Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 26-June 2:
Permits issued
All Phase Electric Solutions LLC., 118 Huntsman Way, commercial electric permit
HLH Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins, 2101 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 1218 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 120 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Clay Thomas, 2901 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 906 Padon St., commercial gas permit
Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial gas permit
A/C Contractors, 823 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 105, commercial plumbing permit
JLB Plumbing, 215 Watkins St., new residential plumbing permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2604 Northhaven Drive, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Ericsson Inc., 1620 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $30,000
Tammy L. Bailey LLC., 4215 Harley Ridge Road, development permit
Pither Plumbing, 3500 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Joshua Anderson, 810 Jordan Valley Road, commercial water/sewer existing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial water/sewer new permit