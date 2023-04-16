Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 31-April 7:
Permits issued
Rudd Fire Protection Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $13,178.89
Hopkins Custom Roofing, 615 Clinic Drive, commercial alterations permit, $93,000
Hodge Roofing, 3700 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $15,480
B&A Electric, 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 202, commercial electric permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 3323 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
All Electric, 2417 S. Eastman Road Suite B, commercial electric permit
Bedair Electric, 807 Baylor Drive, commercial electric permit
C R Electric, 3300 Crossroads Drive, new residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1101 Insignia Way, new residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1004 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential electric permit
Ally Heating & Air Conditioning LLC., 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial mechanical permit
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 211 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 308 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1301 Ray St., commercial plumbing permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $15,100
Western States Fire Protection, 2430 S. High St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $11,450
Muniz Contractor, 1409 Pine Tree Road, commercial alterations permit, $8,500
John Ferrell Construction, 1426 McCann Road A-B, commercial alterations permit, $1,200
Arman Solutions LLC., 1519 Mahlow Drive, development permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1300 Spring Hill Road, commercial existing water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2001 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit