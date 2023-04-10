Building permits
The Toidi // Shutterstock

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 24-31:

Permits issued

Hodge Roofing, 3623 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $301,500

Optimum Electric, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 126, commercial electric permit

Wild T's Wiring, 301 N. High St., commercial electric permit

Jevco Electrical Services, 309 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 1522 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permit

A&H Electrical Services, 216 Crescent Drive, new residential electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 302 Huntsman Way, commercial mechanical permit

Strickland Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 309 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Essie Belle's Plumbing LLC., 401 Sabine St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1300 Spring Hill Road, commercial plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 2840 Bill Owens Parkway Suite D, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 2309 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Today Professional Plumbing Service, 1707 and 1709 Baxter Avenue, new residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

Longview Lobos Inc., 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $38,000

East Texas Homes LLC., 4005 and 4007 Alberta Street, development permits

Rieger Electric, 1625 S. Green St., commercial electric permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 4421 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 5922 Lou Galosy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit

