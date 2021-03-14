Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 3 to 10:
Permits issued
Mejia Construction, 1302 Young St., driveway construction permit
C&J Concrete Company, 1208 Casandra Drive, driveway construction permit
C&J Concrete Company, 103 Heights Park Drive, driveway construction permit
Jarrod Buckland, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit
Miranda Electric Co., 401 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 5149 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
A-Lectric Company, 3514 Thompson Road, residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 1301 Eighth St., residential electric permit
Generator SuperCenter, 2405 Clayton St., residential electric permit
Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 2348 Armond Drive, residential electric permit
EXE Electric, 302 W. Avalon Avenue, residential electric permit
BNK Services, 2111 Winding Run Lane, residential electric permit
BNK Services, 4 Daisy Court, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 6 Baylee Drive, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 801 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1909 W. Warwick Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 812 Hillcrest Drive, residential electric permit
Heritage Plumbing, 904 Sixth St., commercial gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3514 Thompson Road, residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2034 Centenary Circle, residential gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 1 Montclair Circle, residential gas permit
AES Mechanical Services Group, LLC., 1200 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 800 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
A.C. Contractors, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential mechanical permit
A.C. Contractors, 3800 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 406 E. Grand Avenue, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 904 Sixth St., commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 411 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 413 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1423 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1435 Santa Cruz Drive, residential plumbing permit
Rebath, 608 Greenridge St., residential plumbing permit
A-1 Plumbing, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1906 Laney Drive, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 604 W. South St., residential plumbing permit
Longview Roofing, LLC., 311 Biscayne Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 404 Edward St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 3211 Oakleigh St., residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 3804 Falls Creek Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 3702 Linda Kaye Drive, residential re-roof permit
Gomez Roofing, 1800 Buccaneer Drive, residential re-roof permit
Randy Langford Construction, 1710 Clearwood Drive, residential re-roof permit
ETX Home Solutions, LLC., 2703 Fleetwood Drive, residential re-roof permit
Sprinkler Express, 411 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Cox Builders, Inc., 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial alteration permit, $250,000
Fry Construction, 2901 Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $700,000
TMM Investments, LTD., 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $10,000
Transet Construction Company, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 13, commercial new construction permit, $57,720
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 14, commercial new construction permit, $57,720
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 15, commercial new construction permit, $57,720
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 16, commercial new construction permit, $57,720
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 17, commercial new construction permit, $57,720
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldg. 18, commercial new construction permit, $445,763.33
New Vintage Custom Homes, 506 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
James A. Williams, 1703 Grand Teton Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1705 Grand Teton Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1707 Grand Teton Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1701 Grand Teton Way, development permit
Aquatic Art Pools, 1400 Le Duke Boulevard, development permit
Henson Builders, 415 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Preferred Pools, Inc., 1007 Coleman Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, development permit
Texwin Carports, 4304 Dortch Drive, development permit
Texwin Carports, 1101 Rosedale Drive, development permit
Juan Reyes Gomez, 126 E. Highland Avenue, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 408 Claire Lane, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1148 Mission Creek, development permit
Proficient Concrete, LLC., 1109 E. Birdsong St., driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete, LLC., 1111 E. Birdsong St., driveway construction permit
Proficient Concrete, LLC., 300 Locklear Avenue, driveway construction permit
Alliance Electrical, Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Haws Plumbing Co., 1219 Marigold Lane, residential gas permit
Taylor Mechanical, 320 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat, LLC., 1226 Annette Drive, residential mechanical permit
Super Plumbers, 1705 Melissa St., residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 257 Don Koble Lane, residential plumbing permit
Bradon Aram, Yarborough at Harley Ridge off Tenneryville Road, presubmission proposal
Kenneth Orr Construction, 1406 Silver Falls Road, residential single-family addition permit
Deboard Homes & Remodeling, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential single-family alteration permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential single-family new construction permit
James A. Williams, 1701 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit
James A. Williams, 1703 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit, $125,000
James A. Williams, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit
James A. Williams, 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential single-family new construction permit, $125,000
Henson Builders, 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, residential single-family new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, residential single-family new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 408 Claire Lane, residential single-family new construction permit, $147,412
Conaway & Sons, 1148 Mission Creek, residential single-family new construction permit, $124,750
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 500 Eugene St., residential re-roof permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1001 N. High St., residential re-roof permit
Aquatic Art Pools, 1400 Le Duke Boulevard, residential swimming pool construction permit
Preferred Pools, Inc., 1007 Coleman Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Sign Guy, 300 N. Spur 63 Suite 304, sign permit, $2,800
Grand Landscapes, LLC., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit
TMM, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit
C&D Mechanical, LLC., 330 N. Spur 63, commercial new water/sewer permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1701 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1703 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 408 Claire Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1148 Mission Creek, residential new water/sewer permit