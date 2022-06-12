Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from May 13-27:

Permits issued

Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $40,000

RDM Enterprises, 1229 S. High St., commercial alterations permit, $20,000

HN Electric LLC., 802 Fisher Road, commercial electric permit

Henderson Electric, 2741 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit

Kelly Young Electric, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 104 and 106 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits

John Finney, 3406 Oak Hill Trail, new residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 2202 Fourth St., new residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 1200 S. Fredonia St., new residential electric permit

Kim Davis, 1202 Clover Lane, new residential electric permit

Starkey Electric, 2307 Smith Drive, new residential electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2108 Tryon Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 701 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1205 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Wilcoxen Air Inc., 4108 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 315 Ralph St., commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 112, 114, 118 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permits

4T Enterprises, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new permit

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 305 Simms St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $158,662

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 1903 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $450,000

Dish Wireless, 1915 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $50,000

Scooter’s Coffee, 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $350,000

4T Enterprises, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Andrew Traylor Construction, 1109 Insignia, development permit

Alliance Electrical Inc., 701 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Goettle Plumbing, 344 W. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 124 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Andrew Traylor Construction, 1109 Insignia, residential new permit, $495,000

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit

Recommended for You