Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 26-April 1:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 N. Green St., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500
FPS Fire Sprinkler LLC., 3520 McCann Road Suite 101, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $33,000
Hargrove Roofing & Construction, 1805 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $41,677.02
Look Development & Construction, 3520 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit
Randy Langford Construction, 1509 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $9,200
HN Electric LLC., 2544 Alpine St., commercial electric permit
National Signs LLC., 813 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Politi Electric, 53 FRJ Drive, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1137 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 207 Serenada Trail, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 3301 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
Rieger Electric, 1123 Windsong Lane, residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3340, 3357 and 3361 Celebration Way, residential electric permits
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2400 McCann Road, commercial gas permit
Air Cybernetics, 3520 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Hays Heating and Air, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 460, commercial mechanical permit
CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Napps Industries, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
4T Enterprises, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1145 and 1147 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Mink Plumbing Co., 405 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 116 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Davis Property Management, 2343 Bates St., new residential permit
4T Enterprises, 2005 Winding Run Lane, new residential permit
Tullos Williams Construction, 2176 Page Creek Trail, new residential permit
Applications filed
Powersecure Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 100, commercial addition permit, $129,000
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $16,000
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 1, commercial fire alarm permit, $19,600.04
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 2, commercial fire alarm permit, $29,400.06
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 3, commercial fire alarm permit, $39,853.41
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 4, commercial fire alarm permit, $26,133.38
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 5, commercial fire alarm permit, $23,520.04
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 6, commercial fire alarm permit, $39,200.07
American Fire Systems Inc., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 6 commercial fire alarm permits
Revive Church, 111 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $4,000
Stone Water Roofing, 605 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit, $30,664.68
Starbucks, 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $250,000
Roof Care, 3101 Spring Hill Road, commercial new permit, $30,850
Woodmont CM LLC., 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial new permit, $550,000
Davis Property Management, 2343 Bates St., development permit
4T Enterprises, 2005 Winding Run Lane, development permit
Tullos Williams Construction, 2176, 2174, 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, development permits
Joshua Hightower, 1543 E. George Richey Road, development permit
Air Cybernetics, 3520 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1149 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Arman Solutions LLC., 1528 and 1530 Mahlow Drive, new residential permits
Tullos Williams Construction, 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, new residential permits
City of Longview, 1111 and 1113 Jaycee Drive, commercial existing water/sewer permits
Diversified Plumbing, 101 Mobberly Ave., commercial existing water/sewer permit