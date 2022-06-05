Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 13-27:

Permits issued

Texas Roof Support LLC., 1613 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $308,000

Gauss Electric LLC., 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit

Official Electric LLC., 311 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit

Patriot Electric Service, 2430 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 100 and 116 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits

Eagle Electric, 4008 Wesley St., new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1532 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 211 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Wellborn Mechanical Services, 2531 Judson Road Suite 101, commercial mechanical permit

Master Touch Plumbing, 1013 Wal St., commercial plumbing permit

Select Plumbing, 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 4401 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 2343 Bates St., new residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1004 and 1006 Bucks Way, new residential plumbing permits

Pyramid Homes, 2505 and 2507 Windmill Lane, new residential permits

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit

Kane Security, 1905 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $26,721

Johnson Controls, 507 S. Eastman Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,325

Universal Time Equipment Cp., 315 S. Center St., commercial fire alarm permit, $25,120

Roofmasters LLC., 1401 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $16,083

Chance Electric, 1002 Rayna Drive, new residential electric permit

Schrodder Electric, 2111 E. George Richey Road, new residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 510 Ramo Road, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 301 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 1702 Sha Court, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 102 Mia Lane, new residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit

A-Pro Mechanical LLC., 203 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning, 102 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit

Royal Plumbing, 1203 S. Texas 31, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3920 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 1202 Clover Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Joseph Schultz, 5925 Tenneryville Road, residential single-family addition permit, $110,000

Applications filed

Crossbeam Contracting LLC., 1604 S. Texas 31, commercial alteration permit, $140,000

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1307 Whitney St., commercial alteration permit, $103,850

Parkway C&A LP., 208 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $1,200,000

Henning Companies LLC., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial new permit, $24,000,000

Pyramid Homes, 2505 and 2507 Windmill Lane, development permits

Alliance Electrical Inc., 5518 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 1401 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial gas permit

NJM Plumbing Co. LLC., 1228 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1001 Fisher Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $51,000

Universal Time Equipment Company, 111 W. South St., commercial fire alarm permit, $7,784

Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 1501 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $725,000

Backyard Products, 3014 Latonia St., development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 116 Blaine Trail, development permit

Greg Thompson, 806 Jordan Valley Road, commercial electric permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 116 Blaine Trail, new residential single family construction permit

Parkview Baptist Church, 233 E. Nelson St., new commercial water/sewer permit

