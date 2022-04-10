Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 26-April 1:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 208 N. Green St., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500

FPS Fire Sprinkler LLC., 3520 McCann Road Suite 101, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $33,000

Hargrove Roofing & Construction, 1805 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $41,677.02

Look Development & Construction, 3520 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit

Randy Langford Construction, 1509 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $9,200

HN Electric LLC., 2544 Alpine St., commercial electric permit

National Signs LLC., 813 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Politi Electric, 53 FRJ Drive, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1137 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 207 Serenada Trail, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 3301 Celebration Way, residential electric permit

Rieger Electric, 1123 Windsong Lane, residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3340, 3357 and 3361 Celebration Way, residential electric permits

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2400 McCann Road, commercial gas permit

Air Cybernetics, 3520 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Hays Heating and Air, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 460, commercial mechanical permit

CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Napps Industries, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

4T Enterprises, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1145 and 1147 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Mink Plumbing Co., 405 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 116 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Davis Property Management, 2343 Bates St., new residential permit

4T Enterprises, 2005 Winding Run Lane, new residential permit

Tullos Williams Construction, 2176 Page Creek Trail, new residential permit

Applications filed

Powersecure Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 100, commercial addition permit, $129,000

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $16,000

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 1, commercial fire alarm permit, $19,600.04

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 2, commercial fire alarm permit, $29,400.06

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 3, commercial fire alarm permit, $39,853.41

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 4, commercial fire alarm permit, $26,133.38

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 5, commercial fire alarm permit, $23,520.04

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Building 6, commercial fire alarm permit, $39,200.07

American Fire Systems Inc., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 6 commercial fire alarm permits

Revive Church, 111 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $4,000

Stone Water Roofing, 605 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit, $30,664.68

Starbucks, 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $250,000

Roof Care, 3101 Spring Hill Road, commercial new permit, $30,850

Woodmont CM LLC., 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial new permit, $550,000

Davis Property Management, 2343 Bates St., development permit

4T Enterprises, 2005 Winding Run Lane, development permit

Tullos Williams Construction, 2176, 2174, 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, development permits

Joshua Hightower, 1543 E. George Richey Road, development permit

Air Cybernetics, 3520 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1149 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Arman Solutions LLC., 1528 and 1530 Mahlow Drive, new residential permits

Tullos Williams Construction, 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, new residential permits

City of Longview, 1111 and 1113 Jaycee Drive, commercial existing water/sewer permits

Diversified Plumbing, 101 Mobberly Ave., commercial existing water/sewer permit

