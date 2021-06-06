Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 26 to June 2:
Permits issued
Laxton Electric, 1201 Princeton Avenue, commercial electric permit
Smith Electric, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit
Official Electric LLC., 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 402 Seventh St., commercial gas permit
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 1111 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 323 S. Court St., commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1100 Reel Road, commercial mechanical permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1000 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 2103 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1102 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 116 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1315 and 1313 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permits
Today Professional Plumbing Service, 4527 Lone Oak Lane, residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Crossbeam Contracting LLC., 711 Estes Drive, commercial alteration permit, $38,000
CEFCO, 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new construction permit, $3 million
Birsen Susan Cetin, 704 Cove Place, development permit
Cobb Electric, 330 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Birsen Susan Cetin, 704 Cove Place, residential single family new construction permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit