Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 10 to 24:
Permits issued
Harris Fence Co., 606 Rockdale St., commercial addition permit, $10,000
Anup Patel, 615 City Center Way, commercial alteration permit, $200
Beer Wells Real Estate, 119 W. Tyler St. Suite 200, commercial alteration permit, $13,000
D&D Roofing, 1301 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $21,200
Titus Pump Service Inc., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit
L&J Concrete LLC., 405 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
LP Concrete, 400 Thelma St., driveway construction permit
LP Concrete, 402 Thelma St., driveway construction permit
Cornett Construction Company, 212 McKinely St., driveway construction permit
Carlos Solis, 308 Shamrock Drive, driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 1509 Alpine Road, driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 125 Harlem Avenue, driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 2109 Victory St., driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 1123 Chappell St., driveway construction permit
Stiles Electric, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Imperial Electric, 2001 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
DS Electrical LLC., 2000 Toler Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 2211 Wainwright Court, residential electric permit
Hunter’s Electric LLC., 903 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential electric permit
Hunter’s Electric LLC., 800 Melinda Lane, residential electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential electric permit
Sparrow Electric, 902 Lacy Drive, residential electric permit
Laxton Electric, 1412 Lazy Lane, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 805 Gordon St., residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential electric permit
P&P Enterprises, 908 Seventh St., residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1690 Wood Place, residential electric permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 101 Brooks St., residential electric permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 1681 Wood Place, residential gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3332 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1412 Lazy Lane, residential gas permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 411 Ledger St., residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 429 Diane Drive, residential gas permit
Alco Air, 211 N. Center St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 105 N. Spur 63, commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 415 Caprock Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Lane Waters, 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit
ERA Climate Technologies, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 1701 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 1703 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential mechanical permit
RES Air Conditioning, 305 Virgie St., residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 746 Montreal Drive, residential mechanical permit
Artisan Plumbing, 2000 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit
United Plumbing, Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Spring Hill Plumbing, 3328 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1431 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1433 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit
Peter M. Nash, 3704 Bill Owens Parkway, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1106 Le Duke Boulevard, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 100 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 104 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit
ALCO Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 117 Bostic Drive, residential plumbing permit
Longview Economic Development Corp., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, pre-submission proposal
PCF Construction, 3037 W. Hawkins Parkway, residential single-family alteration permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 314 Alta St., residential single-family new construction permit, $140,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1000 Silver Falls Road, residential re-roof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 19 Oak Forest Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1812 McCord St., residential re-roof permit
Longview Roofing LLC., 2912 Bernice Drive, residential re-roof permit
Longview Roofing LLC., 2916 Bernice Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC. 3203 Pat Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 705 Tullie Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 414 Delano St., residential re-roof permit
D&D Roofing, 1301 S. High St., residential re-roof permit
American Pool SRVC, 15 Ramblewood Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Liberty Signs, Inc., 711 Estes Drive, sign permit, $5,000
Rosa & Juan’s Lawn Services, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 1309 Miami Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 407 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit
American Fire Protection Group, 2828 Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit, $11,806
Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $438,245
Tomco Retail Construction, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $688,510
Casey Slone Construction, 424 S. Center St., commercial alteration permit, $98,700
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3713 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $20,637
Proficient Concrete LLC., 112 Pinebrook Place, driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 102 W. Pliler St., driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 410 12th St., driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 1611 Timpson St., driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 1104 Oden St., driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete LLC., 100 W. Pliler St., driveway construction permit
Slabs, 1221 Jasmine Lane, driveway construction permit
Slabs, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, driveway construction permit
Slabs, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, driveway construction permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2135 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2137 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit
J.R. Concrete, 1800 Eubanks St., driveway construction permit
Humphrey Associates Inc., 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 208 Strait Lane, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 105 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Garcia Electric, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 3015 Keystone St., residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 4516 Lone Oak Lane, residential electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 219 Club Drive, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 3332 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 210 Strait Lane, residential electric permit
Ware Electrical Services, 1310 Princeton Avenue, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 15 Ramblewood Drive, residential electric permit
Gill Electric, 3207 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit
MD Electrical Contractors, 3910 Chase Crest Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 4542 W. Loop 281, residential electric permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 2405 Clayton St., residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3207 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 1111 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 126 Wingate Lane, commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Climate Control, 1505 Booker St., residential mechanical permit
Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 107 Brooks St., residential mechanical permit
Iliff Heating & Air, 725 Montreal Drive, residential mechanical permit
Iliff Heating & Air, 411 Reel Road, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1401 Clydesdale Way, residential mechanical permit
Kim Maynard, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2039 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1600 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 201 Kodak Boulevard, commercial plumbing permit
Guevara’s Plumbing, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 5 Huntington Circle, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 907 Fairway Drive, residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 706 Edwards St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1701, 1703, 1705, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential plumbing permits
Garrett Plumbing, 408 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1425 and 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permits
JH Home Renovations, 108 W. Ann Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 405 Fulton Road, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1824 Miles Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 108 W. Cheryl St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 4538 W. Loop 281, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1701 Greenleaf St., residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 904 Grayson Drive, residential re-roof permit
Flores Construction, 1107 Cupit Drive, residential re-roof permit
Humble Sign Co., 5028 W. Loop 281, sign permit
K&F Industries LLC., 3214 Fourth St., sign permit
Applications filed
Johnson Controls, 1300 E. Whaley St. Suite B, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,532
HGR General Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial alterations permit, $787,550
Flood Out Restoration, 315 Eden Drive Units 303-315, commercial alterations permit, $204,944
Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $438,245
Marsh Irrigation Services, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial accessory structure new construction permit, $11,000
Wendell Moore Construction, 2001 S. Green St., commercial accessory structure new construction permit, $6,700
Trademark Construction, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial new construction permit, $510,000
American Pool SRVC, 15 Ramblewood Drive, development permit
Precision Pools, Inc., 14 Stoneridge Trail, development permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 314 Alta St., development permit
Reich Enterprises, 3906 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
LEDCO, 5401 Mickey Melton, development permit
Aquatic Art Pools, 3620 Dumas Road, development permit
East Texas Pool Service, 1507 Noble Drive, development permit
RBR Interests LLC., 1117 Insignia Way, development permit
Byte Electric LLC., 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 405 Clover Lane, residential electric permit
Byte Electric LLC., 4316 Dortch Drive, residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 1117 Dixon St., residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1612 Ferndale St., residential electric permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 4 Daisy Court, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 305 E. Melton St., residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 12 Stonegate Drive, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 601 Young St., residential gas permit
Goettle Plumbing, 3 Lakeside Drive, residential gas permit
Bannister Plumbing, 205 Park Drive, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1401 Secluded Lane, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 102 Hudson Avenue, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Reich Builder, Hiden Hills Phase 2, pre-submission proposal
Deboard Homes & Remodeling Special, 3356 Celebration Way, residential single-family addition permit
Jacob Dodd, 1306 Inverness St., residential single-family alteration permit
Capstone Homes, 2160 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit, $2,096
Capstone Homes, 2154 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit
Capstone Homes, 2156 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit
Capstone Homes, 2157 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit
Capstone Homes, 2159 Page Creek Trail, residential single-family new construction permit
RBR Interests LLC., 1117 Insignia Way, residential single-family new construction permit
Flores Construction, 4316 Dortch Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 3724 Linda Kaye Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1506 Miami Drive, residential re-roof permit
Precision Pools Inc., 14 Stoneridge Trail, residential swimming pool construction permit
Aquatic Art Pools, 3620 Dumas Road, residential swimming pool construction permit
East Texas Pool Service, 1507 Noble Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC., 707 W. Marshall Avenue, sign permit, $3,500
Pither Plumbing, 1906 Laney Drive, existing residential water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2000 E. Loop 281, water/sewer fire hydrant meter
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 257 Don Koble, new residential water/sewer permit
Bannister Plumbing, 314 Alta St., new residential water/sewer permit
U Graves Plumbing, 107 Brooks St., new residential water/sewer permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1117 Insignia Way, new residential water/sewer permit
Universal Time Equipment Company, 1207 Marshall Ave., commercial fire alarm permit, $21,430
Charles Thomson, 605 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $15,000
Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit
CBH Inc., 1111 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit, $250,000
Ruben Martinez, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 138, commercial alteration permit
Mukesh Patolia Everest Associates LLC., 1119 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial accessory structure permit, $494
Tuff Shed Inc., 402 Harriet St., development permit
Jackson Pools, 219 Club Drive, development permit
Deboard Homes & Remodeling, 201 Mockingbird Lane, development permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2105 Sophia Lane, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1217 Le Duke Boulevard, development permit
Bobby’s Portable Buildings, 2103 Winding Run Lane, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 207 Virgie St., development permit
CBS Home Builders LLC., 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., development permits
Tuff Shed Inc., 3207 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Metcalf Electric, 1514 W. Fairmont St. commercial electric permit
Box Systems Electrical, 2901 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
IES Residential, 1123 Chappell St., residential electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 403 Park St., residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 909 Joyce St., residential gas permit
Mooney AC, 916 S. Fredonia St., residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1123 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1600 Gay St., residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 408 12th St., residential mechanical permit
A-t Professor of Plumbing, 1015 S. Green St., residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1012 Coushatta Trail, residential plumbing permit
Deboard Homes & Remodeling, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential accessory new construction permit
Sparrow Electric, 902 Lacy Drive, residential accessory new construction permit
Mark Sherrow, 400 S. Center St., residential accessory new construction permit
Paradise Patios LLC., 100 Fountain Valley Court, residential accessory new construction permit
Pulido Roofing, 233 E. Highland Ave., residential single-family alteration permit
Solid Rock Services, 1710 Julieanna Drive, residential single-family alteration permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC., 2105 Sophia Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
CBS Home Builders LLC., 2425 and 2427 Clayton St., residential single-family new construction permits
Jackson Pools, 219 Club Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Texas Sign Services Inc., 615 City Center Way, sign permit, $8,000
Sign Masters of Tyler, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, sign permit, $6,000
K&F Industries LLC., 912 Walnut Hill Drive, sign permit, $9,500
Sprinkler Express, 405 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Kathy Baas, 604 Harmon Drive, existing residential water/sewer permit
Artisan Plumbing, 2000 Toler Road, new commercial water/sewer permit
Grand Landscapes LLC., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, new commercial water/sewer permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, new commercial water/sewer permit