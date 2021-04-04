Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 24 to 31:

Permits issued

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial alteration permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 2101 Judson Road, commercial new construction accessory permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1808 and 1810 Yosemite Way, driveway construction permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1812 and 1814 Yosemite Way, driveway construction permit

Vancini Construction, 1310 Trailwood Lane, driveway construction permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 5601 Gregg Tex Road, driveway construction permit

The Brothers Construction, 1708 Buckner St., driveway construction permit

Six Star Concrete, 1625 W. Loop 281, driveway construction permit

Tex-Mex Concrete, 2150 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit

Tex-Mex Concrete, 2146 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit

Tex-Mex Concrete, 2148 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit

C&J Concrete Company, 103 Heights Park Drive, driveway construction permit

MN Concrete, 2608 Mohawk St., driveway construction permit

E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 112 S. Access Road, commercial electric permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 210 13th St., commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial electric permit

Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Crawford Electric, 1208 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric, 115 Fountainebleau Ave., residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 415 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit

Goettle Plumbing, 4300 Thistlebrook Lane, residential gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 805 Gordon St., residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 4003 Water View Drive, residential gas permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3330 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1700 Cardinal St., residential gas permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1812 Bolton Ave., residential gas permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 402 Delano St., residential gas permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 904 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 314 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit

Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 413 Caprock Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 708 Cove Place, residential mechanical permit

4T Enterprises, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 522 Castlemaine Circle, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 2155 Page Cree Trail, residential mechanical permit

Aire Service of Longview, 820 Stuckey Drive, residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 908 Weston Court, residential mechanical permit

Wellborn Mechanical Services, 6 Doctor Circle, medical gas permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1207 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 518 W. South St., commercial plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial plumbing permit

Same Day Water Heater, 409 Hillmont Ave., residential plumbing permit

Baker Brothers Plumbing, 208 Strait Lane, residential plumbing permit

Baker Brothers Plumbing, 210 Strait Lane, residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3330 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential plumbing permit

ALCO Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 119 E. Young St., residential plumbing permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1215 10th St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 611 Leota St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2013 Leona St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 520 W. Hope Drive, residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 913 E. Cotton St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 206 Charlene St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2504 12th St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 304 Scenic Drive, residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1113 Raney Drive, residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1204 Oden St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 906 14th St., residential demolition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 401 Davis St., residential demolition permit

Conaway & Sons, 407 Caprock Drive, residential single-family new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 409 Caprock Drive, residential single-family new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, residential single-family new construction permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 107 E. Twilight Drive, residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 204 McClendon Lane, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1117 Velma St., residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 86 Branch Court, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 4600 Surratt Road, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 602 Beverly St., residential re-roof permit

JV Construction, 1102 Sixth St., residential re-roof permit

JC Construction, 1100 Sixth St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 504 Cynthia St., residential re-roof permit

Stephen Marjason, 25 Rockwall Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 517 Cynthia St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 4 Aaron St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1111 John St., residential re-roof permit

Sergio Mondragon, 1716 Tulip Lane, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 4402 Red Oak Trail, residential re-roof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2 Daisy Court, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2400 Sugar Creek Circle, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Sign Service, 2500 Judson Road Suite B, sign permit, $1,800

A.A. Sign Neon, 2720 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,000

Sprinkler Express, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2137 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2135 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Johnson Controls, 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit, $22,000

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 707 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $56,500

Schlotzkys, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $165,000

Williams Erection & Welding Inc., 314 E. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $10,000

Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit

Wild T’s Wiring, Southwest corner of Green and Whaley streets, commercial new construction accessory permit

Conaway & Sons, 407 Caprock Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 409 Caprock Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, development permit

Texwin Carports, 2911 E. Cotton St., development permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 2101 Judson Road, development permit

Wild T’s Wiring, Southeast corner of Green and Whaley streets, development permit

Reich Builders LTD., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2102 Bandera Trail, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 13 Cedar Hill Road, development permit

Adan Suarez, 3719 French Drive, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 2901 Pine Tree Road, development permit

MD Electrical Contractors, 1702 Rodden Drive, residential electric permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 203 E. Branch St., residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit

Goettle Plumbing, 1817 Lafamo Road, residential gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 707 E. Birdsong St., residential gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1201 Windsong Lane, residential mechanical permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 803 Silver Falls Road, residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 2911 E. Cotton St., residential new construction accessory permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, residential multi-family new construction permit

Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential single-family addition permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 604 W. South St., residential demolition permit

Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential single-family new construction permit

Reich Builders LTD., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential single-family new construction permit, $275,000

Cover 3 Roofing, 1801 Live Oak Drive, residential re-roof permit

Noble Roofing, 113 Woodbrook Court, residential re-roof permit

Comet Signs LLC., 1800 S. High St., sign permit, $20,000

Sprinkler Express, 104 South Loop, commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1320 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Randy and Amy Curtis, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 407 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 409 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new water/sewer permit

Smith Plumbing, 1314 Young St., residential new water/sewer permit

U Graves Plumbing, 100 Hudson Avenue, residential new water/sewer permit

U Graves Plumbing, 102 Hudson Avenue, residential new water/sewer permit

U Graves Plumbing, 104 Hudson Avenue, residential new water/sewer permit

Recommended for You