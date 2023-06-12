Roof Repair
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 26-June 2:

Permits issued

All Phase Electric Solutions LLC., 118 Huntsman Way, commercial electric permit

HLH Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins, 2101 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 1218 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 120 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Clay Thomas, 2901 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 906 Padon St., commercial gas permit

Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial gas permit

A/C Contractors, 823 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 105, commercial plumbing permit

JLB Plumbing, 215 Watkins St., new residential plumbing permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2604 Northhaven Drive, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Ericsson Inc., 1620 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $30,000

Tammy L. Bailey LLC., 4215 Harley Ridge Road, development permit

Pither Plumbing, 3500 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Joshua Anderson, 810 Jordan Valley Road, commercial water/sewer existing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial water/sewer new permit

