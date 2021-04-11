Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 31 to April 7:

Permits issued

Flood Out Restoration, 315 Eden Drive, commercial alteration permit, $36,000

Quality Concrete Construction, FM 1845 and H.G. Mosley, driveway construction permit

C&J Concrete Company, 415 Caprock Drive, driveway construction permit

Martinez Concrete Construction, 3205 Teer Lane, driveway construction permit

Stiles Electric, 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Ballard East Texas Electrical Service, 1109 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Wiley Electric LLC., 1601 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 403 W. Hope Drive, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 3330 Celebration Way, residential electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 2403 Pine Tree Road Lot 310, residential electric permit

G D Sanders Electric, 1507 Noble Drive, residential electric permit

Goettle Plumbing, 2304 Gilmer Road, commercial gas permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1117 Insignia Way, residential gas permit

AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 1205 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Circle J Heating & Air Conditioning, 2000 Toler Road, commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Climate Control, 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2405 Northridge Drive, residential mechanical permit

4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit

Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 309 Magnolia Lane, medical gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 1314 Young St., residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1117 Insignia Way, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 710 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential plumbing permit

RG Roofing, 612 Brynmawr Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 924 Abe St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1809 Melissa St., residential re-roof permit

Chris Langford Roofing, 2301 Buccaneer Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 1108 Regal Oak Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 210 Syble Lane, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 1121 Rolling Hills Drive, residential re-roof permit

Flores Construction, 206 Bramlette Lane, residential re-roof permit

Longview Roofing LLC., 704 Spring St., residential re-roof permit

Randy Langford Construction, 213 Hampton Court, residential re-roof permit

Sanchez Roofing, 107 E. Dancer St., residential re-roof permit

Randy Langford Construction, 2602 McCann Road, residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1703 Greenleaf St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 912 Doyle St., residential re-roof permit

Noble Roofing, 910 Glencrest Lane, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1411 Miami Drive, residential re-roof permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 2400 Mohawk St., residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Texas Fire Alarm, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,926

Aglyn Number Four LLC., 410 N. Third St., commercial demolition permit

Tuff Shed, Inc., 3641 Andrea St., development permit

Caribbean Pools, 1011 Riverwood Drive, development permit

Blue Canyon Pools, 2505 Northview Drive, development permit

Kranz Construction LLC., 19 Cedar Hill Road, development permit

Tuff Shed, Inc., 5 Bancroft Circle, development permit

RBR Interests, LLC., 504 Lost Creek Circle, development permit

SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 404 Ithaca Drive, development permit

C&J Concrete Company, 409 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

C&J Concrete Company, 410 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

C&J Concrete Company, 412 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

C&J Concrete Company, 414 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

Feliciano J Concrete, 104 Hudson Avenue, driveway construction permit

Feliciano J Concrete, 102 Hudson Avenue, driveway construction permit

Feliciano J Concrete, 100 Hudson Avenue, driveway construction permit

Hunters Electric LLC., 103 Ruthlynn Drive, commercial electric permit

Imperial Electric, 3106 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

JEV Electric, 1900 Mary Jane Drive, residential electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 3501 Gene Drive, residential gas permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2401 Northview Drive, residential gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 125 Conway St., residential gas permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 135 Myrle Avenue, residential gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential mechanical permit

Hays Heating and Air, 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential mechanical permit

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 203 E. Fairlane Drive, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 3737 Teri Lynn Drive, residential plumbing permit

Diversified Plumbing, 3208 Crenshaw St., residential plumbing permit

SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 404 Ithaca Drive, residential single-family addition permit

Equisolar Inc., 811 Dalston Avenue, residential single-family alteration permit

Kranz Construction LLC., 19 Cedar Hill Road, residential single-family alteration permit

RBR Interests LLC., 504 Lost Creek Circle, residential single-family new construction permit, $475,000

Blue Canyon Pools, 2505 Northview Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Caribbean Pools, 1011 Riverwood Drive, residential swimming pool construction

Texas Signs Inc., 1021 McCann Road, sign permit, $800

Texas Signs Inc., 1614 Judson Road, sign permit, $500

Leon’s Signs Inc., 2026 E. Cotton St., sign permit, $1,000

Ivy Plumbing Company LLC., 306 E. Tyler St., commercial existing water/sewer permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 119 E. Young St., residential existing water/sewer permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 504 Lost Creek Circle, residential new water/sewer permit

