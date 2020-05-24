Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 14 to 20:

Permits issued

Texas Builtwell Group LLC, 506 W. Methvin St., replace seven windows at Camp Normal Industrial Hospital, $4,000

C&J Concrete Co., 1216 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1218 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1220 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1311 Frankie Lane, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1309 Frankie Lane, driveway permit

Slabs, 1905 Hughey Drive, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 511 Hampshire St., driveway permit

Official Electric LLC, 1604 E. Whaley St., commercial electric permit

Sears Electric Service, 220 Progress Blvd., commercial electric permit

Chambers Electrical Contractors, 1217 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 2403 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Comet Signs LLC, 3538 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

Harber Electric, 440 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

D&R Electric, 5307 Gregg Tex Road, residential electric permit

Circle S. Electric, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit

Circle S. Electric, 1218 Mission Creek Drive, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3916 Pine Tree Road, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Service LLC, 4006 Hidden Hill Circle, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 3203 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1900 Huntington St., residential electrical permit

Titan Solar Power TX, 121 W. Ann Drive, residential electrical permit

JLB Plumbing, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial gas permit

Arrow Plumbing, 3802 Summerset Court, residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 1101 Richwood St., residential gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 602 Brynmawr Drive, residential gas permit

Blazer Mechanical Inc., 1217 E. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $2,712

Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC, 2208 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $2,600

A.C. Contractors, 1121 Heather Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,600

Aire Serv of Longview, 2900 San Jose Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,100

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3908 Gable Crest Lane, $7,500

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, $6,900

JLB Plumbing, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

MR Plumber, 515 N. Court St., commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 300, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 506 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 408 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 501 Coleman Drive, residential plumbing permit

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2725 Lafamo Road, residential plumbing permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1727 Lafoy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,421

Texwin Carports, 4015 Graystone Road, install 12-foot by 24-foot storage building at house, $5,656

Texwin Carports, 812 Duncan St., install 14-foot by 36-foot storage building at house, $9,986

Top Flite Roofing, 715 Saratoga Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Roofmasters LLC, 1221 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,500

Jimmy Anderson Constrcution LLC, 225 Syble Lane, tear off and reroof house, $19,100

Stonewater Roofing, 413 Alta St., tear off and reroof house, $9,769

Stonewater Roofing, 409 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,773

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1214 Rex Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,581

Titan Solar Power TX, 121 W. Ann Drive, install a 6.400 KW DC system at house, $28,096

Cook & Son Roofing, 1505 Walter St., tear off and reroof house, $14,000

Herndon Construction, 207 Oxford Lane, replace 9 windows and trim at house, $4,300

AVCO Roofing, 1119 Camellia Lane, tear off and reroof house, $17,251

AVCO Roofing, 214 Ralph St., tear off and reroof house, $9,659

AVCO Roofing, 1309 Evergreen St., tear off and reroof house, $8,196

AVCO Roofing, 205 Alma St., tear off and reroof house, $10,960

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1220 Columbia Drive, $7,500

AVCO Roofing, 1614 Sweetbriar St., tear off and reroof house, $14,017

AVCO Roofing, 3108 Cook Lane, tear off and reroof house, $11,026

Ware Irrigation Solutions, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B4, commercial sprinkler permit

Marsh Irrigation Services, 1202 Masters Way, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

JB Auto Paint and Body, 721 Fisher Road, building 1, install paint booth in existing commercial building, $10,000

Tracon Construction LLC, 2906 Gilmer Road, reduce size of restrooms for installation of walk-in cooler at Dominos Pizza, $17,790

JB Auto Paint and Body, 721 Fisher Road, building 2, remove and replace flooring with tile in existing commercial building, $1,800

Longview Mechanical Contractors, 825 Fisher Road, build 9,500-square-foot warehouse, $450,000

C.D. Thomas, 2002 W. Loop 281, driveway permit

Excel Electric, 830 Montreal Drive, residential electric permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 209 Crescent Drive, residential gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 108 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1604 Westover Ave., residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 607 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1120 Windsong Lane, residential plumbing permit

Michael and Traci Lambert, 208 Bramlette Lane, build 504-square-foot shed at rear of house, $7,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 2005 Azalea Circle, build 16-foot by 20-foot shed at rear of house, $13,852

D&D Roofing, 1136 Maple St., tear off and reroof house, $3,300

Miguel and Anna Reyes, 105 Heston St., close in garage as additional room at house, $3,500

ITRI Holdings and Finance LLC, 1004 Baylor Drive, remodel house due to fire damage, $25,000

Christy Stone, 107 Elm Creek Drive, remodel house, $35,000

Douglas Armas, 502 E. Berkley St., replace sheetrock in house, $15,000

Pullen Construction, 3817 Lavelle Court, build 8 room house, $362,122

BTO Properties, 1008 N. Court St., build 9 room house, $80,000

BTO Properties, 1010 N. Court St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Henson Builders, 407 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000

Henson Builders, 405 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000

Henson Builders, 403 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000

Henson Builders, 409 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000

Henson Builders, 411 Myra Lynn Lane, build 11 room house, $100,000

Comet Signs LLC, 3538 Fourth St., sign permit, $84,300

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 3601 Gilmer Road, water/sewer existing commercial permit

Jacob Brinson, 1507 Spring Hill Road, water/sewer existing residential permit