Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 24 to 31:
Permits issued
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial alteration permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 2101 Judson Road, commercial new construction accessory permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1808 and 1810 Yosemite Way, driveway construction permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1812 and 1814 Yosemite Way, driveway construction permit
Vancini Construction, 1310 Trailwood Lane, driveway construction permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 5601 Gregg Tex Road, driveway construction permit
The Brothers Construction, 1708 Buckner St., driveway construction permit
Six Star Concrete, 1625 W. Loop 281, driveway construction permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2150 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2146 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2148 Page Creek Trail, driveway construction permit
C&J Concrete Company, 103 Heights Park Drive, driveway construction permit
MN Concrete, 2608 Mohawk St., driveway construction permit
E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 112 S. Access Road, commercial electric permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 210 13th St., commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial electric permit
Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Crawford Electric, 1208 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 115 Fountainebleau Ave., residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 415 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit
Goettle Plumbing, 4300 Thistlebrook Lane, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 805 Gordon St., residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 4003 Water View Drive, residential gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3330 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1700 Cardinal St., residential gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1812 Bolton Ave., residential gas permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 402 Delano St., residential gas permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 904 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 314 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit
Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 707 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 413 Caprock Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 708 Cove Place, residential mechanical permit
4T Enterprises, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 522 Castlemaine Circle, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 2155 Page Cree Trail, residential mechanical permit
Aire Service of Longview, 820 Stuckey Drive, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 908 Weston Court, residential mechanical permit
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 6 Doctor Circle, medical gas permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1207 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 518 W. South St., commercial plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial plumbing permit
Same Day Water Heater, 409 Hillmont Ave., residential plumbing permit
Baker Brothers Plumbing, 208 Strait Lane, residential plumbing permit
Baker Brothers Plumbing, 210 Strait Lane, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3330 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential plumbing permit
ALCO Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 119 E. Young St., residential plumbing permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1215 10th St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 611 Leota St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2013 Leona St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 520 W. Hope Drive, residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 913 E. Cotton St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 206 Charlene St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2504 12th St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 304 Scenic Drive, residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1113 Raney Drive, residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1204 Oden St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 906 14th St., residential demolition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 401 Davis St., residential demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 407 Caprock Drive, residential single-family new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 409 Caprock Drive, residential single-family new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, residential single-family new construction permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 107 E. Twilight Drive, residential re-roof permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 204 McClendon Lane, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1117 Velma St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 86 Branch Court, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 4600 Surratt Road, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 602 Beverly St., residential re-roof permit
JV Construction, 1102 Sixth St., residential re-roof permit
JC Construction, 1100 Sixth St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 504 Cynthia St., residential re-roof permit
Stephen Marjason, 25 Rockwall Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 517 Cynthia St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 4 Aaron St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1111 John St., residential re-roof permit
Sergio Mondragon, 1716 Tulip Lane, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 4402 Red Oak Trail, residential re-roof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2 Daisy Court, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2400 Sugar Creek Circle, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Sign Service, 2500 Judson Road Suite B, sign permit, $1,800
A.A. Sign Neon, 2720 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,000
Sprinkler Express, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2137 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2135 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Johnson Controls, 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire alarm permit, $22,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 707 E. Marshall Ave., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $56,500
Schlotzkys, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $165,000
Williams Erection & Welding Inc., 314 E. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $10,000
Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit
Wild T’s Wiring, Southwest corner of Green and Whaley streets, commercial new construction accessory permit
Conaway & Sons, 407 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 409 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Texwin Carports, 2911 E. Cotton St., development permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 2101 Judson Road, development permit
Wild T’s Wiring, Southeast corner of Green and Whaley streets, development permit
Reich Builders LTD., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2102 Bandera Trail, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 13 Cedar Hill Road, development permit
Adan Suarez, 3719 French Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 2901 Pine Tree Road, development permit
MD Electrical Contractors, 1702 Rodden Drive, residential electric permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 203 E. Branch St., residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
Goettle Plumbing, 1817 Lafamo Road, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 707 E. Birdsong St., residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1201 Windsong Lane, residential mechanical permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 803 Silver Falls Road, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 2911 E. Cotton St., residential new construction accessory permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, residential multi-family new construction permit
Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential single-family addition permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 604 W. South St., residential demolition permit
Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential single-family new construction permit
Reich Builders LTD., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential single-family new construction permit, $275,000
Cover 3 Roofing, 1801 Live Oak Drive, residential re-roof permit
Noble Roofing, 113 Woodbrook Court, residential re-roof permit
Comet Signs LLC., 1800 S. High St., sign permit, $20,000
Sprinkler Express, 104 South Loop, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1320 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Randy and Amy Curtis, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 407 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 409 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1146 Mission Creek Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new water/sewer permit
Smith Plumbing, 1314 Young St., residential new water/sewer permit
U Graves Plumbing, 100 Hudson Avenue, residential new water/sewer permit
U Graves Plumbing, 102 Hudson Avenue, residential new water/sewer permit
U Graves Plumbing, 104 Hudson Avenue, residential new water/sewer permit