Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 11-18:

Permits issued

Power Pros, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 3009 Fairway Oaks Lane, new residential electric

Hunters Electric, 707 W. Harrison Road, new residential electric

Circle S Electric 305 Serenada Trail, new residential electric

Sears Electric Service, 1525, 1527, 1532 and 1534 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits

Harber Electric, 119 Mia St., new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 303 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3803 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1133 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 3813 Suren Way, new residential electric permit

Mosby Mechanical, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial gas permit

Maddox Services, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Cat Mechanical, 3080 N. Eastman Road Suite 114, commercial mechanical permit

JD&D A/C Condition & Heat, 311 Bethel St., commercial mechanical permit

Storer Services, 407 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical Plumbing, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 100 and 102 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permits

Conaway & Sons, 106, 108 and 110 Mia Lane, new residential permits

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Martz Construction, 1341 Heritage Boulevard, commercial addition permit, $30,000

AT&T, 912-Z W. Loop 281, commercial addition permit, $13,750

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 303 E. Fairlane Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $38,350

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 300 E. Tyler St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $38,350

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 3821 McCann Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $197,703

Hamilton Builders LLC., 208 N. Green Unit 106, commercial alteration permit, $47,000

Flip Flop Construction LLC., 414 W. Loop 281 Suite 6, commercial alteration permit, $44,000

Van Meter Construction, 405 W. Loop 281 Unit 450J, commercial alteration permit, $45,000

American Tower Corporation, 4207 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $45,000

Quality Works Remodeling, 3052 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial alteration permit, $5,000

Schaffer Construction, 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit

Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 2908-2918 Signal Hill Drive, commercial demolition permit

Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 2920 Signal Hill Drive, commercial demolition permit

Conaway & Sons, 104, 106, 108 and 110 Mia Lane, development permits

Ameritex Homes, 700 Walnut St., development permit

Conaway & Sons, 405 Serenada Trail, development permit

Jackson Pools, 17 Oak Forest Drive, development permit

Custom Pool Designs, 3918 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Mejia Construction, 1102 Booker St., development permit

Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 208 N. Green St., commercial plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 700 Walnut St., new residential permit

Conaway & Sons, 405 Serenada Trail, new residential permit

Martinez Concrete Construction, 245 Syble Lane, new residential permit

Mejia Construction, 1102 Booker St., new residential permit

SM Lawrence Company, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, new commercial water/sewer permit

Gray Construction, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, new commercial water/sewer permit

