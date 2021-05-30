Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 12 to May 26:

Permits issued

Office Jet Inc., 420 N. Center St., commercial alteration permit, $900

Trademark Construction, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial accessory new construction permit, $6,500

JEPM Electrical LLC., 1809 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Williams Construction Co., 1007 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Wiltse Electric LLC., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

EB Electric and Air LLC., 2414 Gilmer Road Suite 3, commercial electric permit

K-D Electric, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit

Smith Plumbing, 115 E. Tyler St., commercial gas permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, residential gas permit

Bixby Air & Heat, 1688 Wood Place, residential mechanical permit

Porter Heating and Air Conditioning, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 516 Texas St., residential mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 5000 E. George Richey Road, commercial plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 420 N. Center St., commercial plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 115 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 409 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1142 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1144 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Aglyn Number Four LLC., 2801 Tryon Road, residential demolition permit

Petty’s Irrigation & Landscape LTD., 518 W. South St., commercial sprinkler permit

Magness Construction & Remodel, 1102 W. Cotton St., commercial addition permit, $4,500

Transet Construction Co., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial new construction permit, $400,000

M&M Electric, 115 E. Tyler St. Suite 102, commercial electric permit

Beer Wells Real Estate, 350 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

Longview Christian, 2400 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit

K-D Electric, 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC., 2301 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 314 Alta St., residential electric permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3339 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 1007A W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1123 Chappell St., residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 2109 Victory St., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 346 Don Koble Lane, residential plumbing permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2613 E. George Richey Road, residential demolition permit

Applications filed

Gotta Construction Inc., 3084 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $49,000

Wiltse Electric LLC., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

United Rentals, 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1014 Jordan St., residential demolition permit

Jordan D’Silva, 622 Sabine St., residential new construction permit

Christian Gonzalez, 307 Davis St., new residential water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 1688 Wood Place, new residential water/sewer permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 725 Cove Place, new residential water/sewer permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 727 Cove Place, new residential water/sewer permit

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1700 N. Eastman Road, commercial addition permit, $9,462

Johnson Controls, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $11,650

Kane Security, 119 W. Tyler St., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,231

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $23,307

SFS Security Fire Systems Inc., 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $158,200

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $12,689

Flood Out Restoration, 115 Rice St., commercial alteration permit, $62,000

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 2702 Estes Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $13,975

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 204 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $24,154

RLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial alteration permit, $40,000

Roof Care, 515 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $33,800

Cox Builders Inc., 4905 Judson Road, commercial new construction permit, $625,000

Longview Habitat For Humanity, 310 Walnut St., development permit

P&P Enterprises, 2604 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial electric permit

Heritage Plumbing, 2301 S. High St., commercial gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 314 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Longview Habitat For Humanity, 310 Walnut St., residential new construction permit

Caribbean Pools, 5118 Prince Road, residential swimming pool construction permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 310 Walnut St., residential new water/sewer permit

Recommended for You