Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 11-18:
Permits issued
Power Pros, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 3009 Fairway Oaks Lane, new residential electric
Hunters Electric, 707 W. Harrison Road, new residential electric
Circle S Electric 305 Serenada Trail, new residential electric
Sears Electric Service, 1525, 1527, 1532 and 1534 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits
Harber Electric, 119 Mia St., new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 303 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3803 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1133 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 3813 Suren Way, new residential electric permit
Mosby Mechanical, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial gas permit
Maddox Services, 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Cat Mechanical, 3080 N. Eastman Road Suite 114, commercial mechanical permit
JD&D A/C Condition & Heat, 311 Bethel St., commercial mechanical permit
Storer Services, 407 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical Plumbing, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 100 and 102 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permits
Conaway & Sons, 106, 108 and 110 Mia Lane, new residential permits
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Martz Construction, 1341 Heritage Boulevard, commercial addition permit, $30,000
AT&T, 912-Z W. Loop 281, commercial addition permit, $13,750
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 303 E. Fairlane Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $38,350
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 300 E. Tyler St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $38,350
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 3821 McCann Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $197,703
Hamilton Builders LLC., 208 N. Green Unit 106, commercial alteration permit, $47,000
Flip Flop Construction LLC., 414 W. Loop 281 Suite 6, commercial alteration permit, $44,000
Van Meter Construction, 405 W. Loop 281 Unit 450J, commercial alteration permit, $45,000
American Tower Corporation, 4207 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $45,000
Quality Works Remodeling, 3052 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial alteration permit, $5,000
Schaffer Construction, 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit
Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 2908-2918 Signal Hill Drive, commercial demolition permit
Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 2920 Signal Hill Drive, commercial demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 104, 106, 108 and 110 Mia Lane, development permits
Ameritex Homes, 700 Walnut St., development permit
Conaway & Sons, 405 Serenada Trail, development permit
Jackson Pools, 17 Oak Forest Drive, development permit
Custom Pool Designs, 3918 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Mejia Construction, 1102 Booker St., development permit
Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Pither Plumbing, 208 N. Green St., commercial plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 700 Walnut St., new residential permit
Conaway & Sons, 405 Serenada Trail, new residential permit
Martinez Concrete Construction, 245 Syble Lane, new residential permit
Mejia Construction, 1102 Booker St., new residential permit
SM Lawrence Company, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, new commercial water/sewer permit
Gray Construction, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, new commercial water/sewer permit