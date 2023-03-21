Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 3-10:

Permits issued

Stiles Electric, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial electric permit

Service Electric, George Richey Road, commercial electric permit

JBAC Electric, 1815 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Alliance Electrical Inc., 1130 Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1403 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 3206 Carrie Lane, new residential electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 3002 and 3004 Lismore Lane, new residential electric permits

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1800 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 448 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3920 Panther St., commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 2100 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Applications filed

Van Laak LLC., 1401 S. High St., commercial alterations permit, $39,000

Beer Wells Real Estate, 911 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $42,000

Cox Builders Inc., 104 Crockett St., commercial alterations permit, $5,518

Parker Building Contractors Inc., 519 W. South St., commercial alterations permit

Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial new permit, $11,500,000

Tyler Building Systems LP., 2001 W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $600,000

Owens Custom Builders LLC., 4203 Savannah Hills, development permit

Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 1408, 1410, 1411, 1413, 1428 and 1439 Monterey Drive, development permits

William R. Slack, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 106 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Turf Scapes, George Richey Road, commercial sprinkler permit

City of Longview, 1230 S. High St., commercial existing water/sewer permit

