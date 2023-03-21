Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 3-10:
Permits issued
Stiles Electric, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial electric permit
Service Electric, George Richey Road, commercial electric permit
JBAC Electric, 1815 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 1130 Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1403 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 3206 Carrie Lane, new residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 3002 and 3004 Lismore Lane, new residential electric permits
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1800 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 448 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3920 Panther St., commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 2100 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Applications filed
Van Laak LLC., 1401 S. High St., commercial alterations permit, $39,000
Beer Wells Real Estate, 911 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $42,000
Cox Builders Inc., 104 Crockett St., commercial alterations permit, $5,518
Parker Building Contractors Inc., 519 W. South St., commercial alterations permit
Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial new permit, $11,500,000
Tyler Building Systems LP., 2001 W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $600,000
Owens Custom Builders LLC., 4203 Savannah Hills, development permit
Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 1408, 1410, 1411, 1413, 1428 and 1439 Monterey Drive, development permits
William R. Slack, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 106 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Turf Scapes, George Richey Road, commercial sprinkler permit
City of Longview, 1230 S. High St., commercial existing water/sewer permit