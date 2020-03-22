Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 12 to 18:

Permits issued

Diamondback Fire Protection LLC, 1402 McCann Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit

John Oglesbee, 108 E. Tyler St., remodel existing restaurant to ice cream parlor, $11,182

MKO Custom Builders LLC, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 1213 Pine St., development permit

Cox Builders Inc., 804 E. Loop 281, development permit

Greco Structures LLC, 2400 MacArthur St., driveway permit

Felipe Cerda Concrete, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1224 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1222 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1225 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1223 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1221 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1219 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

Sabas Concrete Driveway, 402 W. Marshall Ave., driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1815 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1813 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1811 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1809 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Cantero Concrete, 816 Walnut St., driveway permit

Can Do Electric, 1300 Sixth St., commercial electrical permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 804 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Ev Fleming Enterprises LLC, Spring Hill Road and Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 5601 Palladio Lane, residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 1324 Lake Drive, residential electrical permit

Red Beard Electric, 4008 Winding Way, residential electrical permit

Collie Enterprise, 3704 Champions Ridge Lane, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 1204 Nancy Circle, residential electrical permit

Cornerstone Electric LLC, 1910 Jane St., Lot 300, residential electrical permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 1202 Mockingbird Lane, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1 Oak Forest Drive, residential gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1131 Pine Bluff Road, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2411 Clayton St., residential gas permit

Aire Serv of Longview, 3505 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $9,250

JD’s AC LLC, 203 Hailey Drive, residential mechanical permit, $9,100

East Texas Refrigeration, 817 Short Green St., residential mechanical permit, $3,500

Springhill Plumbing, 2301 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit

Hennen Plumbing, 1400 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 201 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 410 Cherokee St., commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1106 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1101 Turner Drive, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2411 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit

Mayorga Plumbing Inc., 305 E. Fleming St., residential plumbing permit

Precision Pools Inc., 2405 Maggie Lane, install pool at house, $50,000

AVCO Roofing, 1106 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $10,758

AVCO Roofing, 1713 Valley Brook Lane, tear off and reroof house, $10,735

Randy Langford Construction, 602 Rockwall Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,400

AVCO Roofing, 3704 Rouncival Drive, tear off and reroof house, $3,049

AVCO Roofing, 710 Arkansas St., tear off and reroof house, $11,777

Red Rocks Roofing, 2204 Kentucky Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000

MKO Custom Builders LLC, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, build 15 room house, $550,000

Sprinkler Express, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Amchel Communications Inc., 2910-A Tuttle Blvd., upgrades to existing Verizon cell tower, $15,000

Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, build new bus barn

Joey Westbrook, 300 W. Cotton St., commercial new construction permit

Strong Construction, 256 Don Koble Lane, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 2405 Maggie Lane, development permit

Cobb Electric, 103 Lake Lamond Road, commercial electrical permit

U Graves Plumbing, 2201 Airline Road, residential plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential plumbing permit

Strong Construction, 256 Don Koble Lane, build 24-foot by 30-foot storage shed on slab foundation to rear of house, $15,400

Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 3420 Morrison St., repair foundation at house, $31,000

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 1213 Pine St., build 9 room house, $95,000

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2411 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit