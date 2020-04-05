Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 26 to April 1:
Permits issued
Cox Builders Inc., 804 E. Loop 281, renovations to tie two existing buildings together to create one for Longview Missionary Baptist, $1,200,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1604 E. Whaley St., roof repairs to gravel guard at Glazer’s Wholesale Distributors, $50,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 303 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof Papacita’s, $600,925
MN Concrete, 1009 N. Third St., driveway permit
Wildts Wiring, 602 E. Whaley St., commercial electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 817 Short Green St., residential electrical permit
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 602 Oakdale Ave., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1909 S. Green St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1215 Hillcrest Drive, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 616 Green Oak Drive, residential electrical permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 2 Alice Circle, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4010 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2415 Clayton St., residential gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 121 W. Ann Drive, residential gas permit
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 100 Kate St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,200
Cooper & Moore Inc., 1400 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,500
Aire Serv of Longview, 506 Powers Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,518
Aire Serv of Longview, 3722 Ben Hogan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,472
Hays Heating and Air, 1515 Comanche St., residential mechanical permit, $7,500
Aire Serv of Longview, 4004 Vintage Trail, residential mechanical permit, $6,275
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1901 Jane St., residential mechanical permit, $1,666
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1013 Riverwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Kingdom Plumbing, 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit
MNK Plumbing Co., 2102 Katie Lee Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4010 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1004 Douglas St., residential plumbing permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1304 America Drive, build new portable shed at house, $2,164
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1200 Enchanted Lane, tear off and reroof house, $18,101
Roofscapes Exteriors, 1031 Riverwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $28,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1205 Rex Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,333
Stonewater Roofing, 804 Irene St., tear off and reroof house, $8,404
Chris Langford Roofing, 501 Wain Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Davis Property Management, 1121 Lemmons Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,500
Leon’s Signs Inc., 3216 N. Fourth St., sign permit, $1,700
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1809 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1811 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1813 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1815 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1614 Clarendon St., residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 3535 N. Fourth St., Suite B4, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,300
Bluestream Professional Services LLC, Sixth St. and E. Whaley St., build new cell tower with 9 antennas with ancillary equipment, $20,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 1304 America Drive, development permit
Bluestream Professional Services LLC, Sixth St. and E. Whaley St., development permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2407 Clayton St., development permit
Anwar Khalifa, Windmill Lane, development permit
C&R Service and Repair, 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $16,000
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 907 Coushatta Trail, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1400 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2407 Clayton St., build 11 room house, $190,000
Leon’s Signs Inc., 1725 S. High St., sign permit, $2,200
JLB Plumbing, 1702 Riviera Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 300 Locklear Ave., water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2415 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit