Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 5 to 11:
Permits issued
RLM Enterprises Inc., 1405 Judson Road, build new orthodontics office for Mack and Hansen, $1,200,00
Miguel’s Concrete, 3802 Suren Way, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, driveway permit
Salvador Concrete, 309 Erskine, driveway permit
Star Concrete Construction, 201 Fountainbleau Ave., driveway permit
Miranda Electric Co., 305 Fifth St., commercial electrical permit
Gill Electric, 627 Fisher Road, commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 2407 East St., commercial electrical permit
Gill Electric, 701 Fisher Road, commercial electrical permit
Liberty Electric, George Richey Road and Greystone Road, commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 620 Harris Drive, commercial electrical permit
Box Systems Electrical, 1400 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 813 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 7, commercial electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 1405 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 606 Magrill St., commercial electrical permit
Zamora 7 Electric LLC, 305 E. Fleming St., residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 309 Erskine Drive, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 2401 Tennessee St., residential electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 4415 Brent Road, residential electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 1615 Clarendon St., residential electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 917 Regency Drive, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 207 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 309 Alta St., residential electrical permit
Rudd Contrating Co., 2505 Judson Road, Suite A, commercial gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 2610 Park Place, residential gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 116 Sidney St., residential gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 205 Bramlette Lane, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
Temp Span Heat/Air, 2904 Tuttle Blvd., commercial mechanical permit, $2,800
East Texas Refrigeration, 301 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
J.D.’s AC LLC, 1300 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit, $5,550
Hays Heating and Air, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential mechanical permit, $6,350
Hays Heating and Air, 309 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $6,350
A.C. Contractors, 213 Woodcreek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,200
East Texas Refrigeration, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
J.D.’s AC LLC, 3420 Morrison St., residential mechanical permit, $4,500
A&R Service, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,400
Bixby Air & Heat, 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 701 Fisher Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 6217 Fisher Road, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 206 N. Center St., commercial plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1516 Noble Drive, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1000 S. Green St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
Tommy L. Martin, 221 Kimberly Lane, replace facia boards and remove rain gutter at duplex, $2,000
Roof Care, 2108 Lee St., tear off and reroof duplex, $10,865
Randy Langford Construction, 1904 Lakeshore Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Randy Langford Construction, 2507 E. Cotton St., tear off and reroof house, $7,200
AVCO Roofing, 1303 Jonquil Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,089
El Paso Roofing, 210 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465
El Paso Roofing, 212 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465
El Paso Roofing, 208 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465
El Paso Roofing, 202 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465
Steve Pirtle Construction, 1706 Sha Court, replace 11 windows, $6,000
Red Rocks Roofing, 1003 Delwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,617
Roofmasters LLC, 1607 Greenleaf St., tear off and reroof house, $13,000
Roofmasters LLC, 102 Pine Crest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Roofmasters LLC, 1103 Fourteenth St., tear off and reroof house, $4,500
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 204 W. Fairlane Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,200
Roof Care, 1103 Regal Oak Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,837
Sprinkler Express, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3002 Marlboro St., residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex
ETR Services, 100 Coolant Lane, install paint booth in on site metal building
Montoya Contractors, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 103, repair fire wall at First Class Glass, $4,000
Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, install fencing around St. Matthews Columbarium, $68,820
Kingdom Plumbing General Contractor, 5020 W. Loop 281, development permit
Marco Homes LLC, 2516 Maggie Lane, development permit
4T Enterprises, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
CD Storage, 1412 Brassie Way, development permit
CD Storage, 2700 Clinton St., development permit
Cantero Concrete, 1206 Bertha Ave., driveway permit
CD Storage, 2700 Clinton St., build storage building at rear left of house, $2,200
CD Storage, 1412 Brassie Way, build storage shed at left side of house, $3,000
Marco Homes LLC, 2516 Maggie Lane, build 11 room house, $177,410
4T Enterprises, build 14 room house, $230,000
Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 431 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $7,300
Josh Toby, 210 E. Methvin St., sign permit, $550
Barnett Signs Inc., 2121 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,500
Barnett Signs Inc., 803 N. Access Road, sign permit, $1,200
Sprinkler Express, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 900 Second St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 125 Harlem Ave. water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 2109 Victory St., water/sewer new residential permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3908 Gable Crest, water/sewer new residential permit