Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 5-12:
Permits issued
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 1401 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Walmart, 515 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
NTP Plumbing & Utilities Contractors, 1101 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul's Plumbing, 100 S. Access Road, commercial plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 1401 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 105 Pine Crest Drive, new residential plumbing permit
RGB Plumbing, 4007 Alberta, new residential plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 5718, 5720 and 5722 Yarborough Road, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
F&H Builders, 602 Timberline Drive A and B, development permit
Chris Hall Custom Homes LLC., 1501 San Augustine Lane, development permit
Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electric permit
B&A Electric, 436 N. Center St., commercial electric permit