’s Plumbing, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 907 Fairway Drive, residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 706 Edwards St., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1701, 1703, 1705, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential plumbing permits

Garrett Plumbing, 408 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1425 and 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permits

JH Home Renovations, 108 W. Ann Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 405 Fulton Road, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1824 Miles Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 108 W. Cheryl St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 4538 W. Loop 281, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1701 Greenleaf St., residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 904 Grayson Drive, residential re-roof permit

Flores Construction, 1107 Cupit Drive, residential re-roof permit

Humble Sign Co., 5028 W. Loop 281, sign permit

K&F Industries LLC., 3214 Fourth St., sign permit

Applications filed

Johnson Controls, 1300 E. Whaley St. Suite B, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,532

HGR General Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial alterations permit, $787,550

Flood Out Restoration, 315 Eden Drive Units 303-315, commercial alterations permit, $204,944

Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $438,245

Marsh Irrigation Services, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial accessory structure new construction permit, $11,000

Wendell Moore Construction, 2001 S. Green St., commercial accessory structure new construction permit, $6,700

Trademark Construction, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial new construction permit, $510,000

American Pool SRVC, 15 Ramblewood Drive, development permit

Precision Pools, Inc., 14 Stoneridge Trail, development permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 314 Alta St., development permit

Reich Enterprises, 3906 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

LEDCO, 5401 Mickey Melton, development permit

Aquatic Art Pools, 3620 Dumas Road, development permit

East Texas Pool Service, 1507 Noble Drive, development permit

RBR Interests LLC., 1117 Insignia Way, development permit

Byte Electric LLC., 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 405 Clover Lane, residential electric permit

Byte Electric LLC., 4316 Dortch Drive, residential electric permit

TDP Electric, 1117 Dixon St., residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1612 Ferndale St., residential electric permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 4 Daisy Court, residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 305 E. Melton St., residential gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 12 Stonegate Drive, residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 601 Young St., residential gas permit

Goettle Plumbing, 3 Lakeside Drive, residential gas permit

Bannister Plumbing, 205 Park Drive, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1401 Secluded Lane, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 102 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit

Jeff Reich Builder, Hiden Hills Phase 2, pre-submission proposal

Deboard Homes & Remodeling Special, 3356 Celebration Way, residential single-family addition permit

Jacob Dodd, 1306 Inverness St., residential single-family alteration permit

Capstone Homes, 2160 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit, $2,096

Capstone Homes, 2154 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit

Capstone Homes, 2156 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit

Capstone Homes, 2157 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit

Capstone Homes, 2159 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit

RBR Interests LLC., 1117 Insignia Way, residential single-family new construction permit

Flores Construction, 4316 Dortch Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 3724 Linda Kaye Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1506 Miami Drive, residential re-roof permit

Precision Pools Inc., 14 Stoneridge Trail, residential swimming pool construction permit

Aquatic Art Pools, 3620 Dumas Road, residential swimming pool construction permit

East Texas Pool Service, 1507 Noble Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC., 707 W. Marshall Avenue, sign permit, $3,500

Pither Plumbing, 1906 Laney Drive, existing residential water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2000 E. Loop 281, water/sewer fire hydrant meter

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 257 Don Koble, new residential water/sewer permit

Bannister Plumbing, 314 Alta St., new residential water/sewer permit

U Graves Plumbing, 107 Brooks St., new residential water/sewer permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1117 Insignia Way, new residential water/sewer permit

Universal Time Equipment Company, 1207 Marshall Ave., commercial fire alarm permit, $21,430

Charles Thomson, 605 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $15,000

Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit

CBH Inc., 1111 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit, $250,000

Ruben Martinez, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 138, commercial alteration permit

Mukesh Patolia Everest Associates LLC., 1119 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial accessory structure permit, $494

Tuff Shed Inc., 402 Harriet St., development permit

Jackson Pools, 219 Club Drive, development permit

Deboard Homes & Remodeling, 201 Mockingbird Lane, development permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2105 Sophia Lane, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1217 Le Duke Boulevard, development permit

Bobby’s Portable Buildings, 2103 Winding Run Lane, development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 207 Virgie St., development permit

CBS Home Builders LLC., 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., development permits

Tuff Shed Inc., 3207 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Metcalf Electric, 1514 W. Fairmont St. commercial electric permit

Box Systems Electrical, 2901 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

IES Residential, 1123 Chappell St., residential electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 403 Park St., residential gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 909 Joyce St., residential gas permit

Mooney AC, 916 S. Fredonia St., residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1123 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1600 Gay St., residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 408 12th St., residential mechanical permit

A-t Professor of Plumbing, 1015 S. Green St., residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1012 Coushatta Trail, residential plumbing permit

Deboard Homes & Remodeling, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential accessory new construction permit

Sparrow Electric, 902 Lacy Drive, residential accessory new construction permit

Mark Sherrow, 400 S. Center St., residential accessory new construction permit

Paradise Patios LLC., 100 Fountain Valley Court, residential accessory new construction permit

Pulido Roofing, 233 E. Highland Ave., residential single-family alteration permit

Solid Rock Services, 1710 Julieanna Drive, residential single-family alteration permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2105 Sophia Lane, residential single-family new construction permit

CBS Home Builders LLC., 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., residential single-family new construction permits

Jackson Pools, 219 Club Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Texas Sign Services Inc., 615 City Center Way, sign permit, $8,000

Sign Masters of Tyler, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, sign permit, $6,000

K&F Industries LLC., 912 Walnut Hill Drive, sign permit, $9,500

Sprinkler Express, 405 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Kathy Baas, 604 Harmon Drive, existing residential water/sewer permit

Artisan Plumbing, 2000 Toler Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

Grand Landscapes LLC., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, new commercial water/sewer permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, new commercial water/sewer permit

