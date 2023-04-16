Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 31-April 7:

Permits issued

Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $13,178.89

Hopkins Custom Roofing, 615 Clinic Drive, commercial alterations permit, $93,000

Hodge Roofing, 3700 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $15,480

B&A Electric, 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 202, commercial electric permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

All Electric, 2417 S. Eastman Road Suite B, commercial electric permit

Bedair Electric, 807 Baylor Drive, commercial electric permit

C R Electric, 3300 Crossroads Drive, new residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1101 Insignia Way, new residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1004 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential electric permit

Ally Heating & Air Conditioning LLC., 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial mechanical permit

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 211 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 308 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1301 Ray St., commercial plumbing permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $15,100

Western States Fire Protection, 2430 S. High St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $11,450

Muniz Contractor, 1409 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $8,500

John Ferrell Construction, 1426 McCann Road A-B, commercial alterations permit, $1,200

Arman Solutions LLC., 1519 Mahlow Drive, development permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1300 Spring Hill Road, commercial existing water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2001 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit

