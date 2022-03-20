Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 4-11
Permits issued
B&A Electric, 401 N. High St., commercial electric permit
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1127 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2161 and 2163 Page Creek TR., new residential electric permits
Chance Electric, 1325 and 1326 Frankie Lane, new residential electric permits
TDP Electric, 103 Lakeway Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1131 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1000 Rayna Drive, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 303 Alta St., new residential electric permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial plumbing permit
RGB Plumbing, 326 N. Spur 63 Unit C, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 205 and 209 Serenada TR., new residential plumbing permits
Reich Builders, 3906 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit
Conaway & Sons, 309 Serenada, residential new permit
Conaway & Sons, 100, 102 and 118 Mia Lane, residential new permits
Applications filed
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 99 Dellbrook Drive, commercial addition permit, $8,000
Nantze Electric Company Inc., 1701 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,200
American Fire Systems Inc., 1125 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $750,000
Matthew Carubia, 2531 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $5,023,956
Martz Construction, 53 FRJ Drive, commercial alteration permit, $42,000
BuildPro ATX, 1013 Wal St. Suite 105, commercial demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 307 and 309 Serenada TR., development permits
Conaway & Sons, 100, 102 and 118 Mia Lane, development permits
Hunters Electric LLC., 609 Caddo St., commercial electric permit
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1601 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Springhill Plumbing, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 470, commercial plumbing permit
S. Palmeros Plumbing, 1305 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Conaway & Sons, 307 Serenada TR., residential new permit