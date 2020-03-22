Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 12 to 18:
Permits issued
Diamondback Fire Protection LLC, 1402 McCann Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit
John Oglesbee, 108 E. Tyler St., remodel existing restaurant to ice cream parlor, $11,182
MKO Custom Builders LLC, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 1213 Pine St., development permit
Cox Builders Inc., 804 E. Loop 281, development permit
Greco Structures LLC, 2400 MacArthur St., driveway permit
Felipe Cerda Concrete, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1224 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1222 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1225 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1223 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1221 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1219 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
Sabas Concrete Driveway, 402 W. Marshall Ave., driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1815 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1813 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1811 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1809 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Cantero Concrete, 816 Walnut St., driveway permit
Can Do Electric, 1300 Sixth St., commercial electrical permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 804 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Ev Fleming Enterprises LLC, Spring Hill Road and Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 5601 Palladio Lane, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 1324 Lake Drive, residential electrical permit
Red Beard Electric, 4008 Winding Way, residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 1204 Nancy Circle, residential electrical permit
Cornerstone Electric LLC, 1910 Jane St., Lot 300, residential electrical permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 1202 Mockingbird Lane, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1 Oak Forest Drive, residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1131 Pine Bluff Road, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2411 Clayton St., residential gas permit
Aire Serv of Longview, 3505 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $9,250
JD’s AC LLC, 203 Hailey Drive, residential mechanical permit, $9,100
East Texas Refrigeration, 817 Short Green St., residential mechanical permit, $3,500
Springhill Plumbing, 2301 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit
Hennen Plumbing, 1400 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 201 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 410 Cherokee St., commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1106 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1101 Turner Drive, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2411 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit
Mayorga Plumbing Inc., 305 E. Fleming St., residential plumbing permit
Precision Pools Inc., 2405 Maggie Lane, install pool at house, $50,000
AVCO Roofing, 1106 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $10,758
AVCO Roofing, 1713 Valley Brook Lane, tear off and reroof house, $10,735
Randy Langford Construction, 602 Rockwall Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,400
AVCO Roofing, 3704 Rouncival Drive, tear off and reroof house, $3,049
AVCO Roofing, 710 Arkansas St., tear off and reroof house, $11,777
Red Rocks Roofing, 2204 Kentucky Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000
MKO Custom Builders LLC, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, build 15 room house, $550,000
Sprinkler Express, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Amchel Communications Inc., 2910-A Tuttle Blvd., upgrades to existing Verizon cell tower, $15,000
Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, build new bus barn
Joey Westbrook, 300 W. Cotton St., commercial new construction permit
Strong Construction, 256 Don Koble Lane, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 2405 Maggie Lane, development permit
Cobb Electric, 103 Lake Lamond Road, commercial electrical permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2201 Airline Road, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential plumbing permit
Strong Construction, 256 Don Koble Lane, build 24-foot by 30-foot storage shed on slab foundation to rear of house, $15,400
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 3420 Morrison St., repair foundation at house, $31,000
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 1213 Pine St., build 9 room house, $95,000
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2411 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit