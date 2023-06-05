Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 19-26:
Permits issued
1st Fire Protection Services LLC., 2500 Alpine Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $40,000
Bedair Electric, 600 S. Fredonia St., commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 100 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 1123 Jaycee Drive, commercial electric permit
Wingo Electric, 408 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
ETX Electrical Services LLC., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 3713 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1100 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
TDR Contractors Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
TDR Contractors Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 602 Timberline Drive Units A-B, new residential plumbing permits
C & C Irrigation, 3110 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $107,166
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3500 McCann Road Suite K101, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $27,500
Hernan Serrano, 3109 Lismore Lane, development permit
Johnson and Pace, 411 Porter Lane, development permit
East Texas Insulators LLC., 1001 Camellia Lane, development permit
Newstar Electric, 5036 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Diversified Plumbing, 3052 N. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit
Alco Air, 211 N. Center St., commercial mechanical permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial sprinkler permit
Texas Outdoor Oasis, 301 E. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit