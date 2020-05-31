Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 21 to 27:

Permits issued

Ramirez Concrete, 1700 Clearwood Drive, driveway permit

Gerald Simmons Concrete Contractor, 104 S. Loop Circle, driveway permit

MN Concrete, 309 Alta St., driveway permit

Cornerstone Electric LLC, 1303 Jonquil Drive, residential electrical permit

Jev Electric, 407 N. Jean Drive, residential electrical permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1415 Brassie Way, residential gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 3201 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 304 Englewood Drive, residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial Service, 3203 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1205 Booker St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 2202 12th St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1300 Berry Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,580

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3338 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $6,788

East Texas Refrigeration, 1220 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 904 W. Fairmont St., residential mechanical permit, $1,500

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 233 Humble Ave., residential mechanical permit, $5,000

Climate Controls, 2100 Boston Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,500

Climate Controls, 715 Owings Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,000

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning & Heating, 1514 Miami Drive, residential mechanical permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential plumbing permit

Jensen Plumbing, 1000 Evergreen St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 1109 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 1111 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 1108 Bertha Ave., residential plumbing permit

Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 3307 Johnson St., residential plumbing permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1716 Preston Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,932

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1720 Preston Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,830

Hicks Home Improvements, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 179, install 18-foot by 18-foot metal carport, $1,500

AVCO Roofing, 107 Country Club Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,099

Platinum Contracting LLC, 1215 Hollybrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Platinum Contracting LLC, 2723 Mark Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,398

AVCO Roofing, 402 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,398

AVCO Roofing, 116 La Vista Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,909

AVCO Roofing, 109 Kate St., tear off and reroof house, $5,233

AVCO Roofing, 1005 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $12,516

Aedifex LLC, 2510 Twelfth St., remodel house, $25,000

Louisiana Roofing Contractors LLC, 3920 Harley Ridge Road, tear off and reroof house, $14,600

Yowell Builders Inc., 3367 Celebration Way, build 11 room house, $210,000

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 2204 Bandera Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Better Built Enterprises Inc., 3310 Fourth St., Suite 6422, commercial alteration permit

LW7 LLC, 1111 Young St., install two above ground petroleum storage tanks at LISD bus barn, $90,000

Elite Construction Management, 406 Fifteenth St., development permit

SW57 Construction LLC, 3225 Stadium Drive, development permit

B.L. Duszik Construction, 25 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 301 Alta St., development permit

Hitt Properties LLC, 3912 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

Hicks Home Improvements, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 179, development permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 705 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential electrical permit

Diversified Plumbing, 1920 Tryon Road, residential gas permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 705 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential gas permit

Elite Construction Management, 406 Fifteenth St., add master bedroom with closets and storage, $15,000

Hitt Properties LLC, 3912 Gable Crest Lane, build attached porch with concrete foundation to rear of house, $30,000

AVCO Roofing, 1314 Colgate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,664

Window World of NE Texas, 123 Southcastle St., install 12 windows at house, $8,010

B.L. Duszik Construction, 25 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, remodel kitchen, painting, ceramic tile and enlarge existing deck, $75,000

Ronnie Gray, 603 Harrison St., foundation correction, interior remodel including plumbing and electrical at house, $2,462

SW57 Construction LLC, 3225 Stadium Drive, build 14 room house, $325,000

East Texas Homes LLC, 311 Alta St., build 9 room house, $140,000

Leon’s Signs Inc., 1906 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,300

Leon’s Signs Inc., 2100 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,400

Rick’s Sign Co., 1408 W. Marshall Ave., Suite C, sign permit, $1,100

MA Williams Plumbing Inc., 160 Lucy Drive, water/sewer new commercial permit