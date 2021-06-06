Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 26 to June 2:

Permits issued

Laxton Electric, 1201 Princeton Avenue, commercial electric permit

Smith Electric, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit

Official Electric LLC., 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 402 Seventh St., commercial gas permit

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 1111 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 323 S. Court St., commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1100 Reel Road, commercial mechanical permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1000 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 2103 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1102 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 116 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 1315 and 1313 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permits

Today Professional Plumbing Service, 4527 Lone Oak Lane, residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Crossbeam Contracting LLC., 711 Estes Drive, commercial alteration permit, $38,000

CEFCO, 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new construction permit, $3 million

Birsen Susan Cetin, 704 Cove Place, development permit

Cobb Electric, 330 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit

Birsen Susan Cetin, 704 Cove Place, residential single family new construction permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial new water/sewer permit

Recommended for You