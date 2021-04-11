Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 31 to April 7:
Permits issued
Flood Out Restoration, 315 Eden Drive, commercial alteration permit, $36,000
Quality Concrete Construction, FM 1845 and H.G. Mosley, driveway construction permit
C&J Concrete Company, 415 Caprock Drive, driveway construction permit
Martinez Concrete Construction, 3205 Teer Lane, driveway construction permit
Stiles Electric, 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Ballard East Texas Electrical Service, 1109 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Wiley Electric LLC., 1601 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 403 W. Hope Drive, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 3330 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 2403 Pine Tree Road Lot 310, residential electric permit
G D Sanders Electric, 1507 Noble Drive, residential electric permit
Goettle Plumbing, 2304 Gilmer Road, commercial gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1117 Insignia Way, residential gas permit
AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 1205 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Circle J Heating & Air Conditioning, 2000 Toler Road, commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Climate Control, 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2405 Northridge Drive, residential mechanical permit
4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit
Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 309 Magnolia Lane, medical gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 1314 Young St., residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1117 Insignia Way, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 710 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential plumbing permit
RG Roofing, 612 Brynmawr Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 924 Abe St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1809 Melissa St., residential re-roof permit
Chris Langford Roofing, 2301 Buccaneer Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 1108 Regal Oak Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 210 Syble Lane, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 1121 Rolling Hills Drive, residential re-roof permit
Flores Construction, 206 Bramlette Lane, residential re-roof permit
Longview Roofing LLC., 704 Spring St., residential re-roof permit
Randy Langford Construction, 213 Hampton Court, residential re-roof permit
Sanchez Roofing, 107 E. Dancer St., residential re-roof permit
Randy Langford Construction, 2602 McCann Road, residential re-roof permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1703 Greenleaf St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 912 Doyle St., residential re-roof permit
Noble Roofing, 910 Glencrest Lane, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1411 Miami Drive, residential re-roof permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 2400 Mohawk St., residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Texas Fire Alarm, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,926
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 410 N. Third St., commercial demolition permit
Tuff Shed, Inc., 3641 Andrea St., development permit
Caribbean Pools, 1011 Riverwood Drive, development permit
Blue Canyon Pools, 2505 Northview Drive, development permit
Kranz Construction LLC., 19 Cedar Hill Road, development permit
Tuff Shed, Inc., 5 Bancroft Circle, development permit
RBR Interests, LLC., 504 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 404 Ithaca Drive, development permit
C&J Concrete Company, 409 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
C&J Concrete Company, 410 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
C&J Concrete Company, 412 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
C&J Concrete Company, 414 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
Feliciano J Concrete, 104 Hudson Avenue, driveway construction permit
Feliciano J Concrete, 102 Hudson Avenue, driveway construction permit
Feliciano J Concrete, 100 Hudson Avenue, driveway construction permit
Hunters Electric LLC., 103 Ruthlynn Drive, commercial electric permit
Imperial Electric, 3106 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
JEV Electric, 1900 Mary Jane Drive, residential electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 3501 Gene Drive, residential gas permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2401 Northview Drive, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 125 Conway St., residential gas permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 135 Myrle Avenue, residential gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential mechanical permit
Hays Heating and Air, 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential mechanical permit
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 203 E. Fairlane Drive, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 3737 Teri Lynn Drive, residential plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 3208 Crenshaw St., residential plumbing permit
SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 404 Ithaca Drive, residential single-family addition permit
Equisolar Inc., 811 Dalston Avenue, residential single-family alteration permit
Kranz Construction LLC., 19 Cedar Hill Road, residential single-family alteration permit
RBR Interests LLC., 504 Lost Creek Circle, residential single-family new construction permit, $475,000
Blue Canyon Pools, 2505 Northview Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Caribbean Pools, 1011 Riverwood Drive, residential swimming pool construction
Texas Signs Inc., 1021 McCann Road, sign permit, $800
Texas Signs Inc., 1614 Judson Road, sign permit, $500
Leon’s Signs Inc., 2026 E. Cotton St., sign permit, $1,000
Ivy Plumbing Company LLC., 306 E. Tyler St., commercial existing water/sewer permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 119 E. Young St., residential existing water/sewer permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 504 Lost Creek Circle, residential new water/sewer permit