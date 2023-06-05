Roof Repair

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 19-26:

Permits issued

1st Fire Protection Services LLC., 2500 Alpine Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $40,000

Bedair Electric, 600 S. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 100 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 1123 Jaycee Drive, commercial electric permit

Wingo Electric, 408 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

ETX Electrical Services LLC., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric, 3713 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1100 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

TDR Contractors Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

TDR Contractors Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 602 Timberline Drive Units A-B, new residential plumbing permits

C & C Irrigation, 3110 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $107,166

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road Suite K101, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $27,500

Hernan Serrano, 3109 Lismore Lane, development permit

Johnson and Pace, 411 Porter Lane, development permit

East Texas Insulators LLC., 1001 Camellia Lane, development permit

Newstar Electric, 5036 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Diversified Plumbing, 3052 N. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit

Alco Air, 211 N. Center St., commercial mechanical permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial sprinkler permit

Texas Outdoor Oasis, 301 E. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit

Tags