Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 26 to April 1:

Permits issued

Cox Builders Inc., 804 E. Loop 281, renovations to tie two existing buildings together to create one for Longview Missionary Baptist, $1,200,000

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1604 E. Whaley St., roof repairs to gravel guard at Glazer’s Wholesale Distributors, $50,000

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 303 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof Papacita’s, $600,925

MN Concrete, 1009 N. Third St., driveway permit

Wildts Wiring, 602 E. Whaley St., commercial electrical permit

Circle S Electric, 817 Short Green St., residential electrical permit

Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 602 Oakdale Ave., residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1909 S. Green St., residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1215 Hillcrest Drive, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 616 Green Oak Drive, residential electrical permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 2 Alice Circle, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4010 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2415 Clayton St., residential gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 121 W. Ann Drive, residential gas permit

Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 100 Kate St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,200

Cooper & Moore Inc., 1400 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,500

Aire Serv of Longview, 506 Powers Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,518

Aire Serv of Longview, 3722 Ben Hogan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,472

Hays Heating and Air, 1515 Comanche St., residential mechanical permit, $7,500

Aire Serv of Longview, 4004 Vintage Trail, residential mechanical permit, $6,275

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1901 Jane St., residential mechanical permit, $1,666

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1013 Riverwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000

Kingdom Plumbing, 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit

MNK Plumbing Co., 2102 Katie Lee Lane, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4010 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1004 Douglas St., residential plumbing permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1304 America Drive, build new portable shed at house, $2,164

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1200 Enchanted Lane, tear off and reroof house, $18,101

Roofscapes Exteriors, 1031 Riverwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $28,000

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1205 Rex Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,333

Stonewater Roofing, 804 Irene St., tear off and reroof house, $8,404

Chris Langford Roofing, 501 Wain Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Davis Property Management, 1121 Lemmons Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,500

Leon’s Signs Inc., 3216 N. Fourth St., sign permit, $1,700

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1809 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1811 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1813 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1815 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1614 Clarendon St., residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 3535 N. Fourth St., Suite B4, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,300

Bluestream Professional Services LLC, Sixth St. and E. Whaley St., build new cell tower with 9 antennas with ancillary equipment, $20,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 1304 America Drive, development permit

Bluestream Professional Services LLC, Sixth St. and E. Whaley St., development permit

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2407 Clayton St., development permit

Anwar Khalifa, Windmill Lane, development permit

C&R Service and Repair, 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $16,000

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 907 Coushatta Trail, residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1400 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2407 Clayton St., build 11 room house, $190,000

Leon’s Signs Inc., 1725 S. High St., sign permit, $2,200

JLB Plumbing, 1702 Riviera Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 300 Locklear Ave., water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2415 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit