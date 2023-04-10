Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 24-31:
Permits issued
Hodge Roofing, 3623 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $301,500
Optimum Electric, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 126, commercial electric permit
Wild T's Wiring, 301 N. High St., commercial electric permit
Jevco Electrical Services, 309 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 1522 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permit
A&H Electrical Services, 216 Crescent Drive, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 302 Huntsman Way, commercial mechanical permit
Strickland Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 309 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Essie Belle's Plumbing LLC., 401 Sabine St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1300 Spring Hill Road, commercial plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 2840 Bill Owens Parkway Suite D, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 2309 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Today Professional Plumbing Service, 1707 and 1709 Baxter Avenue, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
Longview Lobos Inc., 602 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $38,000
East Texas Homes LLC., 4005 and 4007 Alberta Street, development permits
Rieger Electric, 1625 S. Green St., commercial electric permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 4421 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 5922 Lou Galosy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit