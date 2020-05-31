Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 21 to 27:
Permits issued
Ramirez Concrete, 1700 Clearwood Drive, driveway permit
Gerald Simmons Concrete Contractor, 104 S. Loop Circle, driveway permit
MN Concrete, 309 Alta St., driveway permit
Cornerstone Electric LLC, 1303 Jonquil Drive, residential electrical permit
Jev Electric, 407 N. Jean Drive, residential electrical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1415 Brassie Way, residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 3201 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 304 Englewood Drive, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Service, 3203 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1205 Booker St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 2202 12th St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1300 Berry Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,580
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3338 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $6,788
East Texas Refrigeration, 1220 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 904 W. Fairmont St., residential mechanical permit, $1,500
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 233 Humble Ave., residential mechanical permit, $5,000
Climate Controls, 2100 Boston Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,500
Climate Controls, 715 Owings Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning & Heating, 1514 Miami Drive, residential mechanical permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential plumbing permit
Jensen Plumbing, 1000 Evergreen St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 1109 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 1111 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 1108 Bertha Ave., residential plumbing permit
Rub-a-Dub Plumbing, 3307 Johnson St., residential plumbing permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1716 Preston Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,932
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1720 Preston Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,830
Hicks Home Improvements, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 179, install 18-foot by 18-foot metal carport, $1,500
AVCO Roofing, 107 Country Club Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,099
Platinum Contracting LLC, 1215 Hollybrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Platinum Contracting LLC, 2723 Mark Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,398
AVCO Roofing, 402 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,398
AVCO Roofing, 116 La Vista Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,909
AVCO Roofing, 109 Kate St., tear off and reroof house, $5,233
AVCO Roofing, 1005 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $12,516
Aedifex LLC, 2510 Twelfth St., remodel house, $25,000
Louisiana Roofing Contractors LLC, 3920 Harley Ridge Road, tear off and reroof house, $14,600
Yowell Builders Inc., 3367 Celebration Way, build 11 room house, $210,000
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 2204 Bandera Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Better Built Enterprises Inc., 3310 Fourth St., Suite 6422, commercial alteration permit
LW7 LLC, 1111 Young St., install two above ground petroleum storage tanks at LISD bus barn, $90,000
Elite Construction Management, 406 Fifteenth St., development permit
SW57 Construction LLC, 3225 Stadium Drive, development permit
B.L. Duszik Construction, 25 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 301 Alta St., development permit
Hitt Properties LLC, 3912 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
Hicks Home Improvements, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 179, development permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 705 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential electrical permit
Diversified Plumbing, 1920 Tryon Road, residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 705 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential gas permit
Elite Construction Management, 406 Fifteenth St., add master bedroom with closets and storage, $15,000
Hitt Properties LLC, 3912 Gable Crest Lane, build attached porch with concrete foundation to rear of house, $30,000
AVCO Roofing, 1314 Colgate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,664
Window World of NE Texas, 123 Southcastle St., install 12 windows at house, $8,010
B.L. Duszik Construction, 25 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, remodel kitchen, painting, ceramic tile and enlarge existing deck, $75,000
Ronnie Gray, 603 Harrison St., foundation correction, interior remodel including plumbing and electrical at house, $2,462
SW57 Construction LLC, 3225 Stadium Drive, build 14 room house, $325,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 311 Alta St., build 9 room house, $140,000
Leon’s Signs Inc., 1906 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,300
Leon’s Signs Inc., 2100 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,400
Rick’s Sign Co., 1408 W. Marshall Ave., Suite C, sign permit, $1,100
MA Williams Plumbing Inc., 160 Lucy Drive, water/sewer new commercial permit