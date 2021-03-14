Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 3 to 10:

Permits issued

Mejia Construction, 1302 Young St., driveway construction permit

C&J Concrete Company, 1208 Casandra Drive, driveway construction permit

C&J Concrete Company, 103 Heights Park Drive, driveway construction permit

Jarrod Buckland, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit

Miranda Electric Co., 401 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 5149 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

A-Lectric Company, 3514 Thompson Road, residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 1301 Eighth St., residential electric permit

Generator SuperCenter, 2405 Clayton St., residential electric permit

Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 2348 Armond Drive, residential electric permit

EXE Electric, 302 W. Avalon Avenue, residential electric permit

BNK Services, 2111 Winding Run Lane, residential electric permit

BNK Services, 4 Daisy Court, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 6 Baylee Drive, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 801 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1909 W. Warwick Circle, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 812 Hillcrest Drive, residential electric permit

Heritage Plumbing, 904 Sixth St., commercial gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3514 Thompson Road, residential gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2034 Centenary Circle, residential gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 1 Montclair Circle, residential gas permit

AES Mechanical Services Group, LLC., 1200 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 800 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

A.C. Contractors, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential mechanical permit

A.C. Contractors, 3800 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 406 E. Grand Avenue, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 904 Sixth St., commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 411 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 413 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1423 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1435 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit

Rebath, 608 Greenridge St., residential plumbing permit

A-1 Plumbing, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1906 Laney Drive, residential plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 604 W. South St., residential plumbing permit

Longview Roofing, LLC., 311 Biscayne Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 404 Edward St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 3211 Oakleigh St., residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 3804 Falls Creek Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 3702 Linda Kaye Drive, residential re-roof permit

Gomez Roofing, 1800 Buccaneer Drive, residential re-roof permit

Randy Langford Construction, 1710 Clearwood Drive, residential re-roof permit

ETX Home Solutions, LLC., 2703 Fleetwood Drive, residential re-roof permit

Sprinkler Express, 411 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Cox Builders, Inc., 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial alteration permit, $250,000

Fry Construction, 2901 Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $700,000

TMM Investments, LTD., 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $10,000

Transet Construction Company, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 13, commercial new construction permit, $57,720

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 14, commercial new construction permit, $57,720

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 15, commercial new construction permit, $57,720

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 16, commercial new construction permit, $57,720

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 17, commercial new construction permit, $57,720

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 18, commercial new construction permit, $445,763.33

New Vintage Custom Homes, 506 Lost Creek Circle, development permit

James A. Williams, 1703 Grand Teton Way, development permit

James A. Williams, 1705 Grand Teton Way, development permit

James A. Williams, 1707 Grand Teton Way, development permit

James A. Williams, 1701 Grand Teton Way, development permit

Aquatic Art Pools, 1400 Le Duke Boulevard, development permit

Henson Builders, 415 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit

Preferred Pools, Inc., 1007 Coleman Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, development permit

Texwin Carports, 4304 Dortch Drive, development permit

Texwin Carports, 1101 Rosedale Drive, development permit

Juan Reyes Gomez, 126 E. Highland Avenue, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 408 Claire Lane, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1148 Mission Creek, development permit

Proficient Concrete, LLC., 1109 E. Birdsong St., driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete, LLC., 1111 E. Birdsong St., driveway construction permit

Proficient Concrete, LLC., 300 Locklear Avenue, driveway construction permit

Alliance Electrical, Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Haws Plumbing Co., 1219 Marigold Lane, residential gas permit

Taylor Mechanical, 320 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Veteran Pride A/C and Heat, LLC., 1226 Annette Drive, residential mechanical permit

Super Plumbers, 1705 Melissa St., residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 257 Don Koble Lane, residential plumbing permit

Bradon Aram, Yarborough at Harley Ridge off Tenneryville Road, presubmission proposal

Kenneth Orr Construction, 1406 Silver Falls Road, residential single-family addition permit

Deboard Homes & Remodeling, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential single-family alteration permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential single-family new construction permit

James A. Williams, 1701 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit

James A. Williams, 1703 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit, $125,000

James A. Williams, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit

James A. Williams, 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit, $125,000

Henson Builders, 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential single-family new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, residential single-family new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, residential single-family new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 408 Claire Lane, residential single-family new construction permit, $147,412

Conaway & Sons, 1148 Mission Creek, residential single-family new construction permit, $124,750

Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 500 Eugene St., residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1001 N. High St., residential re-roof permit

Aquatic Art Pools, 1400 Le Duke Boulevard, residential swimming pool construction permit

Preferred Pools, Inc., 1007 Coleman Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Sign Guy, 300 N. Spur 63 Suite 304, sign permit, $2,800

Grand Landscapes, LLC., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit

TMM, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

C&D Mechanical, LLC., 330 N. Spur 63, commercial new water/sewer permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1701 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1703 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 408 Claire Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1148 Mission Creek, residential new water/sewer permit

