Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 13-27:
Permits issued
Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $40,000
RDM Enterprises, 1229 S. High St., commercial alterations permit, $20,000
HN Electric LLC., 802 Fisher Road, commercial electric permit
Henderson Electric, 2741 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit
Kelly Young Electric, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 104 and 106 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits
John Finney, 3406 Oak Hill Trail, new residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 2202 Fourth St., new residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 1200 S. Fredonia St., new residential electric permit
Kim Davis, 1202 Clover Lane, new residential electric permit
Starkey Electric, 2307 Smith Drive, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2108 Tryon Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 701 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1205 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Wilcoxen Air Inc., 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 315 Ralph St., commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 112, 114, 118 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permits
4T Enterprises, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new permit
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 305 Simms St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $158,662
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 1903 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $450,000
Dish Wireless, 1915 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $50,000
Scooter’s Coffee, 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $350,000
4T Enterprises, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Andrew Traylor Construction, 1109 Insignia, development permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 701 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Goettle Plumbing, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 124 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Andrew Traylor Construction, 1109 Insignia, residential new permit, $495,000
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit