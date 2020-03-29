Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from March 19 to 25:
Permits issued
Stonewater Roofing, 1309 Alpine Road, tear off and reroof commercial building, $67,752
Soria’s Construction, 1105 Foster Drive, tear off and reroof New Zion Baptist Church, $22,000
Ed’s Concrete Construction, 4515 Sunnyside St., driveway permit
Antonio’s Concrete Co., 128 Brookway Lane, driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 715 Owings Ave., driveway permit
Electra Plus, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 450, commercial electrical permit
Jack Spring Electrical Contractors, 410 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 108 E. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit
Official Electrical LLC, 3302 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit
Red Beard Electric, 215 Harvard St., residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 1515 Comanche St., residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 111 Briarmeadow Drive, residential electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 106 Reel Road, residential electrical permit
Official Electrical LLC, 106 Wingate Lane, residential electrical permit
Official Electrical LLC, 4302 Hiltzman St., residential electrical permit
Sunpro Solar, 116 Hudson Ave., residential electrical permit
Sunpro Solar, 805 Duncan St., residential electrical permit
Arrow Plumbing, 606 Magrill St., commercial gas permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 533 Palms Lane, residential gas permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2500 Windmill Lane, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Garrett Plumbing, 2103 Sophia Lane, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, residential gas permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1205 Jordan St., residential gas permit
Goode Brothers A/C & Heating, 452 Forest Square, commercial mechanical permit, $2,500
Air Cybernetics, 2430 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $20,000
Air Cybernetics, 2100 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $120,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $260,000
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC, 1801 Smallwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $200
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1207 Jasmine Lane, residential mechanical permit, $13,610
Hays Heating and Air, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, residential mechanical permit, $7,400
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2201 S. Green St., residential mechanical permit, $1,435
Acme Air Conditioning, 604 Terrace Drive, residential mechanical permit, $14,500
Climate Controls, 607 Edwards St., residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 3107 Lismore Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,870
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2501 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 1405 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 533 Palms Lane, residential plumbing permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2500 Windmill Lane, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
JLB Plumbing, 308 Reel Road, Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
JLB Plumbing, 308 Reel Road, Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 2103 Sophia Lane, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 2024 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1218 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 3811 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 9 Rambling Road, residential plumbing permit
Noble Roofing, 1305 Jonquil Drive, repair house due to fallen tree, $20,000
Roof Care, 104 Bobby St., tear off and reroof house, $6,834
Stonewater Roofing, 1306 Cornell St., tear off and reroof house, $37,085
Deboard Homes & Remodeling Specialists, 111 Briarmeadow Drive, $12,500
Clint Tuel Roofing, 405 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,466
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1107 Delwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,325
Sunpro Solar, 116 Hudson Ave., install roof mounted solar panels on house, $24,291
Cover 3 Roofing, 1204 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $11,103
Thompson Builders LLC, 1702 Riviera Drive, build 12 room house, $260,000
Shaw Construction, 2105 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., build 11 room house, $159,000
Applications filed
Colonial Homes Construction Group LLC, 210 E. Methvin St., replaced 14 upstairs original windows in commercial building, $22,000
H5 General Contractors, 515 N. Court St., interior remodel of existing commercial building for use of day care facility, $105,000
Ben Salter Construction, 3338 Celebration Way, development permit
Shaw Construction, 2105 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., development permit
East Texas Carports, 1217 Le Duke Blvd., development permit
Thompson Builders LLC, 1702 Riviera Drive, development permit
Thompson Builders LLC, 1702 Riviera Drive, development permit
Surman Construction Co. Inc., 804 E. Loop 281, driveway permit
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1901 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $4,500
Pither Plumbing, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 3807 Falls Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 315 Wain Drive, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 9 Rambling Road, residential plumbing
Richard Parker Plumbing, 604 Terrace Drive, residential plumbing
East Texas Carports, 1217 Le Duke Blvd., build new 320-square-foot carport to left rear of house, $2,156
Sunpro Solar, 805 Duncan St., install solar panels on house, $49,990
Window World of NE Texas, 515 N. Court St., replace 26 windows, $13,959
Ben Salter Construction, 3338 Celebration Way, build 11 room house, $245,000
Reich Builders Ltd., 3925 Gable Crest Lane, build 2,150-square-foot house, $215,000
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 210 E. Methvin St., water/sewer existing commercial permit
Springhill Plumbing, 3338 Celebration Way, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit