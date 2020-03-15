Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 5 to 11:

Permits issued

RLM Enterprises Inc., 1405 Judson Road, build new orthodontics office for Mack and Hansen, $1,200,00

Miguel’s Concrete, 3802 Suren Way, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1210 Swinging Bridge Road, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1304 Swinging Bridge Road, driveway permit

Salvador Concrete, 309 Erskine, driveway permit

Star Concrete Construction, 201 Fountainbleau Ave., driveway permit

Miranda Electric Co., 305 Fifth St., commercial electrical permit

Gill Electric, 627 Fisher Road, commercial electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 2407 East St., commercial electrical permit

Gill Electric, 701 Fisher Road, commercial electrical permit

Liberty Electric, George Richey Road and Greystone Road, commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 620 Harris Drive, commercial electrical permit

Box Systems Electrical, 1400 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 813 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

Mike Watts Electric, 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 7, commercial electrical permit

Mike Watts Electric, 1405 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 606 Magrill St., commercial electrical permit

Zamora 7 Electric LLC, 305 E. Fleming St., residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 309 Erskine Drive, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 2401 Tennessee St., residential electrical permit

Boyce Electric, 4415 Brent Road, residential electrical permit

Boyce Electric, 1615 Clarendon St., residential electrical permit

Elite Electric Service, 917 Regency Drive, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 207 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit

Eagle Electric, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential electrical permit

Eagle Electric, 309 Alta St., residential electrical permit

Rudd Contrating Co., 2505 Judson Road, Suite A, commercial gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 2610 Park Place, residential gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 116 Sidney St., residential gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 205 Bramlette Lane, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

Temp Span Heat/Air, 2904 Tuttle Blvd., commercial mechanical permit, $2,800

East Texas Refrigeration, 301 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

J.D.’s AC LLC, 1300 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit, $5,550

Hays Heating and Air, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential mechanical permit, $6,350

Hays Heating and Air, 309 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $6,350

A.C. Contractors, 213 Woodcreek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,200

East Texas Refrigeration, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000

J.D.’s AC LLC, 3420 Morrison St., residential mechanical permit, $4,500

A&R Service, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,400

Bixby Air & Heat, 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,000

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 701 Fisher Road, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 6217 Fisher Road, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 206 N. Center St., commercial plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1516 Noble Drive, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1000 S. Green St., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

Tommy L. Martin, 221 Kimberly Lane, replace facia boards and remove rain gutter at duplex, $2,000

Roof Care, 2108 Lee St., tear off and reroof duplex, $10,865

Randy Langford Construction, 1904 Lakeshore Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Randy Langford Construction, 2507 E. Cotton St., tear off and reroof house, $7,200

AVCO Roofing, 1303 Jonquil Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,089

El Paso Roofing, 210 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465

El Paso Roofing, 212 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465

El Paso Roofing, 208 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465

El Paso Roofing, 202 Kimberly Lane, tear off and reroof house, $5,465

Steve Pirtle Construction, 1706 Sha Court, replace 11 windows, $6,000

Red Rocks Roofing, 1003 Delwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,617

Roofmasters LLC, 1607 Greenleaf St., tear off and reroof house, $13,000

Roofmasters LLC, 102 Pine Crest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Roofmasters LLC, 1103 Fourteenth St., tear off and reroof house, $4,500

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 204 W. Fairlane Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,200

Roof Care, 1103 Regal Oak Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,837

Sprinkler Express, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3002 Marlboro St., residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

Shipman Fire Protection, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, commercial fire sprinkler permit at Parkside apartment complex

ETR Services, 100 Coolant Lane, install paint booth in on site metal building

Montoya Contractors, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 103, repair fire wall at First Class Glass, $4,000

Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, install fencing around St. Matthews Columbarium, $68,820

Kingdom Plumbing General Contractor, 5020 W. Loop 281, development permit

Marco Homes LLC, 2516 Maggie Lane, development permit

4T Enterprises, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

CD Storage, 1412 Brassie Way, development permit

CD Storage, 2700 Clinton St., development permit

Cantero Concrete, 1206 Bertha Ave., driveway permit

CD Storage, 2700 Clinton St., build storage building at rear left of house, $2,200

CD Storage, 1412 Brassie Way, build storage shed at left side of house, $3,000

Marco Homes LLC, 2516 Maggie Lane, build 11 room house, $177,410

4T Enterprises, build 14 room house, $230,000

Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 431 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $7,300

Josh Toby, 210 E. Methvin St., sign permit, $550

Barnett Signs Inc., 2121 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,500

Barnett Signs Inc., 803 N. Access Road, sign permit, $1,200

Barnett Signs Inc., 803 N. Access Road, sign permit, $1,200

Sprinkler Express, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 900 Second St., water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 125 Harlem Ave. water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 2109 Victory St., water/sewer new residential permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3908 Gable Crest, water/sewer new residential permit