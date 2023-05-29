Roof Repair

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 5-12:

Permits issued

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 1401 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Walmart, 515 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

NTP Plumbing & Utilities Contractors, 1101 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul's Plumbing, 100 S. Access Road, commercial plumbing permit

Diversified Plumbing, 1401 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 105 Pine Crest Drive, new residential plumbing permit

RGB Plumbing, 4007 Alberta, new residential plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 5718, 5720 and 5722 Yarborough Road, new residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

F&H Builders, 602 Timberline Drive A and B, development permit

Chris Hall Custom Homes LLC., 1501 San Augustine Lane, development permit

Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electric permit

B&A Electric, 436 N. Center St., commercial electric permit

