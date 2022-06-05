Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 13-27:
Permits issued
Texas Roof Support LLC., 1613 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $308,000
Gauss Electric LLC., 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit
Official Electric LLC., 311 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit
Patriot Electric Service, 2430 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 100 and 116 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits
Eagle Electric, 4008 Wesley St., new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1532 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 211 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 2531 Judson Road Suite 101, commercial mechanical permit
Master Touch Plumbing, 1013 Wal St., commercial plumbing permit
Select Plumbing, 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 4401 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2343 Bates St., new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1004 and 1006 Bucks Way, new residential plumbing permits
Pyramid Homes, 2505 and 2507 Windmill Lane, new residential permits
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 5812 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit
Kane Security, 1905 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $26,721
Johnson Controls, 507 S. Eastman Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,325
Universal Time Equipment Cp., 315 S. Center St., commercial fire alarm permit, $25,120
Roofmasters LLC., 1401 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $16,083
Chance Electric, 1002 Rayna Drive, new residential electric permit
Schrodder Electric, 2111 E. George Richey Road, new residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 510 Ramo Road, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 301 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 1702 Sha Court, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 102 Mia Lane, new residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit
A-Pro Mechanical LLC., 203 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning, 102 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit
Royal Plumbing, 1203 S. Texas 31, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3920 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 1202 Clover Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Joseph Schultz, 5925 Tenneryville Road, residential single-family addition permit, $110,000
Applications filed
Crossbeam Contracting LLC., 1604 S. Texas 31, commercial alteration permit, $140,000
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1307 Whitney St., commercial alteration permit, $103,850
Parkway C&A LP., 208 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $1,200,000
Henning Companies LLC., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial new permit, $24,000,000
Pyramid Homes, 2505 and 2507 Windmill Lane, development permits
Alliance Electrical Inc., 5518 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 1401 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial gas permit
NJM Plumbing Co. LLC., 1228 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1001 Fisher Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $51,000
Universal Time Equipment Company, 111 W. South St., commercial fire alarm permit, $7,784
Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 1501 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $725,000
Backyard Products, 3014 Latonia St., development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 116 Blaine Trail, development permit
Greg Thompson, 806 Jordan Valley Road, commercial electric permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 116 Blaine Trail, new residential single family construction permit
Parkview Baptist Church, 233 E. Nelson St., new commercial water/sewer permit