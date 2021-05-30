Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 12 to May 26:
Permits issued
Office Jet Inc., 420 N. Center St., commercial alteration permit, $900
Trademark Construction, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial accessory new construction permit, $6,500
JEPM Electrical LLC., 1809 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Williams Construction Co., 1007 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Wiltse Electric LLC., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
EB Electric and Air LLC., 2414 Gilmer Road Suite 3, commercial electric permit
K-D Electric, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit
Smith Plumbing, 115 E. Tyler St., commercial gas permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, residential gas permit
Bixby Air & Heat, 1688 Wood Place, residential mechanical permit
Porter Heating and Air Conditioning, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 516 Texas St., residential mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 5000 E. George Richey Road, commercial plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 420 N. Center St., commercial plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 115 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 409 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1142 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1144 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 2801 Tryon Road, residential demolition permit
Petty’s Irrigation & Landscape LTD., 518 W. South St., commercial sprinkler permit
Magness Construction & Remodel, 1102 W. Cotton St., commercial addition permit, $4,500
Transet Construction Co., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial new construction permit, $400,000
M&M Electric, 115 E. Tyler St. Suite 102, commercial electric permit
Beer Wells Real Estate, 350 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
Longview Christian, 2400 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit
K-D Electric, 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC., 2301 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 314 Alta St., residential electric permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3339 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit
Pither Plumbing, 1007A W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1123 Chappell St., residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 2109 Victory St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4000 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 346 Don Koble Lane, residential plumbing permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 2613 E. George Richey Road, residential demolition permit
Applications filed
Gotta Construction Inc., 3084 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $49,000
Wiltse Electric LLC., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
United Rentals, 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1014 Jordan St., residential demolition permit
Jordan D’Silva, 622 Sabine St., residential new construction permit
Christian Gonzalez, 307 Davis St., new residential water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 1688 Wood Place, new residential water/sewer permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 725 Cove Place, new residential water/sewer permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 727 Cove Place, new residential water/sewer permit
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1700 N. Eastman Road, commercial addition permit, $9,462
Johnson Controls, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $11,650
Kane Security, 119 W. Tyler St., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,231
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $23,307
SFS Security Fire Systems Inc., 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $158,200
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $12,689
Flood Out Restoration, 115 Rice St., commercial alteration permit, $62,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 2702 Estes Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $13,975
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 204 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $24,154
RLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial alteration permit, $40,000
Roof Care, 515 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $33,800
Cox Builders Inc., 4905 Judson Road, commercial new construction permit, $625,000
Longview Habitat For Humanity, 310 Walnut St., development permit
P&P Enterprises, 2604 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Heritage Plumbing, 2301 S. High St., commercial gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 314 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Longview Habitat For Humanity, 310 Walnut St., residential new construction permit
Caribbean Pools, 5118 Prince Road, residential swimming pool construction permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 310 Walnut St., residential new water/sewer permit