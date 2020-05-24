Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 14 to 20:
Permits issued
Texas Builtwell Group LLC, 506 W. Methvin St., replace seven windows at Camp Normal Industrial Hospital, $4,000
C&J Concrete Co., 1216 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1218 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1220 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1311 Frankie Lane, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1309 Frankie Lane, driveway permit
Slabs, 1905 Hughey Drive, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 511 Hampshire St., driveway permit
Official Electric LLC, 1604 E. Whaley St., commercial electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 220 Progress Blvd., commercial electric permit
Chambers Electrical Contractors, 1217 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 2403 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Comet Signs LLC, 3538 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
Harber Electric, 440 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
D&R Electric, 5307 Gregg Tex Road, residential electric permit
Circle S. Electric, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit
Circle S. Electric, 1218 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3916 Pine Tree Road, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Service LLC, 4006 Hidden Hill Circle, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3203 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1900 Huntington St., residential electrical permit
Titan Solar Power TX, 121 W. Ann Drive, residential electrical permit
JLB Plumbing, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3802 Summerset Court, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1101 Richwood St., residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 602 Brynmawr Drive, residential gas permit
Blazer Mechanical Inc., 1217 E. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $2,712
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC, 2208 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $2,600
A.C. Contractors, 1121 Heather Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,600
Aire Serv of Longview, 2900 San Jose Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,100
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, $7,500
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, $6,900
JLB Plumbing, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
MR Plumber, 515 N. Court St., commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 300, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 506 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 408 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 501 Coleman Drive, residential plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2725 Lafamo Road, residential plumbing permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1727 Lafoy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,421
Texwin Carports, 4015 Graystone Road, install 12-foot by 24-foot storage building at house, $5,656
Texwin Carports, 812 Duncan St., install 14-foot by 36-foot storage building at house, $9,986
Top Flite Roofing, 715 Saratoga Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Roofmasters LLC, 1221 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,500
Jimmy Anderson Constrcution LLC, 225 Syble Lane, tear off and reroof house, $19,100
Stonewater Roofing, 413 Alta St., tear off and reroof house, $9,769
Stonewater Roofing, 409 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,773
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1214 Rex Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,581
Titan Solar Power TX, 121 W. Ann Drive, install a 6.400 KW DC system at house, $28,096
Cook & Son Roofing, 1505 Walter St., tear off and reroof house, $14,000
Herndon Construction, 207 Oxford Lane, replace 9 windows and trim at house, $4,300
AVCO Roofing, 1119 Camellia Lane, tear off and reroof house, $17,251
AVCO Roofing, 214 Ralph St., tear off and reroof house, $9,659
AVCO Roofing, 1309 Evergreen St., tear off and reroof house, $8,196
AVCO Roofing, 205 Alma St., tear off and reroof house, $10,960
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1220 Columbia Drive, $7,500
AVCO Roofing, 1614 Sweetbriar St., tear off and reroof house, $14,017
AVCO Roofing, 3108 Cook Lane, tear off and reroof house, $11,026
Ware Irrigation Solutions, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B4, commercial sprinkler permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 1202 Masters Way, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
JB Auto Paint and Body, 721 Fisher Road, building 1, install paint booth in existing commercial building, $10,000
Tracon Construction LLC, 2906 Gilmer Road, reduce size of restrooms for installation of walk-in cooler at Dominos Pizza, $17,790
JB Auto Paint and Body, 721 Fisher Road, building 2, remove and replace flooring with tile in existing commercial building, $1,800
Longview Mechanical Contractors, 825 Fisher Road, build 9,500-square-foot warehouse, $450,000
C.D. Thomas, 2002 W. Loop 281, driveway permit
Excel Electric, 830 Montreal Drive, residential electric permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 209 Crescent Drive, residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 108 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1604 Westover Ave., residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 607 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1120 Windsong Lane, residential plumbing permit
Michael and Traci Lambert, 208 Bramlette Lane, build 504-square-foot shed at rear of house, $7,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 2005 Azalea Circle, build 16-foot by 20-foot shed at rear of house, $13,852
D&D Roofing, 1136 Maple St., tear off and reroof house, $3,300
Miguel and Anna Reyes, 105 Heston St., close in garage as additional room at house, $3,500
ITRI Holdings and Finance LLC, 1004 Baylor Drive, remodel house due to fire damage, $25,000
Christy Stone, 107 Elm Creek Drive, remodel house, $35,000
Douglas Armas, 502 E. Berkley St., replace sheetrock in house, $15,000
Pullen Construction, 3817 Lavelle Court, build 8 room house, $362,122
BTO Properties, 1008 N. Court St., build 9 room house, $80,000
BTO Properties, 1010 N. Court St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Henson Builders, 407 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 405 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 403 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 409 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Henson Builders, 411 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000
Comet Signs LLC, 3538 Fourth St., sign permit, $84,300
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 3601 Gilmer Road, water/sewer existing commercial permit
Jacob Brinson, 1507 Spring Hill Road, water/sewer existing residential permit